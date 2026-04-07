10 Rising AI Startups in Japan 2026: Sakana AI Leads Surge in Generative Models and Robotics Boom

TOKYO — Japan's artificial intelligence sector is gaining momentum in 2026, fueled by government initiatives, corporate partnerships and a new generation of startups blending deep technical expertise with practical applications in manufacturing, healthcare, robotics and generative models.

While Japan has long excelled in robotics and industrial automation, the country is now accelerating in foundation models and applied AI to address labor shortages, an aging population and global competitiveness. Major investments, including Microsoft's $10 billion commitment to AI infrastructure through 2029, alongside domestic efforts, are boosting the ecosystem. Tokyo remains the epicenter, home to most emerging players.

Here are 10 rising AI companies in Japan making significant strides in 2026, selected for their innovation, recent funding and potential impact:

Sakana AI has emerged as Japan's brightest AI star. Founded in 2023 by former Google researchers David Ha and Llion Jones, the Tokyo-based company develops novel generative AI models using evolutionary "AI breeding" techniques that combine and evolve existing models for specialized tasks. Sakana achieved unicorn status with a roughly $2 billion valuation after raising hundreds of millions, backed by NVIDIA, Khosla Ventures and others. Its work on efficient, culturally attuned models for Japanese language and industry applications has drawn global attention, including partnerships with major banks like MUFG. Preferred Networks (and its subsidiaries like Preferred Robotics) continues as a deep learning powerhouse. The company, founded in 2014, applies advanced machine learning to robotics, autonomous systems, materials discovery and industrial optimization. It has raised over $100 million across rounds and collaborates closely with Toyota and other manufacturers. Preferred Robotics develops intelligent service robots for logistics and healthcare, helping ease Japan's labor crunch. Its Matlantis platform accelerates catalyst and battery material research using AI simulation. ABEJA specializes in computer vision and behavioral analytics for retail and physical spaces. The firm turns in-store data into actionable insights, optimizing layouts, merchandising and customer experiences. With strong enterprise adoption, ABEJA exemplifies Japan's strength in applying AI to traditional industries like retail and manufacturing. It has secured tens of millions in funding and maintains a focus on practical digital transformation solutions. ELYZA focuses on Japanese-language large language models and generative AI tailored to local business needs. Backed by investments including from KDDI, the company develops domain-specific AI systems that respect linguistic nuances and cultural context. Its models power enterprise tools for customer service, content generation and internal workflows, positioning ELYZA as a key player in making advanced AI accessible to Japanese companies wary of foreign models. ExaWizards delivers AI solutions across industries, from healthcare diagnostics to business process automation. The Tokyo firm combines consulting with proprietary AI platforms, helping clients implement machine learning for real-world challenges. It has grown steadily through corporate partnerships and government-supported projects, emphasizing ethical and explainable AI suited to regulated sectors. Ubitus leverages cloud computing and AI for gaming and multimedia applications, including real-time rendering and multiplayer enhancements. The company's technology enables high-quality AI-driven experiences on various devices, with applications extending beyond gaming into training simulations and virtual environments. It has raised funding for expansion and benefits from Japan's strong gaming heritage. Notta offers AI-powered note-taking and transcription tools with strong Japanese language support. Its generative AI features automatically summarize meetings, extract action items and generate reports, addressing productivity needs in offices and remote work settings. The startup has gained traction among businesses seeking efficient documentation solutions amid hybrid work trends. ThinkCyte applies AI and cell sorting technology to healthcare and biotechnology. Its platform uses machine vision and deep learning for high-speed, label-free cell analysis, aiding drug discovery, cancer research and regenerative medicine. The company's innovative approach has attracted funding and partnerships with research institutions, highlighting Japan's edge in biotech-AI convergence. Cinnamon develops AI tools to automate mundane tasks such as data entry, document processing and workflow optimization. Its solutions help reduce administrative burdens across sectors, with a focus on practical, easy-to-deploy software. The Tokyo-based firm continues refining its offerings for small and medium enterprises, a critical segment in Japan's economy. Telexistence and Mujin represent the robotics-AI frontier. Telexistence builds remote-operated and autonomous robotic systems for retail and dangerous environments, combining telepresence with AI autonomy. Mujin creates intelligent robot control software for logistics and manufacturing, enabling flexible automation without extensive reprogramming. Both address Japan's demographic challenges by enhancing productivity in warehouses, factories and stores.

Japan's AI ecosystem benefits from close ties between startups, universities (such as the University of Tokyo's Matsuo Lab) and corporations like Toyota, SoftBank and Hitachi. Government programs through the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) provide subsidies, loan guarantees and support for post-IPO companies in AI and robotics. Initiatives aim to capture a significant share of the global physical AI market and train millions of AI professionals.

Challenges persist: talent competition, heavy reliance on corporate funding, and the need for more diverse datasets for Japanese-language models. However, strengths in hardware, materials science and disciplined engineering give Japanese firms an advantage in reliable, efficient AI systems rather than pure hype-driven models.

Many of these startups emphasize responsible AI, data privacy and integration with existing industrial infrastructure — aligning with Japan's cultural preference for harmony and incremental innovation. International collaborations, such as with NVIDIA and Microsoft, are helping bridge gaps in computing power while keeping sensitive data onshore.

As 2026 progresses, expect greater focus on physical AI, edge computing and industry-specific foundation models. Edge AI startups like Hutzper and VRAIN Solution are also gaining attention for low-latency applications in manufacturing and autonomous systems.

For entrepreneurs and investors, Japan offers a stable environment with growing venture capital interest in deep tech. Events, accelerators and open innovation programs facilitate connections between startups and large enterprises seeking AI solutions.

The broader context includes Japan's push to leverage AI for societal issues like elderly care, disaster response and sustainable manufacturing. Companies like WHILL, which develops AI-enabled personal mobility devices, illustrate how AI addresses quality-of-life improvements.

While Sakana AI and Preferred Networks grab headlines, the diversity of the 10 listed firms shows Japan's AI scene spans generative tools, industrial robotics, healthcare and productivity software. Their combined efforts could help Japan reclaim technological leadership in applied intelligence.

With continued policy support and corporate adoption, these rising companies position Japan as more than a follower in the global AI race — emerging as a source of specialized, reliable innovations suited to real-world deployment.