NEW YORK — Microsoft Corp. shares closed at $418.57 on May 22, 2026, down 0.12% for the session on the Nasdaq. In after-hours trading, shares fell further to around $417.80.

The stock traded in a daily range between approximately $416.34 and $424.40. Volume was elevated as investors assessed recent AI-related developments and the company's fiscal third-quarter performance.

Fiscal Q3 2026 Results

Microsoft reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue of $82.9 billion, up 18% year-over-year. Operating income reached $38.4 billion, up 20%. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $4.27.

Microsoft Cloud revenue exceeded $54 billion, growing 29% year-over-year. The company's AI business achieved an annual revenue run rate of more than $37 billion, up 123% year-over-year.

Azure and other cloud services showed strong demand. Commercial remaining performance obligation increased 99% to $627 billion.

Strategic AI Initiatives

Microsoft continued expanding its partnership with OpenAI and integrated AI capabilities across its product portfolio, including Microsoft 365 Copilot. The company added millions of paid Copilot users during the quarter.

Capital expenditures remained elevated to support AI infrastructure growth. Management projected continued double-digit revenue growth with particular emphasis on cloud and AI acceleration.

Analyst Views

Analysts maintained largely positive ratings. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating with a $575 price target in mid-May. Consensus price targets ranged from approximately $560 to higher levels, with several firms citing strong AI momentum.

The company's forward dividend yield stood near 0.87% following the ex-dividend date of May 21, 2026.

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Recent Developments

Microsoft engaged in new AI partnerships, including discussions with Anthropic for chip usage. The company hired game industry analyst Matthew Ball for its Xbox division.

Activision Blizzard shareholders reached a $250 million settlement related to Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming company. The Gates Foundation sold its remaining Microsoft shares.

Financial Position

Microsoft maintained a strong balance sheet with consistent cash flow generation. The company continued share repurchases and dividend payments as part of its capital return program. Headcount declined slightly year-over-year amid efficiency initiatives.

Market Context

Microsoft operates in a competitive technology landscape with significant exposure to cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The company faces ongoing regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions related to market practices and AI development.

Shares have shown volatility in 2026 amid broader questions about returns on massive AI infrastructure investments. Despite strong earnings beats, the stock has underperformed some megacap peers year-to-date in certain periods.

Outlook Factors

Microsoft guided for continued growth in its Intelligent Cloud segment. Azure growth expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter were set between 39% and 40% at constant currency.

Next earnings are scheduled for late July 2026. Analysts will monitor AI monetization progress, margin trends and capital spending efficiency. The company continues investing heavily in data centers and AI talent.

Broader Industry Trends

Demand for cloud services and AI solutions has driven growth across major technology firms. Microsoft competes directly with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud while maintaining leadership in enterprise productivity software.

The stock's valuation reflects expectations for sustained AI-driven expansion. Microsoft's market capitalization remains among the largest globally. Trading activity on May 22 reflected mixed sentiment amid sector rotation and macroeconomic factors.