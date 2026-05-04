NEW YORK — GameStop Corp. dropped a bombshell Sunday evening with an unsolicited $56 billion offer to acquire eBay Inc., igniting one of the most dramatic corporate takeover battles in recent retail history. The surprise move by activist CEO Ryan Cohen has sent both companies' stocks soaring and raised questions about strategy, financing and the future of e-commerce. Here are 10 key things everyone should know about the bold proposal that could reshape online retail.

1. The Massive Price Tag and Structure GameStop is offering $125 per share for eBay, representing a roughly 20 percent premium to recent trading levels. The deal is structured as 50 percent cash and 50 percent GameStop stock, giving eBay shareholders the right to elect their preferred form of payment. The total enterprise value reaches approximately $56 billion, making it one of the largest unsolicited bids in years.

2. Ryan Cohen Is Driving the Deal The activist investor who took control of GameStop during the 2021 meme-stock frenzy is personally leading the charge. Cohen has built a 5 percent stake in eBay through derivatives and common shares. In a detailed letter to eBay's board, he outlined a vision to create a true Amazon competitor by combining GameStop's gaming and collectibles expertise with eBay's massive marketplace platform.

3. Financing Is in Place GameStop has secured a highly confident financing letter from TD Securities for up to $20 billion. The company also brings approximately $9.4 billion in cash reserves to the table. This strong financial backing gives credibility to the offer and reduces execution risk, though regulatory approval and shareholder votes remain significant hurdles.

4. eBay's Board Has Not Responded Yet As of Monday, eBay's board had not issued a formal response. The company is expected to review the proposal carefully and consider strategic alternatives. Sources say the bid was completely unexpected, catching eBay leadership off guard. A rejection could lead to a proxy fight as Cohen has signaled willingness to take the case directly to shareholders.

5. Strategic Vision Focuses on Collectibles and Used Goods Cohen sees significant synergy in combining the two platforms. GameStop excels in new and used gaming products, while eBay dominates secondhand electronics, fashion and collectibles. The merged entity could create the leading destination for pre-owned and limited-edition items, directly challenging Amazon's dominance in those categories.

6. Wall Street Reaction Is Strongly Positive eBay shares jumped more than 30 percent in pre-market trading, while GameStop stock also rose sharply. Analysts largely view the premium as attractive for eBay shareholders, though some question the long-term strategic fit and potential regulatory scrutiny. The market appears to be pricing in a high probability of some form of transaction occurring.

7. GameStop's Transformation Narrative The bid represents the latest step in GameStop's evolution from a declining brick-and-mortar video game retailer to a technology-focused e-commerce player. Under Cohen's leadership, the company has closed hundreds of physical stores while investing heavily in digital capabilities. Acquiring eBay would dramatically accelerate this shift.

8. Regulatory and Antitrust Questions Loom Any deal of this size will face close scrutiny from antitrust regulators. While the companies operate in somewhat complementary spaces, overlaps in electronics and collectibles could raise concerns. The process could take many months, giving both sides time to negotiate or prepare for a potential proxy contest.

9. Timing Reflects Aggressive Activism GameStop began quietly accumulating its eBay stake in early February. The formal offer comes at a moment when eBay has been under pressure to deliver stronger growth. Cohen's timing appears calculated to capitalize on perceived undervaluation and market conditions favorable to bold moves.

10. What Happens Next The coming days will be critical. eBay's board must respond formally, likely within the next week or two. GameStop plans to file required regulatory disclosures this week. If the board rejects the offer, Cohen has indicated he will pursue a proxy fight to replace directors and push the deal through. Shareholders of both companies will ultimately decide the outcome.

The proposal has electrified the retail and technology investment communities. GameStop, once dismissed as a dying retailer, is once again at the center of a major corporate drama. eBay, long viewed as a steady but uninspiring player, suddenly finds itself the target of one of the most ambitious takeover attempts in e-commerce history.

For investors, the situation creates both opportunity and uncertainty. A completed deal could create substantial value through synergies, while a prolonged battle could distract management and weigh on performance. For consumers, a combination might lead to improved marketplace experiences and stronger competition for Amazon.

As the story develops, all eyes remain on how eBay's board responds and whether Cohen can execute what would be a transformative deal for both companies. The next few weeks promise to be among the most consequential in recent retail history.