Air Jordan 17 Returns in a New Black Patent Finish for the First Time Ever, Set for August 8 Release

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 17 in a glossy new "Black Patent" colorway, marking the sneaker's first appearance in a patent leather finish and adding to a broader wave of renewed attention for the brand's often-overlooked post-Air Jordan 13 silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 1 through 14 have historically been Jordan Brand's most popular and most frequently reissued models, but the company appears to be shifting some of its focus toward later silhouettes in its catalog, including an upcoming "Black Pack" collection and this new spin on the Air Jordan 17 Low.

The Air Jordan 17 Low was first released in 2002 in a smooth black leather build. The new "Black Patent" version retains that original model's blacked-out color blocking and chrome hardware details, but swaps the standard leather construction for a sleek patent leather finish across most of the upper. The tongue area is the one notable exception, featuring perforated leather rather than the croc-embossed patent material that appeared on the original 2002 release.

A similar version of the Air Jordan 17 Low is also set to appear as part of Jordan Brand's upcoming Black Pack collection, scheduled for release this holiday season. That broader collection will include the Air Jordan 17 Low alongside the Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 16, with each sneaker in the pack featuring premium materials, including a stingray leather treatment specifically on the Air Jordan 17 Low included in that release.

Beyond the Black Patent colorway and the Black Pack collection, Jordan Brand has additional plans in place for the Air Jordan 17 model in the coming months. The silhouette is expected to receive its first-ever reissue in its original College Blue colorway in February, timed to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend, a launch window Jordan Brand has frequently used in the past to release notable retro colorways tied to the league's midseason showcase event.

The Air Jordan 17 is not the only previously overlooked model receiving renewed attention from Jordan Brand this year. The Air Jordan 16 is separately set for release this month through a collaboration with Ghanaian streetwear brand Free the Youth, part of a broader pattern of the company revisiting and reworking silhouettes from later in Michael Jordan's playing career that have historically received less retro attention than the more widely reissued earlier models in the line.

The Air Jordan 17 Retro Low SP Black Patent will launch in Europe on Aug. 8, priced at $245 under style code IV7640-001. A broader global release for the sneaker, arriving in the same Black/Black/Metallic Silver colorway, is expected to follow in the near future, though Jordan Brand has not confirmed an exact date for that wider rollout.

The Air Jordan 17 originally debuted during the 2002-03 NBA season as part of the signature line built around Michael Jordan, who wore versions of the sneaker during the final stretch of his playing career with the Washington Wizards. The model was notable at the time of its original release for its distinctive design, which departed from the more traditional silhouettes of earlier Air Jordan models in favor of a sleeker, more minimalist aesthetic that drew comparisons to luxury dress shoes, a design choice that made the model a somewhat divisive release among sneaker enthusiasts when it first launched.

Jordan Brand's continued interest in reissuing and reworking the Air Jordan 17, alongside similar recent attention paid to the Air Jordan 14, 15 and 16, reflects a broader trend within the sneaker industry of brands mining deeper into their historical catalogs for new release opportunities, as widely reissued earlier models increasingly saturate the market and collectors and consumers look for fresher takes on less commonly seen silhouettes from a brand's back catalog.

With the Black Patent colorway confirmed for its European debut on Aug. 8 and additional Air Jordan 17 releases, including the Black Pack version and the College Blue retro, already planned for later this year and into early 2026, sneaker collectors are likely to have multiple opportunities over the coming months to add fresh interpretations of the once-overlooked silhouette to their collections, as Jordan Brand continues expanding its retro release calendar beyond its historically dominant early-numbered models.