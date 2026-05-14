Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Says They're 'Getting Closer' to Solving Guthrie Abduction as Case Hits 100 Days

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos expressed cautious optimism Wednesday that investigators are "getting closer" to solving the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, even as the case passed the 100-day mark with no arrest and limited public breakthroughs.

Speaking at a brief update outside the sheriff's office, Nanos described the high-profile investigation as active and progressing on multiple fronts, including advanced DNA analysis, digital forensics and hundreds of tips still being pursued. "We are getting closer," he said. "This is not a cold case. This is a very active investigation."

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1 after she failed to appear for a planned church service viewing with friends. Security footage from her Catalina Foothills home showed a masked individual tampering with her doorbell camera the night before. Blood was discovered on the porch, and authorities believe she was abducted. A Bitcoin ransom demand followed shortly after but yielded no results.

The case has drawn intense national attention largely because Nancy is the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. The family offered a $1 million reward, later supplemented by the FBI's $100,000. Savannah has remained largely silent publicly on investigative details but posted an emotional Mother's Day message: "We will never stop looking for you."

Nanos' comments come amid recent friction between local authorities and federal partners. Earlier reports revealed tensions over evidence handling, with the sheriff initially preferring a private lab for key items including a glove and DNA samples. The FBI has assisted with advanced genealogy testing on an unidentified hair found at the scene, but results have not been publicly disclosed.

A longtime friend of Nancy's, Lauren Serpa, broke weeks of relative silence Tuesday, telling media she fears public interest is beginning to fade. "Even in Tucson where it happened, it's starting to fizzle out," Serpa said. Her comments highlighted the emotional toll on the community and the challenge of sustaining visibility in long-term missing persons cases.

Read more 100 Days Missing: Nancy Guthrie Abduction Leaves Family, Investigators Searching for Answers in Tucson Case 100 Days Missing: Nancy Guthrie Abduction Leaves Family, Investigators Searching for Answers in Tucson Case

Despite the milestone passing without resolution, Nanos emphasized steady progress. He noted continued analysis across multiple labs, review of neighborhood surveillance videos showing masked individuals, and property record checks conducted with county assessors. Some tips have led to interviews and temporary detentions, though no suspects have been named publicly.

The Bitcoin ransom element has added complexity. Cryptocurrency transactions can be traced, but investigators have not confirmed any actionable leads from the demand. Volunteer groups, including the United Cajun Navy, have offered assistance but reported limited coordination with authorities.

For the Guthrie family, each passing day deepens the anguish. Nancy was described as vibrant and independent, living independently in the Tucson area for many years. The presence of blood at the scene suggested possible violence, yet authorities continue to operate with hope she may still be found alive.

Legal experts following the case note that high-profile abductions involving elderly victims in suburban settings can be particularly difficult. Digital evidence, enhanced video analysis and forensic genealogy often provide breakthroughs weeks or months later. The sheriff's office has urged the public to continue submitting tips while avoiding speculation that could hinder the investigation.

Public reaction remains divided. Supporters of the family praise law enforcement's methodical approach, while some online commentators question the pace and inter-agency coordination. Savannah Guthrie has occasionally stepped away from "Today" duties, fueling speculation about her private involvement, though she continues hosting segments and recently agreed to a Wordle game show pilot.

The case has also heightened awareness of elder safety. Catalina Foothills residents report increased vigilance, with neighborhood patrols and security discussions becoming more common. Authorities have asked residents not to approach potential suspects themselves and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

As summer approaches, investigators face the challenge of maintaining momentum. DNA processing can take months, and without a clear suspect description or vehicle, the probe relies heavily on tips and forensic breakthroughs. Nanos declined to provide a specific timeline but stressed that resources remain fully committed.

Meadow Walker's recent appearance at a Cannes event honoring her late father Paul Walker drew parallels in public discourse about missing loved ones and chosen family support. While unrelated, the emotional tributes highlighted how high-profile cases can sustain public attention through personal stories.

For now, the sheriff's message of cautious progress offers a glimmer of hope at the 100-day mark. Whether that leads to a breakthrough in the coming weeks or months remains to be seen. The Guthrie family, friends and the broader Tucson community continue holding onto the belief that answers — and hopefully Nancy — will eventually come home.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI anonymously. As one of Arizona's most watched missing persons cases in recent memory, Nancy Guthrie's story continues to capture hearts while investigators work behind the scenes to bring resolution.