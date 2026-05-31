Dunkin' is rolling out a limited-time promotion offering free exclusive tote bags to customers who purchase at least a half dozen donuts on Monday, June 1, as the coffee and donut chain builds excitement ahead of its 16th consecutive National Donut Day celebration.

The Massachusetts-based company announced the deal as part of a weeklong series of initiatives honoring National Donut Day on June 5. Customers at participating locations can receive one limited-edition Dunkin' tote bag with any half-dozen or larger donut order while supplies last. Individual stores are receiving only 20 bags each, prompting the company to urge fans to act quickly.

Dunkin' Chief Marketing Officer Jill Nelson highlighted the brand's commitment to its traditions. "National Donut Day is one of our favorite traditions at Dunkin', and this year we're making it even sweeter for our guests," she said in a statement.

Details of the June 1 tote bag offer

To secure a free tote bag, customers must buy six or more donuts at participating Dunkin' restaurants on Monday, June 1. The offer applies while supplies last and is not available through all digital or delivery channels. Dunkin' recommends checking the store locator on its website or app to find nearby locations and confirm participation.

The tote bags feature branding tied to the brand's classic imagery and are expected to appeal to collectors and daily customers alike. With limited stock per store, lines may form early at popular outlets, especially in urban and suburban areas with strong Dunkin' loyalty.

National Donut Day free donut tradition

For the 16th straight year, Dunkin' will give customers a free donut on Friday, June 5, with the purchase of any beverage. The offer applies to a classic donut of the guest's choice at participating restaurants. No additional coupon is required, though Rewards members may receive extra incentives through the Dunkin' app.

The promotion has become an annual highlight for the chain, drawing millions of customers and reinforcing its position as a leading quick-service destination for donuts and coffee. National Donut Day itself dates back to 1938, when it was created to honor Salvation Army workers who provided donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Stoney Clover Lane collaboration expands merchandise appeal

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Dunkin' is further enhancing its National Donut Day celebration with a new limited-edition collection in partnership with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane. The "sweeter" line of accessories launches Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. ET and draws inspiration from Dunkin' menu staples.

The collection includes:

Dunkin' Iced Coffee Crossbody Bag ($98): Designed with a straw detail and coffee cup accents.

Dunkin' Donuts Small Pouch ($98): Features colorful donut graphics and a bakery box silhouette.

Dunkin' Donut Pouch ($88): Double-sided design showcasing the Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles donut.

Dunkin' Donuts Micro Pouch ($68): Mini donut box style with "I 'Heart' Dunkin'" messaging.

Bag Charms ($58-68 each): Inspired by iced coffee, Munchkins, donuts and refreshers.

Dunkin' Patches ($18 each) and a Donuts Patch Set ($58): Collectible designs featuring sprinkles, iced coffee and other favorites.

Items will be available online through Stoney Clover Lane's website and at select retail locations. The collaboration aims to blend fashion with Dunkin' nostalgia, targeting younger customers and collectors who appreciate limited-edition merchandise.

Broader summer marketing push

The promotions coincide with Dunkin's summer menu rollout, which includes new refreshers and other seasonal beverages. The company continues to emphasize its Rewards program, offering additional points and challenges tied to the National Donut Day week activities.

Dunkin' has positioned the multi-day celebration as more than a simple sales event. "At Dunkin', the love for donuts runs deep – and National Donut Day is the perfect time to go all in," the company stated in its May 28 release.

The chain operates thousands of locations across the United States and continues expanding internationally. Its marketing strategy frequently leverages nostalgia, limited-time offers and collaborations to drive foot traffic and social media engagement.

Customer and retail impact

Retail analysts expect strong turnout for the June 1 tote bag offer, particularly in markets where Dunkin' maintains dominant market share over competitors. Similar past promotions have generated significant lines and social media buzz, with customers sharing photos of their hauls.

The limited quantity per store creates an element of scarcity that often boosts perceived value. Early arrivals are recommended, as many locations sell out of promotional items within the first few hours. Mobile ordering may not guarantee access to the tote bags.

For National Donut Day itself, the free donut with beverage purchase has historically ranked among Dunkin's highest-traffic days. Customers are encouraged to visit during off-peak hours to minimize wait times.

Company background and strategy

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' has evolved from a single donut shop into a global brand known for coffee, donuts and quick breakfast items. Under its parent company Inspire Brands, it continues investing in menu innovation, digital ordering and experiential marketing.

The Stoney Clover Lane partnership reflects a broader trend of quick-service restaurants expanding into lifestyle merchandise. Previous Dunkin' collaborations have included apparel and accessories that extend brand affinity beyond food and drink.

Jill Nelson's leadership in marketing has emphasized creating "moments that matter" for guests, blending tradition with fresh experiences. The 2026 National Donut Day campaign builds on that approach while capitalizing on seasonal consumer interest in limited-edition products.

Tips for participants

Those seeking the free tote bag should verify store participation in advance and consider visiting locations with larger donut inventories. Rewards members can earn additional points on qualifying purchases, potentially unlocking further perks during the week.

For the June 5 free donut offer, any size beverage qualifies. Iced and hot coffees, refreshers and other drinks all apply. The promotion is expected to run all day, though individual stores may set closing times for redemptions.

Social media users are encouraged to use official hashtags when sharing their experiences to join the broader conversation around this year's celebration.

As Dunkin' enters its busiest promotional period of the year, the combination of free merchandise, classic giveaways and new product collections aims to strengthen customer loyalty and attract new visitors. The weeklong focus underscores the brand's enduring appeal in American quick-service culture.