PARIS — Ukrainian tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova has called for sanctions against Russian opponent Diana Shnaider following her third-round loss at the French Open, accusing the Russian of supporting the war in Ukraine through participation in a Gazprom-funded exhibition event.

Oliynykova, who lost 7-5, 6-1 to Shnaider on Saturday, used her post-match news conference to criticize tennis governing bodies for what she described as hypocrisy in failing to punish players linked to Russian state-sponsored companies. She displayed images of Shnaider playing at the Northern Palmyra Trophies exhibition in St. Petersburg last year, an event sponsored by Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company.

"She doesn't want to comment on the war, because if she says her opinion, it would be a very big scandal, but I showed you the proof," Oliynykova said. "I want to stop the tour being so hypocritical by pretending they cannot do anything, because they have the mechanism."

Oliynykova argued that tennis organizations sanction players for participating in events organized by betting companies but fail to act against those linked to entities she described as "war crimes sponsors." She compared Shnaider's participation to "playing in Nazi Germany for Gestapo officers" or events organized by companies involved in building Auschwitz.

"The Gazprom tournament is a company which is financing the war crimes, and playing in the tournament which is financing the camps for kids," Oliynykova claimed. "I think it's the same as playing in Nazi Germany for Gestapo officers, or the tournament organised by the company which built Auschwitz. There is no difference for me."

She also presented screenshots appearing to show Shnaider "liking" pro-Vladimir Putin posts on Instagram, further accusing her of supporting Russian propaganda.

Shnaider, who advanced to the fourth round with the victory, said she had not seen Oliynykova's comments. Regarding the exhibition, she explained her participation was personal. "I'm travelling all year round. I'm not seeing my family or my friends, and I have the only one opportunity to play in front of my family, in front of my friends, just to spend a little more time at home," Shnaider said. "I see it as an opportunity just to show some good tennis for my family. I mean, it's the only opportunity, so I've got to use it."

On the social media allegations, Shnaider said she had "no idea" what Oliynykova was referring to.

Oliynykova's Personal Connection to the Conflict

Oliynykova has emerged as one of the most outspoken Ukrainian players on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Her father, Denis Oliynyk, and her boyfriend are both volunteers serving in the Ukrainian army. Despite the dangers, Oliynykova continues to live and train in Kyiv.

"If I am going to be silent, I don't understand what I'm doing here, and how could I if I will not try to do everything to help Ukraine to win this war, my life would be destroyed," she said. "The people I love, they would be killed. I will be killed. I don't see any other option for me."

In her press conference, Oliynykova read a prepared statement explaining her decision to speak out strongly. "I know that some people disagree with my actions," she said. "I know that some people would prefer that I stay silent. But what I do is not about politics, it's about humanity. When people are being killed, while children are dying, when violence is justified or celebrated, we cannot pretend that nothing is happening."

She invoked the pioneering spirit of Billie Jean King and other trailblazers in women's tennis, arguing that the sport should prioritize moral courage over financial considerations. "Being a role model is not about the size of your bank account. It's not about expensive watches, private jets, or luxury brands. A real role model has the courage to stand against evil."

Tennis Governing Bodies Face Criticism

Oliynykova's comments highlight ongoing tensions within tennis regarding how to handle players from Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine. While some tournaments banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing under national flags, individual participation has largely continued, drawing criticism from Ukrainian athletes.

The Women's Tennis Association and International Tennis Federation have maintained policies allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals, citing the principle that athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments. However, Oliynykova and other Ukrainian players argue that participation in events sponsored by Russian state-linked companies crosses an ethical line.

Shnaider's participation in the Gazprom-funded exhibition has become a flashpoint. Gazprom, as a major state-owned enterprise, has been widely sanctioned by Western countries for its role in funding the Russian government. Oliynykova argues that tennis authorities should apply similar standards to players benefiting from such sponsorships.

Broader Context in Tennis and Sport

The war in Ukraine has created deep divisions in the tennis world. Several Ukrainian players, including Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, have refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents. The WTA and ATP have faced criticism from both sides — accused by Ukrainians of insufficient action and by Russians of politicizing the sport.

This latest incident at Roland Garros underscores the challenges of maintaining sporting neutrality during geopolitical conflicts. While tennis organizations emphasize the unifying power of sport, critics argue that neutrality can sometimes equate to complicity when state-sponsored entities are involved.

Oliynykova's strong stance has earned her both support and criticism. Some view her as a courageous voice using her platform responsibly, while others believe athletes should focus solely on competition and avoid political statements.

Shnaider's Position and Response

Shnaider, ranked among the top players, has largely avoided public comments on the war. Her response to Oliynykova's accusations focused on personal reasons for participating in the exhibition rather than political ones. The 22-year-old emphasized family connections and limited opportunities to return home as key motivations.

The Russian player's position reflects a common stance among many Russian athletes who prefer to separate sport from politics, though this approach has been rejected by Ukrainian competitors who see sport as inherently intertwined with national identity and current events.

Looking Ahead in the Tournament

Despite the controversy, both players advanced or competed strongly at Roland Garros. Shnaider's victory over Oliynykova moved her into the fourth round, where she will face further tests. Oliynykova's campaign ended, but her willingness to speak out has amplified her voice beyond the court.

As the French Open continues, tennis officials will likely face renewed questions about their policies regarding Russian and Belarusian players. The sport's governing bodies have maintained a delicate balance, but incidents like this highlight the difficulties of sustaining neutrality amid ongoing conflict.

For Oliynykova, the fight extends beyond tennis. Her personal connection to the war through family members serving in the military gives her perspective added weight. Whether her calls for sanctions gain traction remains to be seen, but her willingness to use her platform has ensured the conversation continues.

The tennis world, like many sports, continues grappling with how to address geopolitical realities while preserving the ideal of athletic competition as a unifying force. Oliynykova's stand at Roland Garros adds another chapter to this ongoing debate, reminding observers that for many athletes, the court is inseparable from larger world events.