Belgium’s Top 10 AI Companies in 2026: Powering Europe’s Deep Tech Surge

BRUSSELS — Belgium has emerged as one of Europe's most dynamic artificial intelligence hubs in 2026, with a thriving ecosystem blending world-class research from imec, strong government support and a wave of well-funded startups delivering practical AI solutions across industries.

From talent intelligence platforms to computer vision and legal tech, Belgian AI companies raised significant funding in 2025 and continue attracting international attention. The country's AI sector benefits from proximity to EU institutions, multilingual talent and a collaborative deep-tech culture. Here are the 10 standout AI companies leading Belgium's charge in 2026.

1. TechWolf Ghent-based TechWolf stands at the forefront with its AI-powered skills intelligence platform. The company helps enterprises map employee skills, identify gaps and optimize workforce development using advanced natural language processing. TechWolf has raised over $54 million and serves major global clients, positioning it as a leader in HR technology. Its platform processes millions of data points daily, offering real-time insights that drive talent strategies in a rapidly evolving job market.

2. Segments.ai This Antwerp company specializes in high-quality data labeling and annotation tools for computer vision and machine learning projects. Acquired by Uber in 2025, Segments.ai continues operating as a key player, providing the backbone for training next-generation autonomous systems and AI models. Its platform streamlines annotation workflows, reducing time and cost while improving data accuracy for clients worldwide.

3. ML2Grow A spin-off from research giant imec, ML2Grow delivers custom AI solutions and consulting services focused on industrial applications. The company excels in machine learning deployment for manufacturing, logistics and sustainability projects. Its practical approach bridges academic research with real-world business needs, making it a go-to partner for Belgian and European enterprises seeking scalable AI implementations.

4. Sentiance Antwerp's Sentiance pioneers behavioral AI, turning smartphone sensor data into actionable intelligence while prioritizing privacy. Its technology powers personalized experiences in insurance, mobility and health sectors. With strong funding and international expansion, Sentiance remains one of Belgium's most mature AI companies, demonstrating how ethical AI can deliver commercial value.

5. Robovision Specializing in computer vision for healthcare and industry, Robovision develops AI systems that analyze medical images and industrial quality control with remarkable precision. The Ghent company has secured major contracts and continues pushing boundaries in automated diagnostics and defect detection. Its solutions help hospitals and factories improve efficiency and accuracy.

6. Ontoforce This Ghent firm offers a semantic search platform designed for pharmaceutical and biotech research. Ontoforce's AI connects disparate data sources, accelerating drug discovery and scientific insights. With over $12 million raised, it serves leading life sciences organizations and exemplifies Belgium's strength in AI for complex, high-stakes research environments.

7. Timeseer.AI Timeseer.AI focuses on time-series analytics and anomaly detection for industrial IoT applications. Founded in 2020, the company has gained traction by helping manufacturers monitor equipment health and predict failures. Its AI-driven robo-advisory tools provide clear, actionable recommendations, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

8. Aikido Security One of Belgium's fastest-rising cybersecurity AI firms, Ghent-based Aikido Security offers a unified platform that scans code, cloud environments and applications for vulnerabilities. Using AI to automate detection and fixes, it has raised over $24 million and appeals to engineering teams seeking streamlined security workflows.

9. LEGALFLY This Ghent startup provides an AI-native workspace for legal, compliance and procurement teams. LEGALFLY's agents handle contract review, risk analysis and workflow automation with high accuracy. It addresses a major pain point for enterprises by speeding up approvals while ensuring regulatory compliance, making it a rising star in legal tech.

10. Conveo Antwerp-based Conveo delivers an AI-powered qualitative research platform that analyzes interviews, surveys and voice data at scale. Its technology identifies patterns and insights faster than traditional methods, serving market researchers and enterprises. Conveo represents the growing application of generative AI in business intelligence.

Belgium's AI strength extends beyond these leaders. Companies like Wizata (industrial AI), Campfire AI (educational chatbots), Superlinear and BioLizard (bioinformatics) also contribute to a vibrant scene. The imec research institute continues acting as a powerful innovation engine, spawning spin-offs and fostering collaboration.

Government and EU initiatives have fueled growth. Belgium actively invests in AI ethics, skills development and infrastructure, aligning with the European AI Act. Flemish and Walloon regions offer targeted grants, while Brussels benefits from its role as the EU capital. The 2025 State of Belgian Tech Report highlighted AI attracting over 50% of total tech funding, underscoring its dominance.

Challenges remain. Talent retention, competition from larger ecosystems and scaling beyond Europe test even the strongest players. Yet Belgium's multilingual workforce, central location and focus on trustworthy AI provide distinct advantages. Many of these companies emphasize explainable and privacy-preserving models, aligning with EU values.

Investors have taken notice. Belgian AI firms secured substantial rounds in 2025, with deep-tech and application-layer solutions drawing the most interest. International partnerships, particularly with U.S. and Asian firms, are accelerating commercialization.

As 2026 progresses, these 10 companies — and the broader ecosystem — position Belgium as a serious contender in Europe's AI race. From Ghent's tech corridor to Antwerp's innovation hubs, practical, high-impact AI solutions are emerging that could influence industries globally.

For businesses seeking AI partners or talent, Belgium offers a compelling mix of innovation, reliability and strategic location. The country's AI story in 2026 is one of steady maturation rather than hype, with companies focused on solving real problems and building sustainable value. As adoption accelerates across manufacturing, healthcare, legal and HR sectors, these Belgian trailblazers are poised for even greater impact in the years ahead.