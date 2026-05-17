Read more Zayed International Airport Fully Open and Operating Normally Today in Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport Fully Open and Operating Normally Today in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI — Zayed International Airport (AUH) is operating at full capacity today, May 17, 2026, with normal flight schedules restored across all terminals following the complete lifting of earlier airspace restrictions and successful recovery efforts by UAE aviation authorities.

The airport, a key hub for Etihad Airways and a major gateway connecting the Middle East with Asia, Europe and beyond, has returned to seamless operations after weeks of phased reopening. Hundreds of flights are arriving and departing on schedule, welcoming tens of thousands of passengers as summer travel demand surges across the Gulf region.

Abu Dhabi Airports confirmed that all systems are functioning normally, with enhanced security protocols and improved passenger flow measures now fully implemented. CEO Elena Sorlini described today's full operations as "a significant milestone" for the capital's aviation sector. "Our teams have worked around the clock to ensure safety while restoring world-class service," she said. "Passengers can once again experience the seamless travel experience Zayed International Airport is known for."

Return to Normal After Regional Disruptions

The full resumption follows the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority's decision in early May to lift all temporary precautionary measures imposed due to regional security concerns earlier this year. Limited operations resumed in March, gradually scaling up through April as repairs, enhanced screening and coordination with international partners were completed.

Today marks the first full weekend of unrestricted operations, with Etihad Airways and partner airlines operating to over 100 destinations. International carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Asian carriers have also restored full services. Cargo operations are running at pre-disruption levels, supporting vital trade links.

Airport officials reported smooth passenger processing this morning, with average security wait times under 20 minutes and minimal flight delays. Terminal 3, the main passenger hub, is handling the bulk of long-haul traffic, while Terminal 1 supports regional and low-cost carriers. The airport's modern facilities, including extensive retail, dining and lounges, are fully open to both passengers and, in some areas, non-travellers with special access passes.

Strong Summer Demand Boosts Traffic

Today's high activity reflects the traditional ramp-up of summer travel. Families heading to Europe, Asia and popular beach destinations, along with business travellers and tourists drawn to Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions, are filling seats. The airport is on track to handle record passenger numbers in 2026 as global travel fully rebounds.

Real-time flight tracking shows strong performance, with most departures and arrivals operating on time. The airport's advanced infrastructure and experienced staff have enabled a smooth transition back to full capacity despite the earlier challenges.

Social media platforms are filled with positive passenger feedback, with many sharing relief at restored direct flights. "Finally back to normal at AUH," one traveller posted. "Clean, efficient and ready for summer adventures."

Economic Impact and Regional Significance

The full reopening of Zayed International Airport provides a major boost to Abu Dhabi's economy. Aviation supports tourism, trade, investment and thousands of jobs. Hotels, restaurants and attractions across the emirate are seeing increased bookings as connectivity improves.

The recovery also reinforces the UAE's position as a global aviation leader. Despite temporary setbacks from regional events, the swift and orderly return to normal operations highlights robust infrastructure and proactive management. Neighbouring hubs in Dubai and other Gulf states have similarly stabilized, strengthening the region's overall connectivity.

Passenger Advice for Smooth Travel

Travellers using Zayed International Airport today and in the coming weeks are advised to check flight status directly with airlines and arrive with sufficient buffer time, especially during peak hours. The airport's mobile app and website provide real-time updates on wait times, gate information and services.

Enhanced security measures remain in place, so passengers should prepare accordingly by removing liquids, electronics and other items in advance. Families, elderly passengers and those with disabilities can access dedicated assistance programs. Non-travellers can also enjoy the airport's retail and dining offerings through the new visitor access initiative.

Future Outlook and Expansion Plans

With operations fully restored, Zayed International Airport is poised for continued growth. Long-term expansion projects are progressing, including new terminals and improved facilities that will increase annual capacity significantly in the coming years. New routes and increased frequencies are expected throughout 2026 as demand continues to rise.

The successful recovery serves as a model of resilience in international aviation. It also highlights the importance of regional cooperation, with support from partners across the Gulf helping to minimize disruption during the challenging period.

As summer travel peaks, Zayed International Airport stands ready to welcome millions more passengers. The return to full operations represents not just restored flights but the reaffirmation of Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub of connectivity, culture and commerce.

For passengers planning journeys through Abu Dhabi, today's full operations mean greater choice, reliability and convenience. Whether connecting to long-haul destinations or beginning a UAE adventure, travellers can expect the high standards of service that have made Zayed International Airport one of the region's most respected gateways.

The skies above Abu Dhabi are once again busy with activity, symbolizing a return to normalcy and optimism for the future of aviation in the UAE and beyond.