NEW YORK — Intel Corp. shares closed lower Tuesday at $108.17, falling 0.60 or 0.55%, as investors digested fresh comments from President Donald Trump expressing regret over the terms of a major U.S. government support deal for the chipmaker and broader concerns about intensifying competition in the semiconductor industry.

The stock slipped further in pre-market trading Wednesday, dropping another 0.94% to around $107.15. The modest decline comes after Intel's remarkable 2026 rally, during which the shares more than tripled from early-year lows near $20, driven by progress in its foundry business, AI-related demand and strategic partnerships.

Trump's remarks, made during a recent interview, suggested he believed the U.S. should have secured better terms in its financial backing for Intel's domestic manufacturing expansion. The comments triggered immediate selling pressure, with analysts noting renewed uncertainty around government incentives that have been critical to Intel's turnaround narrative.

Despite Tuesday's pullback, Intel remains up dramatically year-to-date in 2026. The stock has benefited from multiple positive catalysts, including strong Q1 earnings beats, raised guidance, partnerships such as with McLaren Racing for computing solutions, and progress on advanced process nodes like Intel 18A. Analysts have responded with a series of price target increases, with several firms now projecting targets above $100.

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Intel's foundry ambitions have been a major driver of investor enthusiasm. The company is positioning itself as a key alternative to TSMC for U.S.-based chip manufacturing, supported by the CHIPS Act and additional incentives. Recent deals, including involvement in large-scale AI infrastructure projects, have reinforced optimism about long-term growth in data center and AI segments.

However, challenges persist. UBS recently highlighted Intel's declining share in the server CPU market, where competitors like AMD and Arm-based solutions are gaining ground. This competitive pressure, combined with broader sector rotation and profit-taking after the massive run-up, has contributed to recent volatility.

Intel reported strong Q1 2026 results in late April, with revenue of $13.6 billion (up 7% year-over-year) and adjusted EPS beating estimates. The company raised its full-year outlook, citing momentum in Data Center and AI revenue. Yet some investors worry about execution risks in the foundry business and the heavy capital expenditures required for manufacturing expansion.

Wall Street's consensus remains cautiously optimistic. Several firms, including Deutsche Bank, Mizuho and Melius Research, have raised price targets in recent weeks, citing foundry traction and AI tailwinds. Average targets sit well above current levels, though some analysts caution that near-term margins could face pressure from ramp-up costs.

The semiconductor sector as a whole has shown mixed performance. While leaders like Nvidia continue dominating headlines, more established players like Intel face greater scrutiny over market share and profitability timelines. Intel's turnaround under new leadership has been closely watched as a bellwether for U.S. efforts to reshore critical chip production.

For long-term investors, Intel offers a compelling mix of recovery potential and dividend yield. The company maintains its commitment to shareholder returns even as it invests aggressively in future growth. At current levels, the stock provides an attractive entry point for those bullish on domestic semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure buildout.

Broader market context also weighs on sentiment. With the S&P 500 near record highs, any signs of weakness in high-profile names like Intel can trigger rotational selling. Geopolitical tensions and potential tariff impacts on the global supply chain add another layer of uncertainty for chipmakers.

Intel continues advancing its product roadmap. Upcoming launches in client computing, data center processors and foundry services are expected to drive revenue in the second half of 2026 and beyond. The company's partnership ecosystem, including collaborations with major tech firms and governments, positions it for multi-year growth.

Analysts will watch Intel's next earnings report closely for updates on foundry utilization rates, process technology yields and customer wins. Any positive surprises on these fronts could reignite the rally that has defined the stock's 2026 performance.

As one of America's semiconductor icons, Intel's trajectory carries symbolic weight in discussions about technological competitiveness and national security. Its ability to execute on ambitious plans will determine whether the current valuation — elevated from 2025 lows but still reasonable relative to growth prospects — proves justified.

Tuesday's modest decline appears more like healthy consolidation than a fundamental shift. With strong analyst support and multiple growth levers, Intel remains a focal point for investors navigating the evolving AI and semiconductor landscape. The coming months will test whether the company can convert momentum into sustained market share gains and profitability.