WATERLOO, Ontario — Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. jumped more than 6% Thursday after the once-iconic smartphone maker posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results and issued first-quarter guidance that topped Wall Street forecasts, signaling continued momentum in its shift to enterprise cybersecurity and embedded software.'

The stock climbed as high as $3.96 or more midday before trading near $3.76, up 24 cents or 6.66% on heavy volume as investors reacted positively to the earnings beat and forward outlook. The move came hours after the company released results before the market open and held a conference call.

BlackBerry reported non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. Revenue reached $156 million, up roughly 10% year-over-year and ahead of the average analyst projection around $144.5 million. The QNX embedded software segment, a key growth driver, recorded a record $78.7 million in revenue, up 20% from the prior year.

The results capped a fiscal year in which BlackBerry has steadily narrowed losses while expanding its software business. Management highlighted progress in cybersecurity offerings, including Cylance AI-driven threat detection, and strong demand for secure embedded systems used in automotive, industrial and government applications.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, BlackBerry guided for revenue between $132 million and $140 million — well above consensus estimates — and non-GAAP EPS in the range of 2 cents to 3 cents. The upbeat outlook helped fuel buying interest, with some traders viewing it as evidence that the company's multi-year turnaround under CEO John Giamatteo is gaining traction.

BlackBerry has transformed dramatically since its heyday as a smartphone pioneer. After selling its hardware division years ago, the company now focuses on two main pillars: QNX, a real-time operating system trusted in safety-critical environments such as vehicles and medical devices, and cybersecurity solutions that leverage artificial intelligence for endpoint protection and managed detection and response.

QNX revenue growth has been particularly robust, driven by the automotive industry's shift toward software-defined vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems. The segment benefits from long-term design wins that provide recurring revenue as vehicles reach production. BlackBerry has also expanded its secure communications offerings, targeting government and enterprise clients concerned about rising threats from sophisticated actors.

Analysts noted that the beat and raised expectations reflect improving execution and market demand. While the consensus rating remains a Hold with an average price target near $4.92, several firms have grown more constructive on the story as profitability improves and cash generation strengthens.

The company has maintained a disciplined approach to capital allocation, including a $100 million share buyback program announced earlier. Operating cash flow trends have improved, helping stabilize the balance sheet amid ongoing investments in product development and go-to-market efforts.

Still, challenges remain. BlackBerry operates in highly competitive cybersecurity and embedded software markets dominated by larger players. Revenue growth, while positive, remains modest compared with high-flying AI pure plays, and the stock's valuation reflects skepticism about the pace of scaling. Shares have been volatile in recent years, occasionally drawing meme-stock attention despite the company's efforts to distance itself from that narrative.

Geopolitical and regulatory tailwinds could help. Rising concerns over supply-chain security, quantum computing threats and AI-driven cyberattacks have increased demand for trusted, sovereign-capable solutions — areas where BlackBerry positions its offerings. The company has also invested in partnerships and training initiatives, such as cybersecurity capacity-building programs in Southeast Asia.

Investors will now watch the May earnings call for further details on full-year fiscal 2027 guidance and updates to the backlog. Management has previously raised its annual revenue outlook on cybersecurity demand, and sustained execution could support further rerating.

BlackBerry's market capitalization sits near $2.2 billion, a fraction of its former valuation but reflective of its repositioning as a niche software and security player rather than a consumer hardware brand. Institutional ownership remains solid, though retail interest can still drive sharp moves.

Longer term, the company aims to deliver consistent revenue growth, margin expansion and positive free cash flow. Success in automotive QNX wins, expansion of Cylance into new verticals and potential new AI-enhanced security tools will be critical metrics.

Thursday's surge appeared driven primarily by the earnings beat and guidance, with technical buying and short covering adding to the momentum. No major new product announcements accompanied the release, but the results reinforced the narrative of a stabilizing business with growth potential in mission-critical software.

BlackBerry did not immediately comment beyond its prepared remarks and earnings materials. CEO Giamatteo and the executive team have emphasized a measured approach to emerging technologies like generative AI, prioritizing reliability and safety in customer environments where failure is not an option.

As BlackBerry reports its final quarter under the old fiscal structure and looks ahead, the market appears willing to reward incremental progress. Whether the current rally sustains will depend on delivery against the new guidance and broader demand for enterprise cybersecurity amid an increasingly complex threat landscape.

For a company that once defined mobile communication, the focus has fully shifted to powering the secure, intelligent systems of the future — from connected cars to protected networks. Investors betting on that evolution got fresh encouragement Thursday, even as the road to sustained profitability remains a work in progress.