LiveRamp Shares Explode 27% to $37.87 on $2.5B Publicis Buyout Deal and Strong Earnings Beat

NEW YORK — LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) shares skyrocketed more than 27% to $37.87 in morning trading Monday after the data collaboration platform announced a $2.5 billion all-cash acquisition by French advertising giant Publicis Groupe and reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations.

The deal, unveiled alongside earnings late Sunday, values LiveRamp at $38.50 per share — a 30% premium to the company's May 15 closing price of approximately $29.66. The transaction sent the stock surging toward the offer price as investors locked in the substantial takeover premium in a classic "merger arbitrage" reaction.

Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services companies, is acquiring LiveRamp to bolster its data and artificial intelligence capabilities. The move aims to help clients navigate a fragmented media landscape where privacy regulations and platform changes have complicated targeted advertising. LiveRamp's identity resolution and data clean room technology will integrate with Publicis' existing assets to create more sophisticated, privacy-compliant solutions for brands.

"This acquisition accelerates our strategy to lead in data co-creation and smarter agents for our clients," said Publicis Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun in a statement. "LiveRamp's platform perfectly complements our capabilities and positions us strongly in the evolving AI-driven advertising ecosystem."

For LiveRamp, the deal represents a lucrative exit after years of operating as a public company. CEO Scott Howe described it as delivering "significant and certain value" to shareholders while providing the resources and global scale needed to expand the platform further. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary regulatory clearances.

The announcement coincided with solid fiscal 2026 results for the period ended March 31. LiveRamp reported fourth-quarter revenue of $206 million, up 9% year-over-year and slightly ahead of consensus estimates. Subscription revenue grew 9% to $158 million, while Marketplace & Other revenue rose 11% to $49 million.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.52, beating analyst forecasts of $0.49. For the full fiscal year, revenue reached $813 million, also up 9%, with record operating cash flow of $168 million. The company repurchased $194 million worth of shares during the year, underscoring confidence in its value prior to the deal.

Annual recurring revenue climbed 8% to $545 million, and subscription net retention improved to 107%, signaling strong customer loyalty and expansion. These metrics highlighted LiveRamp's resilience in a challenging advertising environment marked by economic uncertainty and shifting privacy rules.

The surge propelled LiveRamp's market capitalization above $2.4 billion in early trading, approaching the full equity value of the deal. Volume was exceptionally heavy as traders rushed to position for the near-certain premium at closing. Short interest, which stood around 5.88% of float as of late April, likely contributed to additional upward pressure as shorts covered positions.

Analysts and investors largely cheered the transaction. The premium offers immediate and certain returns, removing execution risk for shareholders who had watched the stock trade in a relatively narrow range for much of the past year. Some longer-term holders expressed mild disappointment at missing potential upside from independent growth, but most viewed the deal as a strong outcome given current market conditions for ad-tech companies.

The acquisition fits into a broader wave of consolidation in the data and advertising technology sector. As major platforms tighten privacy controls and regulators scrutinize digital tracking, companies with robust first-party data and clean room solutions have become highly sought after. Publicis' move follows similar strategic acquisitions by peers seeking to own more of the data stack rather than relying on third-party intermediaries.

LiveRamp, formerly part of Acxiom, has positioned itself as a neutral data collaboration leader. Its platform helps brands, agencies and publishers connect customer data across silos without compromising privacy. The technology powers personalized marketing while meeting stringent compliance standards like GDPR and CCPA. Integration with Publicis should accelerate adoption and innovation, particularly in AI-powered audience building and measurement.

Wall Street reaction extended beyond LiveRamp. Publicis Groupe shares traded modestly higher in European trading as investors weighed the strategic benefits against the cash outlay. The deal is expected to be financed through existing resources and potentially debt, with minimal dilution risk.

For employees and partners, the acquisition brings stability and access to greater resources. LiveRamp will operate as a distinct unit within Publicis, preserving much of its San Francisco-based culture and innovation focus during the transition period.

The stock's dramatic move highlights how merger announcements can rapidly reprice even well-followed names. Prior to the news, LiveRamp traded around $29-30 with a forward price-to-sales multiple considered reasonable for its growth profile. The $38.50 offer price implies a significant valuation uplift and effectively caps near-term upside unless the deal faces unexpected delays or competing bids.

As markets digest the news, attention turns to the shareholder vote and regulatory timeline. Antitrust reviews are expected to be straightforward given limited overlap between the companies' core operations. The deal's structure as all-cash reduces financing risk and provides clarity for investors.

LiveRamp's journey from public markets to acquisition marks another chapter in the evolution of data infrastructure companies. What began as a spin-off focused on identity resolution has grown into a critical player in modern marketing technology. For shareholders, the Publicis transaction delivers substantial immediate value while positioning the platform for continued relevance in an AI-augmented advertising future.

Trading remained active Monday morning with the stock hovering near $37.80-$38.00 as arbitrageurs and momentum players dominated activity. While some volatility is likely until closing, the path appears set for LiveRamp investors to realize the premium in the coming months.