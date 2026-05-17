TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed fresh details Thursday in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, saying investigators are making steady progress analyzing thousands of surveillance videos, DNA evidence and public tips more than 100 days after the Tucson woman vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

Nanos told reporters that forensic teams have identified "promising" partial DNA profiles from blood evidence found inside Guthrie's residence on the morning of February 1. Genetic genealogy experts are now working to build family trees that could help identify a suspect. "We are not standing still," Nanos said. "This investigation is active, methodical and gaining momentum every single day."

Guthrie was last seen alive on January 31 when her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off after a family dinner. The next morning, family members found signs of forced entry and blood at the home. No arrests have been made, and no proof of life has emerged despite an intensive search involving local, state and federal agencies.

Surveillance Footage and 'Near Her Home' Focus

Sheriff Nanos confirmed that investigators have cataloged more than 4,200 hours of video from doorbell cameras, traffic intersections and private security systems in the area. A key area of focus is footage showing activity "near her home" in the hours before and after her disappearance.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Case: Sheriff Reveals Major DNA Breakthrough as Investigation Hits 100 Days Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Case: Sheriff Reveals Major DNA Breakthrough as Investigation Hits 100 Days

"We have a masked individual captured on multiple cameras approaching the property," Nanos said. "We are working to enhance that footage and cross-reference it with other digital evidence to build a timeline."

He declined to release specific images publicly, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation, but said tips generated from enhanced video have led to "several persons of interest" being interviewed. Authorities are also examining vehicle movements in the neighborhood and phone data from cell towers near the residence.

Genetic Genealogy and DNA Developments

One of the most significant updates involves advanced DNA analysis. Partial profiles recovered from the scene have been uploaded to genealogical databases with court approval. Investigators hope this will help identify relatives of a potential suspect, a technique that has solved numerous cold cases in recent years.

"Forensic genealogy is a powerful tool when traditional methods stall," Nanos explained. "We are exploring every scientific avenue available."

The sheriff emphasized that Nancy's family, including her daughter Savannah Guthrie, the NBC "Today" co-anchor, remains fully cooperative and is not considered a suspect. Tommaso Cioni, who was the last known person to see Nancy alive, has been interviewed multiple times and has voluntarily provided DNA and vehicle access.

Public Tips and Community Involvement

The investigation has received more than 2,800 tips from the public. Nanos said many have been helpful in filling timeline gaps, particularly from residents who installed new security cameras or recalled unusual activity in late January. A $1 million reward offered by the family continues to generate leads.

"We appreciate the community's patience and continued vigilance," Nanos said. "Every tip is reviewed. Some have taken us in very productive directions."

Khloé Kardashian recently drew attention to the case on her podcast, questioning the lack of arrests and suggesting more information should be released. While celebrity involvement can generate tips, authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified theories that could complicate the probe.

Challenges in a High-Profile Case

More than 100 days into the investigation, the case remains classified as a missing person inquiry with elements of a possible abduction or homicide. The absence of a body or clear motive has made it particularly difficult. Officials say they are treating it as both a search-and-rescue and criminal investigation simultaneously.

The rugged terrain around Catalina Foothills and the passage of time have complicated ground searches. However, drone technology and specialized search dogs continue to be deployed in targeted areas based on new tips.

Digital evidence remains the strongest avenue forward. Investigators have built a comprehensive timeline using cell phone data, financial records and vehicle GPS information. "We are mapping her final known movements with increasing precision," Nanos added.

Family's Continued Agony

Savannah Guthrie has made occasional public appeals for information while largely staying out of the media spotlight to focus on her family and work. In a recent statement, the family thanked the community for its support and asked for privacy as they continue to hope for Nancy's safe return.

Nancy Guthrie was described by neighbors as an active, kind-hearted woman involved in church activities and family gatherings. Her sudden disappearance has left a void in the tight-knit Catalina Foothills community, where yellow ribbons and "Bring Nancy Home" signs remain visible.

Sheriff's Message to the Public

Nanos urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. "If you saw something unusual, heard something, or know someone who was acting differently in late January, please call us," he said. "The smallest detail could break this case wide open."

The sheriff also addressed online speculation, particularly theories surrounding family members. "We have cleared certain individuals and continue to focus on evidence, not rumors," he stated firmly.

The investigation continues to receive assistance from the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and forensic labs across the country. Officials say they will not rest until Nancy is found and those responsible are held accountable.

As the search enters its fourth month, hope remains that the combination of forensic science, digital evidence and public tips will finally bring answers to the Guthrie family. For now, Tucson and the nation continue to watch and wait for resolution in a case that has captured widespread attention.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department tip line or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The $1 million reward remains active.