NEW YORK — Intel Corp. shares closed at $119.84 on May 22, 2026, up 1.13 percent on the Nasdaq as the semiconductor company continued to show signs of recovery in its data center and artificial intelligence businesses amid ongoing restructuring efforts.

The stock traded in a range between $117.50 and $121.20 during the session. In after-hours trading, shares fell to around $118.15. Intel has experienced volatility in 2026 as investors monitor its progress in regaining market share in AI servers and advancing its foundry operations.

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Intel reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.6 billion, up 7 percent from the prior year. The Data Center and AI segment grew 22 percent to $5.1 billion, while Client Computing Group revenue rose 1 percent to $7.7 billion. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $3.7 billion, or $0.73 per share, largely due to $4.07 billion in restructuring and impairment charges. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.29.

Intel guided second-quarter 2026 revenue between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion. The company highlighted progress on its 18A manufacturing process and noted sold-out AI CPU capacity earlier in the year.

Business Strategy and Foundry Update

Intel has focused on regaining share in AI servers under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The company reported improvements in Data Center and AI revenue. Potential partnerships, including discussions with Tenstorrent for AI processors, have drawn attention. Challenges remain in foundry profitability and process yields.

Intel continues to invest heavily in manufacturing facilities and research. Q1 2026 operating cash flow was $1.1 billion, with adjusted free cash flow negative $2 billion due to capital expenditures.

Analyst Views

Analysts have assigned Intel a consensus Hold rating with average price targets around $70 to $81 in some forecasts, though recent momentum has pushed shares higher. Intel's stock recovery followed significant gains from 2025 lows, with shares rising over 200 percent in the 2026 year-to-date period at points.

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The company has pursued an "aggressive pricing strategy" to maintain competitiveness while absorbing costs associated with higher RAM and new components.

Market Position

Intel competes directly in semiconductors against Nvidia and AMD in data center CPUs while building foundry capabilities. The company reported sold-out AI CPU capacity earlier in the year. Supply chain reports have pointed to Intel's efforts on Panther Lake and other processors for 2026-2027.

Intel maintains a dividend, though payouts have faced scrutiny amid earlier losses. The stock has shown high volatility, with a 52-week low near $19 in 2025 before rebounding.

Broader Industry Context

Demand for AI infrastructure has driven investment across the semiconductor sector. Intel's progress on its 18A process node is seen as critical for regaining competitiveness. The company has highlighted improvements in process technology and partnerships to expand its foundry business.

Upcoming earnings are scheduled for late July 2026. Analysts will monitor execution on foundry profitability, AI CPU sales and margin trends.

Company Developments

Intel has invested in new manufacturing facilities and research. The company has reported sequential revenue growth in client and data center segments for Q2, driven by supply improvements and pricing. Risks include foundry execution and competition in AI chips.

Intel's market recovery followed significant gains from 2025 lows. The company has focused on regaining share in AI servers and advancing its foundry business.

Valuation and Outlook

Intel carries exposure to cyclical semiconductor markets and has faced margin pressures from competitive pricing and memory costs. The stock has shown high beta and cyclical exposure compared to more stable tech peers.

Analysts project continued revenue and earnings expansion tied to AI adoption. Intel has maintained guidance for sequential growth in key segments. The company faces typical industry risks, including supply chain dynamics for components like memory and GPUs, geopolitical factors affecting China exposure, and competition from other server providers.

Intel continues quarterly product launches and ecosystem partnerships to address enterprise and research demand for AI capabilities. Further details on Q2 performance and full-year execution will come with the late July report.

Historical Performance

Intel has a long history as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. The company has invested heavily in regaining process technology leadership after falling behind in recent years. Its 18A node is viewed as a key milestone for future competitiveness.

The stock has traded well above prior-year levels amid sector tailwinds in AI infrastructure. Trading volume on May 22 was elevated as investors reacted to broader sector momentum and company-specific developments.