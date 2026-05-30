BlackBerry Shares Surge to 52-Week Highs Amid QNX Momentum in AI and Robotics

Waterloo, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. shares climbed sharply on Friday, trading near $8.83 and extending a powerful rally that has seen the stock hit multiple 52-week highs this week, as investors bet on the company's entrenched position in automotive software and emerging opportunities in physical artificial intelligence.

The NYSE-listed shares (BB) rose about 0.57% in morning trading on May 29, continuing gains that pushed the stock up more than 60% in the past month. Volume has been elevated, reflecting heightened retail and institutional interest in the former smartphone maker's transformation into a cybersecurity and embedded software provider.

BlackBerry has shed its consumer hardware roots to focus on two main divisions: QNX, its real-time operating system widely used in vehicles and industrial systems, and Secure Communications, centered on mission-critical government and enterprise tools. The shift has produced consistent profitability improvements, with the company posting its eighth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability in its fiscal fourth quarter ended February 2026.

QNX Powers Growth in Vehicles and Robotics

QNX remains the crown jewel. The software runs in more than 275 million vehicles globally and posted record revenue of $78.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 20% year-over-year. The division's royalty backlog swelled to nearly $950 million, according to company disclosures.

A new QNX-commissioned study released this week underscored growing demand. The research, surveying 1,000 robotics developers, found that 89% view physical AI as critical to their future strategy. Software architecture and integration emerged as the top performance bottleneck for 27% of respondents, outpacing hardware concerns at 16%.

"Hardware advances are no longer the bottleneck; software now leads," the report emphasized, highlighting needs for deterministic real-time performance and safety in mixed-criticality systems.

Analysts and industry observers see QNX benefiting from the rise of software-defined vehicles and autonomous systems. Partnerships, including expanded collaboration with Nvidia for AI platforms, position BlackBerry to capture royalties as vehicles become more intelligent.

Secure Communications Gains Federal Backing

BlackBerry's Secure Communications segment also advanced. In mid-May, the company announced that its AtHoc emergency notification platform achieved FedRAMP Class D (High) re-certification, the U.S. government's highest standard for handling sensitive unclassified data.

The certification supports growing demand from federal agencies for reliable crisis communications. BlackBerry AtHoc is used by about 80% of U.S. federal government organizations for emergency alerts.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Secure Communications revenue rose 8% to $72.5 million, with annual recurring revenue reaching $218 million.

Financial Turnaround and Capital Returns

For the full fiscal 2026 year, BlackBerry reported revenue of $549.1 million, up 3% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply, and net income turned positive at $53.2 million compared with a loss in the previous fiscal year.

The company has initiated share repurchases, including a $100 million program announced earlier, signaling confidence in its valuation and cash generation.

Fiscal first-quarter 2026 results, covering the period ended May 2026, are scheduled for release around June 25. Investors will watch for continued QNX momentum and guidance updates.

Market Reaction and Analyst Caution

The rally has drawn attention. Shares have more than doubled year-to-date in some periods of strong momentum, fueled by options activity, social media buzz, and optimism around AI-adjacent software.

However, Wall Street maintains a largely Hold consensus. The average 12-month price target sits around $4.88 to $5.22 from multiple analysts, suggesting potential downside from current levels if growth expectations are not met. Targets range from lows near $4.40 to highs around $6.00 to $8.50 in more optimistic cases.

Concerns include execution risks in a competitive software market, dependence on automotive cycles, and valuation multiples that have expanded rapidly. BlackBerry trades at a premium on forward earnings compared with some software peers.

Company Background and Strategy

Founded in 1984 in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry pioneered secure mobile communications but struggled as smartphones commoditized. Under CEO John Giamatteo, the company has streamlined operations, separated divisions internally, and emphasized high-margin, recurring revenue streams.

CFO Tim Foote has highlighted progress in margins and profitability. Gross margins have improved, with adjusted figures reaching the high 70s in recent quarters.

BlackBerry's QNX holds a strong reputation for reliability in safety-critical environments, from cars to medical devices and now robotics. Its deterministic real-time capabilities make it suitable for systems where failure is not an option.

Broader Industry Context

The surge aligns with investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure plays. While much attention focuses on chips and large language models, the "physical" layer — robots, vehicles, industrial automation — requires secure, real-time operating systems. BlackBerry's decades of experience in regulated industries give it an edge.

Global supply chain resilience and cybersecurity threats further support demand for trusted platforms. BlackBerry's heritage in secure communications complements its embedded systems business.

Outlook

With fiscal 2027 revenue expected to grow in the mid-single digits or better according to some forecasts, BlackBerry aims to sustain momentum. Upcoming investor events and potential new partnerships could provide further catalysts.

The stock's volatility remains high, typical for a smaller-cap technology name with a shifting business model. Traders should monitor volume, options flows, and any pre-earnings commentary.

BlackBerry's revival story reflects broader themes in tech: legacy companies leveraging deep domain expertise to pivot into high-growth niches. Whether the current rally proves sustainable will depend on delivering consistent results and capitalizing on the software-defined future of machines.