Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares reached a 52-week high in late February 2026, climbing above $50 amid renewed investor confidence in the telecommunications giant's growth trajectory, subscriber gains and shareholder-friendly capital returns.

The stock closed at $50.14 on Feb. 27, 2026, marking a 2.56% gain for the day and pushing its market capitalization to approximately $211 billion. As of early March trading, shares hovered around $50, with intraday fluctuations between $49.72 and $50.26. The advance represents a significant recovery from the 52-week low of $38.39 hit in late 2025, delivering more than 30% upside over the past year and positioning VZ as a standout performer in the telecom sector.

The rally follows Verizon's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report released in late January 2026, which highlighted robust wireless subscriber additions and reaffirmed optimism for the current year. Under new leadership, the company has emphasized cost discipline, network investments and strategic acquisitions to drive sustainable growth.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Verizon reported total operating revenue of $36.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, excluding special items. The company achieved postpaid phone net additions of 616,000 — the strongest quarterly performance since 2019 — surpassing prior-year figures and beating analyst expectations. Full-year 2025 results included adjusted EPS of $4.71 and capital expenditures of $17 billion, focused primarily on 5G expansion and fiber broadband deployment.

Verizon's momentum has carried into 2026, supported by guidance that projects adjusted EPS of $4.90 to $4.95, reflecting 4% to 5% growth from 2025 levels. Management anticipates free cash flow expansion of around 7%, bolstered by ongoing subscriber momentum and efficiency initiatives. Analysts project 2026 revenue approaching $144 billion, up more than 4% from the prior year, with EBITDA margins improving to approximately 36.8%.

A key catalyst has been the company's aggressive capital return strategy. Verizon's board approved a $25 billion share repurchase program shortly after the new CEO took office, signaling confidence in the stock's valuation. The company also raised its annual dividend by $0.07 per share — marking the 20th consecutive annual increase — pushing the forward yield to around 5.6% based on the recent $2.83 annualized payout. The ex-dividend date for the upcoming payment is April 10, 2026.

"This is an inflection point for Verizon," one analyst noted in a February report. "After years of modest growth, the combination of strong wireless adds, broadband expansion and disciplined capital allocation is accelerating EPS and free cash flow."

The Frontier Communications acquisition, valued at approximately $20 billion and expected to close in stages, has also fueled optimism. Integration efforts are projected to enhance Verizon's fiber footprint and drive long-term revenue synergies, with some models suggesting potential upside to $68 or higher if subscriber trends and margin improvements materialize.

Verizon's valuation remains attractive relative to historical averages. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 12.3 based on trailing earnings of $4.06 per share, the stock appears modestly priced compared with broader market multiples. Its low beta of 0.32 underscores its defensive characteristics, appealing to income-focused investors amid economic uncertainty.

Challenges persist in the competitive telecom landscape. Wireless pricing pressures, legacy business revenue declines and heavy debt levels — with net debt potentially rising toward $190 billion — warrant monitoring. Broadband net additions in recent quarters fell short of some targets, and postpaid phone growth in certain segments like tablets and wearables has been uneven.

Despite these headwinds, Verizon has demonstrated resilience. The company's 5G network leadership and investments in AI-related services position it to capture emerging demand. Consensus analyst ratings lean toward "Buy," with average price targets near $49, though some optimistic forecasts envision higher levels if 2026 guidance is met or exceeded.

Investors continue to watch for the next quarterly update, expected around April 21, 2026. With shares trading near all-time highs for the recent cycle, Verizon's blend of yield, growth acceleration and strategic execution has made it a compelling option for total return seekers in 2026.