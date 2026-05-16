TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos declared Thursday that an arrest is imminent in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, revealing he possesses "secret" information that has dramatically advanced the investigation while forcefully rejecting claims that the case has gone cold more than 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

In a pointed and unusually candid briefing, Nanos pushed back against growing public frustration and online speculation, insisting the probe remains highly active and is closing in on those responsible. "This case is not cold — far from it," he said. "We have information that the public does not, and I am confident an arrest will be made. We are methodically building a case that will hold up in court."

The sheriff's strong comments come as the high-profile investigation — involving the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie — faces increasing scrutiny over the lack of visible progress. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off following a family dinner. Signs of forced entry and blood evidence were discovered the next morning when family members checked her residence.

'Secret' Information Fuels Optimism

Nanos declined to disclose specifics about the "secret" information, citing the integrity of the ongoing probe, but described it as a significant breakthrough that has reshaped the direction of the case. He emphasized that investigators have been working around the clock, reviewing "thousands and thousands of videos" from doorbell cameras, traffic intersections and private security systems to construct a detailed digital timeline.

Advanced DNA analysis from blood evidence found inside the home is progressing through multiple laboratories, with some results expected soon. A masked individual captured on doorbell footage remains a primary person of interest, though no arrests have been made. Early cryptocurrency ransom demands were investigated and ruled non-credible.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Reveals 'Thousands of Videos' and DNA Scrutiny After 100 Days Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Reveals 'Thousands of Videos' and DNA Scrutiny After 100 Days

The sheriff revealed that federal partners, including the FBI, have provided specialized resources in digital forensics and behavioral analysis. "We are not sitting idle," Nanos stressed. "Every credible tip is being pursued. The public's help has been invaluable, and we believe we are getting closer."

Family Cooperation and Cleared Relatives

Nanos reiterated that Nancy's family, including Savannah, Annie and Tommaso Cioni, have been fully cooperative and are not considered suspects. Cioni, who was the last known person to see Nancy alive, has undergone multiple interviews, polygraphs and vehicle forensics. Despite this, online conspiracy theories continue to swirl, often focusing on Cioni's background and recent absence from his teaching position at BASIS Oro Valley school.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer recently amplified those discussions by noting Cioni's name no longer appears on the school roster, prompting fresh speculation. Nanos addressed such claims directly, urging the public to avoid baseless accusations that could hinder the investigation or harm innocent parties. " armchair detectives are not helping," he said. "They are hurting."

Savannah Guthrie has maintained a relatively low public profile while offering occasional emotional appeals for information. In a recent Mother's Day tribute, she shared warm memories of her mother and pleaded for anyone with knowledge to come forward. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return or the arrest of those responsible.

Celebrity Attention Keeps Case in Spotlight

The case gained renewed national attention after Khloé Kardashian discussed it on her podcast, expressing skepticism about the lack of breakthroughs and questioning whether all information had been released. Kardashian's comments generated millions of views and reignited online discussions, including conspiracy threads that law enforcement has repeatedly discouraged.

While celebrity interest can generate valuable tips, authorities warn that misinformation and speculation can complicate investigations and cause additional pain for the family. The Guthrie case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile disappearances where media scrutiny both helped and hindered progress.

Challenges in a High-Profile Investigation

The disappearance presents classic difficulties for investigators: no clear motive, limited physical evidence beyond the initial crime scene, and a masked suspect who has not yet been identified. The passage of more than 100 days has shifted the focus from possible rescue to evidence-based prosecution and potential recovery.

Nanos acknowledged the emotional toll on the Guthrie family and the Tucson community. "Every day without answers is painful for them and for us," he said. "But we are making steady progress through technology, community tips and old-fashioned police work."

Community support in Tucson has remained strong, with vigils, ribbon campaigns and volunteer efforts continuing. The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, turning a local mystery into a national conversation about elder safety and investigative transparency.

What Investigators Are Seeking

The sheriff encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity from late January in the Catalina Foothills and surrounding areas. Specific areas of interest include unusual vehicle movements, individuals attempting to sell or discard items belonging to an older woman, or anyone with unexplained knowledge of the crime scene. Additional video footage from private residences or businesses remains highly valuable.

Digital tips, particularly those that can be cross-referenced with existing timelines, are being prioritized. The investigation continues to receive resources from federal partners, including forensic accountants examining potential financial motives.

Broader Context and Public Fascination

The Nancy Guthrie case stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly lives can change. Nancy was known as an active community member involved in church activities and family gatherings. Her sudden disappearance has left a void felt deeply by relatives and friends.

As the investigation enters a more deliberate, evidence-focused phase, the hope for resolution endures. Whether the "secret" information cited by Sheriff Nanos leads to a breakthrough remains to be seen, but his confident tone has provided a measure of reassurance to those following the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The $1 million reward underscores the priority this case holds for both law enforcement and the family still waiting for answers more than 100 days after Nancy Guthrie walked through her front door for the last time.

The coming weeks will test the effectiveness of the sheriff's digital mapping strategy and the public's willingness to provide credible tips. For the Guthrie family and the Tucson community, the search for truth continues — one video, one DNA sample and one lead at a time.