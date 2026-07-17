Read more Pokemon TCG's New Pitch Black Set Launches With a $1,000 Mega Darkrai Card Topping Collectors' Wish Lists Pokemon TCG's New Pitch Black Set Launches With a $1,000 Mega Darkrai Card Topping Collectors' Wish Lists

Pokémon Trading Card Game collectors have a packed remainder of 2026 ahead of them, with a new schedule detailing releases stretching from this week's launch of the Mega Evolution — Pitch Black expansion through a major 30th-anniversary celebration set arriving worldwide in September.

The confirmed 2026 release calendar includes seven major set or collection debuts spread across the year: the Pokémon Day 2026 Collection, which arrived January 30; Perfect Order, released March 27; Chaos Rising, released May 22; Pitch Black, launching July 17; the First Partner Illustration Collection Series 3, arriving August 7; the 30th Celebration Collection, set for September 16; and Delta Reign, scheduled for November 6. While the full slate for the remainder of the year has not been officially confirmed by The Pokémon Company, industry watchers have said additional collections are likely based on patterns from Japan's release schedule and prior years' trends.

The most immediate release is Pitch Black, known as Abyss Eye in Japan, which debuts Friday, July 17, as the introductory set for Mega Darkrai ex. The expansion leans into a darker aesthetic built around Dark- and Ghost-type Pokémon, contrasting with the brighter tone of the spring's Ascended Heroes set. At approximately 115 cards, Pitch Black is considerably smaller than Ascended Heroes, which topped out near 295 cards, making it a more manageable checklist for collectors aiming to complete the full set. The expansion includes more than 20 Trainer cards and over 35 Pokémon and Trainer cards featuring special illustrations, along with several new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards. Four of the set's six confirmed Mega Evolution Pokémon have been revealed so far: Mega Darkrai ex, Mega Zeraora ex, Mega Chandelure ex and Mega Excadrill ex. Official pricing for Pitch Black's Elite Trainer Box has not been confirmed, though the standard Chaos Rising Elite Trainer Box carried a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $49.99, offering a likely benchmark for the new release.

Following Pitch Black, the next scheduled release is the First Partner Illustration Collection Series 3, arriving August 7 and priced at $14.99. The collection continues a series that has proven popular with collectors throughout the year, following Series 1's launch in March and Series 2's release in June. Series 3 will focus on starter Pokémon from the Hoenn, Kalos and Paldea regions, continuing the collection's format of offering illustration rare-style promo cards celebrating the bond between Trainers and their first Pokémon partner.

The most significant release of the fall season is the 30th Celebration expansion, set to launch simultaneously worldwide on September 16, marking the first time all regions will receive a major Pokémon TCG release at the same time, an approach organizers hope will help curb inflated pricing in overseas import markets. Every six-card booster pack in the set will be entirely foil, including basic energy cards, and each pack will include one of 30 specially commissioned Pikachu cards created by different artists. The set will also introduce a new premium card tier called Futuristic Rare, beginning with Mew and Mewtwo cards illustrated by Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN. Collectors will also be able to find special 30th-anniversary reprints of classic cards, including Base Set Charizard and the Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Tag Team card, each carrying a commemorative stamp, though these reprints will not be legal for Standard tournament play. The 30th Celebration release will roll out across several dates, with the Elite Trainer Box, Sylveon and Greninja ex Boxes, Poster Collection, Tech Sticker Collections and other items releasing September 16, followed by additional products in October, including Espeon and Umbreon Battle Decks on October 30, and a final wave in early November featuring Ditto and Mew and Mewtwo Premium Collections along with Day and Night Ultra-Premium Collections priced at $179.99 each.

Closing out the confirmed 2026 calendar is Delta Reign, known as Storm Emeralda in Japan, scheduled for a global release November 6 following an earlier Japanese debut on July 29. The set marks the return of Mega Rayquaza, a fan-favorite card last featured prominently in the widely popular Evolving Skies expansion from several years ago. Notably, Delta Reign will be the first Pokémon TCG release to be accompanied by a matching Pokémon TCG Pocket digital set launching around the same time as Japan's physical release, reflecting a deepening integration between the franchise's physical card game and its mobile counterpart. Pricing and preorder details for Delta Reign have not yet been announced.

Beyond the year's major numbered expansions, several smaller premium collections have rolled out throughout 2026 to spotlight individual Pokémon. The Mega Zygarde ex Premium Collection and Mega Lucario ex League Battle Deck both released May 22 alongside Chaos Rising, while the Mega Greninja ex Premium Collection followed on July 3, offering fans a dedicated way to chase cards tied to the popular Kalos starter's newly introduced Mega Evolution form, first showcased in the video game Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Earlier in the year, the Mega Evolution — Ascended Heroes expansion launched January 30 as the second major English-language release of the current Mega Evolution era, following the format's base set debut the previous September. That 290-card set leaned heavily on classic Mega Pokémon designs, new Tera-type cards and Team Rocket-themed Pokémon, and quickly became one of the year's most collector-driven releases, with demand far outpacing available supply. Resale prices for the set's Elite Trainer Box climbed to an average of roughly $115 to $120, representing a markup of more than 130% above its original suggested retail price of $49.99, driven in part by a staggered rollout and a widely reported release delay that further constrained available supply in the weeks following launch.

With Pitch Black now arriving at retailers and a steady stream of additional collections and premium boxes mapped out through the remainder of the year, collectors and players say 2026 has already proven to be one of the more active years for the trading card game in recent memory, with demand for chase cards continuing to outstrip supply across multiple releases well before the year's marquee 30th-anniversary celebration arrives in September.