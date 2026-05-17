TEHRAN — Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), Iran's primary international gateway, is open and handling passenger flights today, May 17, 2026, following its gradual resumption of operations on April 25 after nearly two months of suspension due to regional conflict and airspace restrictions.

The airport is currently operating with limited international and domestic services, focusing on key routes to destinations including Istanbul, Muscat, Medina, and several regional hubs. Full restoration to pre-crisis capacity remains ongoing as authorities prioritize safety, security enhancements and coordination with international partners amid cautious normalization of air traffic.

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Ramin Kashef Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City, confirmed that passenger numbers are steadily increasing but remain below normal levels. "We have resumed operations safely and are gradually expanding routes," he said. "Safety remains our top priority while we work toward full recovery."

Background of the Suspension and Reopening

The airport was forced to suspend most commercial flights in late February 2026 amid heightened regional tensions and direct conflict involving Iran. Airspace restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure, leading to a near-total halt in international passenger operations for approximately 58 days. Domestic flights were also severely limited during the peak of the crisis.

The phased reopening began on April 25 with a small number of international flights operated by Iranian carriers to Istanbul and Muscat. Over the following weeks, additional destinations were added, including flights carrying Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and services to China and Russia. By early May, more foreign carriers had begun resuming limited operations, though many continue to assess risk levels before fully restoring schedules.

Today, live flight tracking shows a mix of scheduled departures and arrivals, primarily on regional routes. Some international services remain subject to last-minute changes due to ongoing diplomatic and security considerations. Terminals are functioning with enhanced screening protocols, and passenger processing is proceeding smoothly despite reduced overall volume.

Current Operations and Passenger Experience

Travelers at IKIA today report normal check-in procedures at open counters, with security wait times averaging 20-40 minutes depending on the terminal and time of day. Domestic flights to major Iranian cities are operating regularly, while international options remain more restricted but expanding.

Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and several other carriers have resumed select services, though frequencies are lower than pre-crisis levels. Iranian airlines including Iran Air, Mahan Air and others are handling the bulk of current traffic. Cargo operations have also recovered significantly, supporting essential trade links.

Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest status, as schedules can change with short notice. The airport's official channels and flight tracking apps provide real-time updates. Enhanced security measures, including additional screening and documentation checks, remain in place as part of the recovery protocol.

Economic and Regional Impact

The prolonged suspension had a significant effect on Iran's connectivity and economy. Thousands of passengers were stranded or forced to reroute through neighboring countries, while tourism, trade and business travel suffered. The resumption has brought relief to families, businesses and the wider economy, though full recovery is expected to take several more months.

The airport's reopening also carries symbolic importance, signaling a step toward normalization after a period of heightened regional tensions. Aviation analysts note that IKIA's recovery is progressing steadily, supported by government investment in infrastructure and safety upgrades.

Passenger Advice and Safety Measures

Travelers planning to use Imam Khomeini International Airport are encouraged to:

Arrive at least three hours before international flights and two hours for domestic services.

Check flight status multiple times before heading to the airport.

Prepare for enhanced security screening, including restrictions on liquids and electronics.

Have all necessary travel documents ready, including visas where required.

The airport offers standard facilities including dining, retail and lounges, though some services may still be operating at reduced capacity during the recovery phase. Passengers with special needs or medical conditions should contact their airline or the airport in advance for assistance.

Future Outlook for IKIA

Authorities are optimistic about continued expansion of flight schedules in the coming weeks and months. New routes and increased frequencies are expected as confidence in regional stability grows and more international carriers resume full operations.

Long-term development plans for the airport include modernization projects aimed at increasing capacity and improving passenger experience. These initiatives, combined with the current recovery efforts, position IKIA to regain its role as a key regional aviation hub.

As operations continue to normalize, today's activity at Imam Khomeini International Airport represents progress and resilience. While challenges remain, the gradual return of flights brings renewed connectivity for Iran and its international partners.

For those traveling today or in the near future, the airport is open and functioning, albeit with some limitations as recovery continues. Passengers can expect professional service and a commitment to safety as Iran's main international airport works toward full restoration of its pre-crisis role in global aviation.