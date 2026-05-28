Snowflake Stock Surges 35 Percent on Strong AI-Driven Earnings, Raising Buy Case in 2026

NEW YORK — Snowflake Inc. shares soared more than 35 percent on Thursday, trading near $236 after the cloud data platform company reported robust first-quarter results fueled by artificial intelligence demand and announced a major partnership with Amazon Web Services, reinforcing its position as a key player in the data and AI infrastructure boom.

The dramatic move came after Snowflake reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $1.39 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations, with product revenue reaching $1.334 billion, up 34 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook, citing accelerating AI adoption across its customer base. Analysts widely view the results as a clear inflection point for the company, strengthening the case for buying shares in the current environment.

Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy described the quarter as a "clear inflection point," highlighting net revenue retention of 126 percent and 779 customers now spending more than $1 million annually. The company further boosted investor confidence by announcing a five-year, $6 billion deal with AWS for advanced processors to power agentic AI workloads.

Strong Earnings Beat Drives Optimism

Snowflake's results demonstrated robust demand for its data cloud platform, particularly products like Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex that help enterprises harness AI. Adjusted earnings per share came in ahead of consensus estimates, while consumption-based revenue models continued to show healthy growth as customers expanded usage.

The earnings beat triggered a sharp short squeeze and broad buying across growth-oriented investors. Pre-market trading saw shares open significantly higher, with volume spiking as retail and institutional buyers piled in. By mid-morning, the stock had posted one of its largest single-day percentage gains in recent memory.

Analysts reacted positively. Multiple firms raised price targets following the report, with several citing improved visibility into AI-related growth. The consensus 12-month price target now sits around $230–$250, though some bullish forecasts reach as high as $500, implying substantial further upside from current levels after Thursday's surge.

AI Momentum and Strategic Partnerships

The AWS partnership stands out as a major catalyst. The multi-year deal provides Snowflake with dedicated infrastructure for advanced AI workloads, enhancing its ability to serve large enterprise customers seeking scalable data and AI solutions. This collaboration strengthens Snowflake's competitive position against rivals in the rapidly expanding cloud data market.

Snowflake has benefited from the broader AI boom, as companies across industries invest heavily in data platforms capable of handling massive datasets for training and inference. Its architecture, which separates storage and compute, has proven particularly attractive for AI use cases requiring flexibility and cost efficiency.

The company's focus on consumption-based pricing has allowed it to capture growing usage without forcing large upfront commitments, contributing to high retention rates and expanding customer spend.

Valuation and Investment Thesis

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Even after Thursday's surge, many analysts argue Snowflake remains reasonably valued given its growth trajectory. The stock trades at a premium to traditional software companies but aligns with high-growth AI infrastructure peers. Strong free cash flow generation and a solid balance sheet provide additional downside protection.

For investors considering buying Snowflake stock, the case rests on structural tailwinds in data management and AI. The company's platform has become foundational for enterprises modernizing their data estates, positioning it for sustained multi-year growth.

Potential buyers may view the post-earnings pullback (if any) as an attractive entry point. Long-term holders benefit from Snowflake's technological leadership and exposure to one of the strongest secular trends in technology.

Those leaning toward selling cite the elevated valuation and execution risks in a competitive cloud market. However, the overwhelming analyst consensus remains bullish, with the majority maintaining Buy ratings.

Diversification is recommended. While Snowflake offers high-quality exposure to AI and cloud computing, pairing it with more defensive holdings can help manage volatility inherent in growth stocks.

Broader Cloud and AI Sector Context

Snowflake's performance reflects strength across the cloud infrastructure sector. Major hyperscalers and data platform providers have reported robust AI-related demand, validating the multi-year investment thesis for the space.

The company continues to face competition from established players like Amazon, Microsoft and Google, as well as specialized rivals. However, its neutral, multi-cloud approach has helped it win customers seeking flexibility across different providers.

As enterprises increase spending on data platforms to support generative AI initiatives, Snowflake is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market. Analysts expect continued acceleration in consumption as more workloads migrate to its platform.

Outlook for Remainder of 2026

Management raised full-year guidance following the strong start to fiscal 2027, signaling confidence in sustained momentum. Key upcoming catalysts include progress on product innovation, major customer wins and further AI-related partnerships.

Risks include potential slowdowns in enterprise IT spending, intensified competition or broader macroeconomic headwinds. Geopolitical factors affecting technology supply chains could also introduce volatility.

Overall, analysts project strong revenue and earnings growth for Snowflake through 2026 and beyond. The company's ability to execute on its AI roadmap will be critical in sustaining investor enthusiasm.

As of late May 2026, Snowflake represents a high-conviction opportunity for growth-oriented investors. Thursday's earnings-driven surge validates the market's optimism around its positioning in the AI data economy.

Investors should monitor quarterly results closely, particularly metrics around consumption growth, net retention and large customer additions. Professional financial advice is recommended before making investment decisions in this dynamic sector.