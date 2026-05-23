Lionsgate Studios LION Stock Rises 16% After Strong Q4 Earnings Beat and Film Slate Momentum

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Lionsgate Studios Corp. shares climbed 15.80% to close at $14.95 on May 22, 2026, following the release of fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results that exceeded analyst expectations on revenue and profitability.

The company reported revenue of $906.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $865.6 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net income reached nearly $112 million, or $0.37 per share, more than tripling from the prior-year quarter.

Both figures surpassed consensus estimates of $809 million in revenue and $0.24 per share in adjusted net profit. Operating income totaled $117.5 million, up 52% year-over-year. Adjusted OIBDA stood at $165.4 million.

Motion Picture Segment Performance

The Motion Picture segment generated revenue of $651.9 million and segment profit of $187.1 million, increases of 23% and 39% respectively from the prior year. Performance was driven by the theatrical and ancillary results of "The Housemaid," which grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, along with strong library sales.

"The Housemaid" also set records on premium video-on-demand and became the top Pay One title ever on STARZ.

Library and Other Metrics

Trailing 12-month library revenue topped $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter, rising 5% year-over-year. More than half of the company's film, television and live entertainment slates consist of branded, repeatable properties.

CEO Jon Feltheimer stated, "All of the pieces of our business are coming together – our library has achieved a billion dollars in trailing 12-month revenue for three quarters in a row, more than half of our film, television and live entertainment slates are comprised of branded, repeatable properties, and massive hits like The Housemaid and Michael are strengthening our brand and increasing our forward visibility."

Analyst Reactions

Benchmark maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target on Lionsgate Studios. Other firms including Baird and Morgan Stanley had issued upward target revisions in the weeks leading into earnings. Consensus price targets ranged from approximately $12 to $16 following recent updates.

Recent Film Success

Earlier in 2026, the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" opened to $217 million globally in its first weekend, exceeding expectations and marking Lionsgate's biggest opening since the pandemic.

Financial Position

The company reported improvements in free cash flow and adjusted OIBDA. Year-end leverage improved to 6.1 times. Lionsgate continues to focus on its library value and upcoming slate that includes multiple tentpole films.

Market Context

Lionsgate Studios operates as a standalone public company following its separation from Lions Gate Entertainment. The stock reached an all-time high during the May 22 session amid elevated trading volume. Shares have shown strong year-to-date performance in 2026, reflecting investor confidence in its content pipeline.

The company's strategy emphasizes branded franchises and library monetization across theatrical, streaming and ancillary channels. Upcoming releases and television deliveries are expected to contribute to fiscal 2027 results.

Broader Industry Trends

Lionsgate competes in a dynamic entertainment landscape with major studios and streaming platforms. Its focus on mid-budget films and strong library has supported revenue stability amid industry shifts. Analysts project earnings growth in coming years tied to slate execution.

Lionsgate management will host its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on May 21, with a replay available afterward. Further details on fiscal 2027 guidance and film slate will be monitored in upcoming updates.

The May 22 stock movement reflected positive reaction to the earnings beat and optimism around recent box office results. Trading activity remained active into after-hours with shares around $14.91.