NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. shares fell more than 3% in morning trading Thursday, trading around $24.41 after closing at $25.17 the previous session, as investors continued to digest skepticism surrounding the video game retailer's ambitious $56 billion unsolicited takeover proposal for eBay.

The decline extends a pullback that began shortly after the surprise bid announcement earlier in the week. While the offer initially sparked excitement among retail traders and sent both stocks moving, Wall Street analysts quickly highlighted significant hurdles, including GameStop's much smaller market capitalization and questions over financing.

GameStop, led by CEO Ryan Cohen, proposed acquiring eBay at $125 per share in a mix of cash and stock on May 3, aiming to create a combined powerhouse rivaling Amazon in e-commerce. eBay's board confirmed receipt of the proposal but has not indicated support, with analysts assigning low odds of success.

Bid Details and Immediate Market Reaction

The all-in offer valued eBay at roughly $56 billion, more than four times GameStop's market cap at the time. Cohen positioned the deal as transformative, leveraging GameStop's cash reserves, collectibles business and loyal customer base with eBay's established marketplace platform.

eBay shares initially jumped on the news, while GameStop experienced volatility typical of meme stocks. By Thursday, both had given back gains amid growing doubts. "Limited deal odds," one analyst noted, citing the massive size disparity and potential shareholder dilution.

Michael Burry, the investor famous for "The Big Short," exited his entire GameStop position following the bid announcement, adding to the bearish sentiment. Burry's move drew attention given his history with the stock.

Company Fundamentals and Recent Performance

GameStop has been transforming under Cohen's leadership, shifting toward collectibles, digital initiatives and cost-cutting while maintaining a substantial cash pile. In its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results released in March, the company reported net sales of $1.104 billion for the quarter, down from the prior year, but operating income rose to $135.2 million.

Full-year sales declined modestly to $3.63 billion. The company has emphasized efficiency, store optimizations and exploring new revenue streams. Its next earnings report is anticipated around June 9.

Despite these efforts, core retail sales in physical video games continue facing pressure from digital downloads and shifting consumer habits. The collectibles segment has provided some offset, with strength in trading cards and nostalgia-driven merchandise.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment

Wall Street remains divided. Some see strategic merit in combining GameStop's brand with eBay's infrastructure, but most view the bid as aspirational at best. TD Cowen suspended coverage of eBay citing the offer, while others raised price targets on eBay amid the speculation but expressed caution on execution.

Retail investors, many active on platforms like Reddit's r/Superstonk, remain enthusiastic about Cohen's vision. The stock retains meme status, with high short interest that can fuel rapid moves. However, broader market participants cite risks including potential significant share issuance to fund any deal and integration challenges.

GameStop's cash position and lack of substantial debt provide some flexibility, but analysts question whether it could support a deal of this magnitude without heavy dilution — a move that could disappoint long-term holders.

Broader Context in Retail and E-Commerce

The proposal reflects Cohen's aggressive approach to repositioning GameStop beyond traditional brick-and-mortar gaming retail. With physical game sales declining industrywide, diversification into marketplaces and collectibles makes strategic sense on paper. Yet eBay itself has faced challenges competing with Amazon and specialized platforms.

The bid comes as GameStop continues store rationalization and invests in areas like retro gaming sections and digital trading cards. Earlier this year, the company launched Power Packs for digital collectibles, signaling a push into Web3-adjacent spaces.

Volatility remains a hallmark. The stock has traded between roughly $20 and $36 over the past year, reacting sharply to news flow, short squeezes and executive moves. Thursday's decline fits a pattern of "sell the news" following high-profile announcements.

Risks and Potential Outcomes

If the eBay deal advances, it could reshape both companies but faces regulatory scrutiny, shareholder votes and integration risks. If it fails, GameStop must demonstrate progress on its standalone turnaround to justify current valuations.

Short interest hovers around 15%, keeping squeeze potential alive but also exposing the stock to sharp drops on negative sentiment. Upcoming Q1 earnings will provide fresh insight into operational health amid the M&A speculation.

For investors, GameStop represents a high-risk, high-reward play tied as much to narrative and activism as traditional fundamentals. Cohen's track record with Chewy lends credibility to bold moves, but scaling that success in retail and e-commerce remains unproven at this level.

Market Outlook

As trading continues Thursday, volume remained elevated, reflecting ongoing interest from both sides. Broader market conditions, including tech sector performance and interest rate expectations, add another layer to sentiment.

GameStop has defied skeptics multiple times through retail fervor, but sustaining momentum requires tangible progress. Whether the eBay bid becomes a catalyst for reinvention or a cautionary tale of overreach will unfold in coming weeks and months.

For now, the stock's dip underscores Wall Street's preference for proven execution over ambitious vision. Meme stock enthusiasts see it as a buying opportunity, while traditional investors urge caution. The coming days, including any response from eBay's board, could dictate the next chapter in GameStop's storied volatility.