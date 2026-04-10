SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel Corp. shares climbed more than 2.5% Thursday, breaking above $60 for the first time in years, as renewed optimism around the chipmaker's foundry business, a high-profile partnership with Elon Musk's Terafab project and a fresh analyst upgrade lifted sentiment amid a broader technology sector rebound.

The stock rose as high as $61.08 during the session before settling near $60.44 midday, up $1.49 or 2.54% on strong volume exceeding 60 million shares. That extended a sharp rally that saw Intel gain more than 11% on Wednesday alone and push the shares to a new 52-week high, marking one of the strongest runs in recent memory for the longtime semiconductor giant.

Intel, once the undisputed leader in PC and server processors, has spent years battling manufacturing delays, lost market share to rivals like AMD and Nvidia, and heavy losses in its foundry operations. Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm in early 2025, the company has pursued an aggressive turnaround focused on cost discipline, workforce reductions, improved process technology execution and external foundry customers.

Recent catalysts have accelerated the narrative. On April 7-8, Intel announced it would join Elon Musk's ambitious Terafab initiative alongside Tesla, SpaceX and xAI to help manufacture advanced AI chips, a move that signaled potential high-volume demand for Intel's 18A and future process nodes. The partnership sent shares surging as investors bet on renewed relevance in the AI infrastructure race.

Analysts also turned more constructive. Wells Fargo raised its price target on Intel from $45 to $55 while maintaining an Equal Weight rating, citing improved financial flexibility and progress on key nodes. The upgrade helped propel the stock to intraday highs near $59.17 on Wednesday before Thursday's continuation.

The company's balance sheet has strengthened noticeably. In early April, Intel agreed to repurchase Apollo Global Management's 49% stake in its Fab 34 joint venture in Ireland for $14.2 billion, regaining full control over a critical advanced manufacturing facility. The move, financed in part by a healthier cash position, underscored management's confidence in its long-term manufacturing strategy after years of joint-venture reliance.

Intel's foundry business remains the centerpiece of the recovery story. The company reported a backlog exceeding $15 billion and is in advanced discussions with hyperscalers including Google and Amazon for advanced packaging services on custom AI chips. CFO Dave Zinsner has highlighted the potential for billion-dollar annual revenue streams from packaging alone, which could deliver attractive 40% gross margins and serve as an earlier bridge to profitability than traditional wafer fabrication.

The Intel 18A process node — a critical bet for regaining process leadership — has shown monthly yield improvements of 7-8% in recent quarters. First 18A shipments occurred in late 2025, with high-volume production targeted for later in 2026. Microsoft and AWS are confirmed customers for custom AI silicon on 18A, providing anchor validation even as the company eyes broader external wins.

Yet challenges persist. Intel's first-quarter 2026 guidance, issued in January, called for revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion with breakeven adjusted earnings per share and gross margins around 32-34%, reflecting ongoing supply constraints and the heavy cost of ramping new nodes. Q1 2026 results are scheduled for release April 23, with analysts watching closely for updates on yield progress, supply availability from Q2 onward and any commentary on 14A customer pipeline development.

Data Center and AI (DCAI) revenue showed sequential acceleration in late 2025, growing 15% quarter-over-quarter — the fastest in a decade for that segment. Custom AI ASIC business crossed a $1 billion annualized run rate, though it still represents a small fraction of the overall $100 billion-plus addressable market for such silicon.

The PC client group continues to face headwinds from a maturing market and competition, but Intel is positioning its Lunar Lake and Panther Lake platforms for AI PC leadership, aiming to capture a majority share of next-generation Copilot+ PCs.

Financially, Intel has made progress. Full-year 2025 operating cash flow reached $9.7 billion, and the company expects positive adjusted free cash flow in 2026 despite continued heavy capital spending. Workforce reductions of roughly 30% and disciplined capex have helped stabilize the balance sheet, with cash reserves bolstered by strategic investments and divestitures.

Wall Street's view remains mixed. Consensus ratings hover around Hold, with average price targets in the mid-$40s to low $50s, though bullish voices see potential for $65 or higher if 18A execution succeeds and foundry external revenue materializes. The stock trades at an elevated forward multiple, reflecting hopes for a multi-year recovery rather than near-term perfection.

Geopolitical tailwinds have also helped. U.S. government support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing, including CHIPS Act incentives, aligns with Intel's "Made in America" push and has drawn positive attention from the White House. CEO Tan's engagement with policymakers has reinforced Intel's role in reducing reliance on overseas foundries.

Longer term, Intel aims to return to 40%+ gross margins as yields improve and higher-value products ramp. Success in advanced packaging, custom silicon for hyperscalers and potential 14A foundry wins could transform the company from a struggling IDM into a competitive player across design and manufacturing.

For investors, the recent surge reflects growing belief that the worst of the process technology crisis may be behind Intel and that Tan's "time and resolve" approach is yielding tangible results. Thursday's move lacked major new company-specific news but benefited from carryover momentum, technical breakout above key resistance levels and rotation into beaten-down tech names.

Intel's market capitalization has climbed back toward $250 billion territory in recent trading, still well below its pandemic-era peaks but reflecting renewed respect for its manufacturing scale and U.S.-based capabilities.

As the April 23 earnings report approaches, focus will center on whether supply constraints are truly easing, any acceleration in foundry customer announcements and updated full-year guidance. Execution risks remain high — yields, competition from TSMC and Samsung, and macroeconomic pressures on capex spending could all influence the trajectory.

Yet for a company once written off as permanently behind in the AI era, the combination of Terafab exposure, regained fab control, packaging momentum and analyst support has reignited the turnaround narrative. Whether Intel can convert that optimism into sustained profitability and market share gains will define its path through the remainder of 2026 and beyond.