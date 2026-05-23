Alphabet vs Microsoft Stocks 2026: Cloud AI Growth Fuels Tech Giants Comparison

NEW YORK — Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. continued to show strong performance in artificial intelligence and cloud computing through mid-2026, with both companies reporting solid first-quarter results amid heavy investments in AI infrastructure.

As of May 22, 2026, Alphabet Class A shares closed at approximately $205 while Microsoft shares closed around $418. Both stocks have seen significant movement in 2026, with Alphabet showing stronger year-to-date gains in some periods compared to Microsoft.

Q1 2026 Financial Results

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Alphabet reported first-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue of $109.9 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Google Services revenue increased 16% to $89.6 billion. Google Cloud revenue surged 63% to $20.0 billion. Operating income rose 30% with a margin of 36.1%. Net income increased 81% with EPS of $5.11.

Microsoft reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue of $82.9 billion, up 18%. Intelligent Cloud revenue grew significantly, with Azure showing strong momentum. Operating income reached $38.4 billion. GAAP diluted EPS was $4.27. Microsoft Cloud revenue surpassed $49 billion.

Business Segment Performance

Alphabet's Google Cloud achieved record growth, with backlog nearly doubling quarter-over-quarter to over $460 billion. Gemini models and AI infrastructure drove enterprise adoption. Search and YouTube ads continued as core revenue drivers.

Microsoft maintained leadership in enterprise cloud with Azure growth around 40% in recent quarters. The company highlighted AI integration across productivity tools and commercial bookings that increased over 100%.

Analyst Consensus and Valuation

Analysts assigned Microsoft a Moderate Buy consensus with average 12-month price targets around $560 to $570. Some targets reached as high as $870.

Alphabet received generally positive ratings with price targets reflecting expectations for continued cloud acceleration. Both companies traded at forward multiples in the high 20s to low 30s based on 2026 estimates.

Strategic Developments

Alphabet expanded its AI offerings with Gemini models and custom TPUs. The company reported over 350 million paid subscriptions across services and strong momentum in Waymo autonomous rides.

Microsoft deepened its partnership with OpenAI and integrated AI across Azure, Microsoft 365 and other platforms. Capital expenditures remained elevated for both companies due to AI data center buildouts.

Market Position

Alphabet benefits from its dominant search position and growing cloud market share, which reached around 21% in some estimates. Microsoft holds leadership in enterprise productivity software and maintains a strong position in cloud infrastructure.

Both companies face regulatory scrutiny in various jurisdictions related to market practices and AI development. Capital allocation for AI infrastructure has been a key focus, with significant spending expected to continue through 2026 and beyond.

Outlook Factors

Alphabet guided for continued double-digit revenue growth with particular emphasis on cloud and AI acceleration. Microsoft projected ongoing strength in cloud and commercial segments for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

Upcoming quarterly reports will provide further details on AI monetization progress and margin trends. Analysts will monitor execution on backlog conversion and competitive positioning in the AI sector.

Both companies returned capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Microsoft has a history of consistent dividend increases while Alphabet raised its dividend by 5% in Q1 2026.

Broader Industry Context

The AI infrastructure boom has driven investment across the technology sector. Alphabet and Microsoft compete directly in cloud services while pursuing different strategies in consumer AI and enterprise productivity. Performance in 2026 has reflected varying investor sentiment around growth rates and valuation.