NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Sunday, May 31, 2026, challenged players with a vibrant blend of everyday icons, sports terminology and clever wordplay, as solvers grouped 16 words into four thematic categories in the popular daily brain teaser.

Puzzle No. 1085 featured categories ranging from bright yellow objects to billiards equipment, sailor slang and a punny take on wood types. The solution encouraged both casual players and dedicated fans to think laterally across pop culture, sports and language.

Yellow Category (Easiest): Things That Are Yellow — Butter, Pikachu, Rubber Duck, School Bus. Green Category: Billiards Terms — Break, Cue, Pocket, Rack. Blue Category: Slang For Sailor — Jack, Salt, Sea Dog, Tar. Purple Category (Hardest): Kinds Of Wood Plus "S" — Sash (ash), Soak (oak), Spine (pine), Steak (teak).

The puzzle's yellow group stood out for its visual appeal, connecting classic symbols of the color yellow. Pikachu, the beloved Pokémon character known for its electric yellow fur, joined childhood staples like the rubber duck and school bus, alongside the common food item butter.

Game Mechanics and Growing Popularity

Connections, created by Josh Wardle and acquired by The New York Times, requires players to sort 16 words into four groups of four based on shared themes. Correct groupings earn color-coded feedback: yellow for the simplest, followed by green, blue and purple for the most challenging.

Since its debut, the game has built a loyal audience alongside Wordle and other NYT Games offerings. Its appeal lies in the balance of straightforward associations and trickier lateral thinking, often sparking discussions on social media about missed connections or clever reveals.

On May 31, 2026, many players noted the puzzle's accessible yet engaging difficulty. The billiards category tested knowledge of pool terminology, where "break" refers to the opening shot, "cue" is the stick, "pocket" the target and "rack" the triangular setup of balls.

The blue category highlighted nautical slang with historical roots. "Tar" and "salt" evoke old seafaring terms, while "sea dog" describes an experienced sailor and "jack" appears in phrases like "jack tar."

The purple category provided the day's wordplay twist, adding "S" to wood types: ash becomes sash, oak becomes soak, pine becomes spine, and teak becomes steak. This type of pun often separates strong solvers from others.

Player Reactions and Strategies

Social media and puzzle forums buzzed with reactions throughout the day. Many appreciated the yellow category's straightforward nature, while others struggled with the purple group's linguistic trick.

Effective strategies for Connections include scanning for obvious clusters first, such as colors, sports terms or professions, before tackling subtler links. Starting with potential categories like billiards or yellow objects often unlocks the grid efficiently.

Players in Seoul and other international hubs frequently engage during evening hours, turning the daily puzzle into a shared cultural ritual that blends English vocabulary practice with entertainment.

Broader Context in NYT Games

Connections joins a robust lineup from The New York Times Games team, which carefully curates puzzles to maintain freshness and fairness. Each daily edition offers a new challenge at midnight local time, fostering global participation across time zones.

The game's design rewards diverse knowledge — from Pokémon to maritime history and woodworking puns — making it both educational and fun. Solvers often report improved pattern recognition and lateral thinking skills over time.

Past puzzles have covered topics from food and music to history and science, demonstrating the team's broad vocabulary and thematic creativity. Puzzle No. 1085 exemplified this range with its mix of playful and technical categories.

Tips for Mastering Connections

Experts suggest several approaches for consistent success:

Look for super obvious groups first, like colors or common phrases.

Consider multiple meanings of words — "salt" can be a seasoning or a sailor.

Pay attention to wordplay, especially in harder purple categories.

Use the mistake limit strategically; three errors end the game.

Practice daily to build intuition for common category types.

For Sunday's puzzle, identifying the yellow items early often provided momentum, while the sailor slang required some nautical familiarity or process of elimination.

Cultural Impact and Community

In South Korea, where English learning remains a priority, Connections serves as both entertainment and a learning tool. Players frequently discuss solutions in online communities, sharing strategies and celebrating streaks.

The game's accessibility — available through NYT subscription or limited free plays — has helped sustain its popularity years after launch. Families and friends compete to see who can solve fastest, creating bonding moments around shared puzzles.

Unlike more solitary games, Connections sparks conversation. Players post their grids online, comparing attempts and laughing over near-misses with the purple category's wood puns.

Looking Forward

As May 31 drew to a close, attention turned to Monday's puzzle, promising fresh challenges. The New York Times continues refining Connections with occasional special editions and ties to other games in its portfolio.

For those who solved No. 1085 perfectly, the satisfaction came from connecting seemingly random words into coherent themes. Even those who needed hints appreciated the puzzle's clever construction.

The enduring appeal of Connections lies in its simplicity and depth. A single grid of 16 words can transport players from childhood memories of yellow school buses to the felt tables of billiards halls and the decks of old sailing ships.

As millions reset for the next puzzle, Sunday's edition left a colorful impression — a reminder of how word games continue to unite players through shared curiosity and mental agility.

The NYT Games team selects words to ensure solvability while maintaining challenge, contributing to the franchise's strong reputation for quality and fairness.