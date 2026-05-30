New York (AP) — In the competitive landscape of enterprise software, Oracle Corp. and SAP SE offer distinct investment propositions for 2026, with Oracle capitalizing on explosive cloud infrastructure growth tied to artificial intelligence while SAP leverages its leadership in ERP systems amid a more measured cloud transition.

Oracle shares (NYSE: ORCL) have shown resilience, recently trading around $203–$217 with year-to-date gains in the low double digits and strong one-year performance. SAP shares (NYSE: SAP) have faced pressure, trading near $175 after significant declines, reflecting investor concerns over cloud backlog growth and broader market dynamics.

Both companies reported solid fiscal results, but their trajectories highlight different strengths in the AI-driven enterprise technology shift.

Oracle's Cloud and AI Momentum

Oracle delivered robust fiscal 2026 third-quarter results ended February 2026, with revenue reaching approximately $17.2 billion. Cloud revenue grew strongly, supported by a massive remaining performance obligations backlog exceeding $553 billion, up sharply year-over-year.

The company's infrastructure-as-a-service business has been a standout, with expectations of over 70% growth in fiscal 2027. Oracle has positioned itself as a key AI infrastructure provider, benefiting from demand for high-performance computing and partnerships with major AI players.

Fiscal 2026 guidance points to continued expansion, with analysts projecting revenue approaching $67 billion or more. Oracle's Fusion Cloud ERP has gained market share, recently surpassing SAP in certain ERP revenue metrics according to industry trackers.

CEO Safra Catz and the leadership team have emphasized disciplined execution amid heavy capital expenditures for data centers. The stock has attracted options activity and institutional interest around its AI tailwinds.

SAP's Enterprise Software Foundation

SAP reported Q1 2026 results with cloud revenue up 19–27% at constant currencies, reaching around €5.96 billion. Current cloud backlog grew 25%, underscoring steady demand for its S/4HANA platform and related solutions.

The company maintains a wide economic moat in core ERP, supply chain, and finance applications, serving a broad global customer base. SAP has accelerated AI integration through Joule and partnerships, including with Microsoft and Google Cloud, while focusing on software margins rather than heavy infrastructure spending.

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for cloud revenue of €25.8–26.2 billion, up 23–25% at constant currencies, with strong free cash flow projections near €10 billion. SAP initiated a significant share repurchase program of up to €10 billion.

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Direct Comparison

Oracle offers higher pure-play exposure to cloud infrastructure and AI data center demand, resulting in faster recent revenue growth in those segments and superior stock performance over the past year. Its diversified portfolio includes database, applications, and hardware, but debt levels remain elevated due to capex.

SAP provides stability through its dominant position in business process software, with higher-quality recurring revenue and lower capital intensity. However, its cloud transition has faced scrutiny, leading to valuation compression and stock volatility in 2026.

Valuation metrics reflect these differences. Oracle trades at premiums consistent with its growth profile, while SAP has appeared more attractive on certain discounted cash flow models amid the sell-off. Both maintain strong profitability, with SAP often praised for superior margins in core software.

Industry Context and Risks

The enterprise software sector benefits from digital transformation and AI adoption, but faces macroeconomic sensitivities, including interest rates, currency fluctuations, and potential slowdowns in IT spending. Competition from hyperscalers and specialized AI vendors adds pressure.

Oracle's risks center on execution of its ambitious data center buildout and debt management. SAP contends with longer sales cycles for large ERP implementations and the need to demonstrate accelerated cloud growth.

Both companies navigate geopolitical factors affecting global supply chains and data sovereignty requirements.

Analyst Perspectives

Wall Street consensus leans Buy for Oracle with average price targets around $261, implying meaningful upside. SAP carries a Moderate Buy rating with targets ranging from $200 to $375, averaging near $250–$288, suggesting substantial recovery potential from current levels.

Analysts highlight Oracle's visibility into AI-driven demand versus SAP's resilient installed base and AI software layer opportunities.

Investment Considerations for 2026

Investors favoring high-growth infrastructure plays in the AI boom may lean toward Oracle, supported by its backlog and cloud momentum. Those seeking established enterprise software leadership with improving cash returns might prefer SAP.

Risk tolerance matters significantly. Oracle exhibits higher volatility tied to capex cycles, while SAP's recent weakness has created a more cautious market sentiment. Portfolio context, including exposure to technology and European equities, should guide allocation.

Upcoming earnings will provide further clarity. Oracle's next key update is anticipated in June, while SAP reports Q2 results around July.

Broader Outlook

Oracle and SAP represent pillars of enterprise technology, each adapting to the AI era in complementary ways. Oracle's aggressive cloud infrastructure strategy positions it for rapid expansion, while SAP's focus on business applications and ecosystem partnerships offers durability.

Neither stock guarantees outperformance without considering individual circumstances. Diversification across software leaders or broader indices remains a prudent approach. Long-term success will depend on sustained innovation, customer retention, and capital allocation discipline in a dynamic market.

The choice between Oracle and SAP in 2026 ultimately reflects a bet on infrastructure-fueled AI growth versus proven enterprise process leadership. Both have demonstrated adaptability over decades, positioning them to benefit from the ongoing digital and intelligent transformation of global business.