Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that pre-orders for "Grand Theft Auto VI" will begin on June 25, 2026, marking a major milestone in the rollout of one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in the industry's history.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers, the studio announced Thursday. Rockstar advised fans to add the title to their wishlists on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store in order to receive alerts once pre-orders go live.

A Long-Awaited Confirmation

The announcement arrives after years of speculation, leaks, and at least one previous delay surrounding the franchise's long-gestating sixth installment. A previously released teaser image for "Grand Theft Auto VI" had shown a now-inaccurate scheduled release date of May 26, 2026. At the time of the original May 2025 announcement, Rockstar Games had set that release date, but later in 2025, the date was pushed back to November 19, 2026, where it currently stands.

The previous "Grand Theft Auto" title, "Grand Theft Auto 5," was released nearly 13 years ago, in September 2013, underscoring just how long fans have waited for a new mainline entry in Rockstar's flagship open-world crime series.

Platforms and Launch Window

Rockstar Games confirmed pre-orders open June 25, with the game launching on November 19, 2026. At launch, the game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, with a PC version expected later.

At launch, the highly anticipated title will be available exclusively on current-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. True to the studio's historical release patterns, no PC version has been announced for the initial launch window, establishing a temporary console exclusivity period at release. Like previous Rockstar releases, the game is expected to become playable on PC later through the company's website, Epic Games, or Steam.

New Cover Art Offers a Closer Look at Vice City

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar also unveiled the game's official cover art, giving fans their most detailed look yet at the franchise's long-awaited return to its iconic Florida-inspired setting. The newly revealed cover art adheres to the franchise's traditional multi-panel collage format while heavily integrating the neon-toned aesthetic of Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida.

The cover art featured protagonists Jason and Lucia, several non-playable characters, and a better glimpse of what fans can expect from Vice City. "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," the game's synopsis read. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida."

The story follows the twisted crime drama of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they strive to survive Leonida's criminal underworld and uncover a grand conspiracy.

The artwork reveal generated immediate viral attention across social media. One of the videos posted to Instagram announcing the news received over 2 million likes within the first few hours it was online.

Pricing Remains a Mystery

Despite confirming the pre-order date and launch window, Rockstar has so far declined to reveal how much the game will actually cost — a detail that has become one of the industry's most closely watched open questions amid broader concerns about rising video game prices. While the title can now be added to user wishlists on major digital storefronts, Rockstar has kept specific pricing models and potential special or collector's editions under wraps until the pre-order window opens.

The price of the game remains unknown, and it's unclear if that information will be made available before the June 25 pre-order date. Pricing remains unknown, with speculation of $79.99 or $99.99 versions. Industry analysts have noted that despite the uncertainty over price, the title is still expected to drive substantial console sales. Analysts predict tens of millions of sales, potentially boosting console sales despite rising prices.

A Reassuring Signal on Timing

The decision to open pre-orders just months ahead of the planned November launch has been widely interpreted within the gaming industry as a positive signal that Rockstar does not intend to delay the title further. There's still a lot of information that isn't known, including how exactly the online component will work or whether cross-play is involved, but pre-orders opening up so soon does indicate the game may not be delayed past its planned November 19, 2026 launch.

Take-Two Interactive's leadership has also reinforced that message in recent public comments. Earlier this week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the development timeline directly, confirming that the launch date remains in place. "The team at Rockstar really does seek to do something that's never been done before. That's really hard, and it takes a long time," he said.

More Trailer Footage May Be Coming Soon

Fans eager for additional gameplay footage may not have to wait much longer following the pre-order launch. Zelnick also confirmed that a third official trailer would not arrive until after pre-orders go live, raising the possibility that the next wave of footage could land on or shortly after June 25. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted a new screenshot on the official pre-order page offering a first full view of Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Stock Market Reaction

The financial markets responded favorably to the announcement, with investors interpreting the pre-order confirmation as further evidence that the title remains on track for its November release. Following the news, shares of Take-Two Interactive climbed 3.4% during opening trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange. The decision to open pre-orders has largely stabilized financial and consumer confidence regarding potential development delays.

With pre-orders now confirmed to open June 25 across digital storefronts and select physical retailers, attention will shift to whether Rockstar reveals pricing details, special or collector's editions, and the long-awaited third trailer in the days surrounding that date. The newly revealed cover art and pre-order timeline mark what industry experts anticipate will be the official launch of one of the largest media marketing campaigns in entertainment history, as Rockstar and parent company Take-Two ramp up promotion ahead of what is expected to be one of the best-selling entertainment product launches of the decade when the game finally arrives on November 19.