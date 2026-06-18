Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops II Ports Coming to PlayStation in July

Activision and developer Treyarch, in partnership with Iron Galaxy, announced ports of the classic first-person shooters Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II for PlayStation platforms, set for release in July.

The news marks a significant development for fans of the popular franchise who have long sought modern access to the PlayStation 3-era titles. The original Black Ops launched in 2010 across multiple platforms, while its sequel followed in 2012, both achieving massive commercial success and cultural impact.

Treyarch confirmed the ports in a statement, highlighting the collaboration. "It's official: the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation in July, courtesy of our partners at Iron Galaxy," the studio said.

Details regarding specific PlayStation versions remain limited, with uncertainty whether the releases target PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or both. The ports address a gap for PlayStation users, as the Xbox 360 and PC versions remain accessible through backward compatibility and digital stores, while PlayStation 3 titles lack native support on newer hardware.

The original Call of Duty: Black Ops, released in November 2010, introduced players to a gripping Cold War narrative with iconic multiplayer modes and the popular Zombies co-op experience. The game sold millions of copies and helped solidify Call of Duty as a dominant annual franchise.

Its sequel, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, arrived in November 2012 and pushed boundaries with branching storylines, futuristic elements alongside 1980s settings, and enhanced Zombies gameplay. The title further expanded the series' lore while maintaining the fast-paced action that defined its predecessor.

Iron Galaxy, known for porting and remastering classic games, brings expertise to ensure these titles run smoothly on modern hardware. The studio has handled similar projects, preserving gameplay integrity while updating technical aspects for contemporary displays and performance standards.

For many players, the ports represent an opportunity to revisit beloved campaigns and multiplayer experiences. Both games maintain dedicated communities years after launch, with Black Ops' multiplayer maps and Zombies mode frequently cited among the franchise's best.

Activision has not detailed pricing or exact features, such as potential graphical enhancements, trophy support or cross-progression. Fans speculate the releases could include quality-of-life improvements common in modern ports, though the focus appears to be faithful preservation of the originals.

The announcement arrives amid ongoing interest in Call of Duty's history. Recent entries have experimented with different settings and gameplay mechanics, but the Black Ops series remains a fan favorite for its espionage themes and memorable characters.

PlayStation players previously relied on streaming services or older hardware to access these titles. Native ports eliminate technical barriers and could introduce the games to new generations of gamers discovering the franchise.

The timing in July aligns with summer gaming periods when players often seek nostalgic experiences alongside new releases. The ports may serve as a bridge while the industry prepares for the next full Call of Duty installment.

Industry analysts view the move positively for Activision. Re-releasing classic content helps maintain engagement with long-term fans while potentially generating additional revenue through digital sales. Similar strategies have succeeded for other major franchises.

Treyarch continues active development within the Call of Duty ecosystem. The studio's experience with the Black Ops sub-series makes it well-suited to oversee these preservation efforts alongside Iron Galaxy's porting expertise.

For the broader gaming community, the announcement highlights the value of catalog preservation. As consoles evolve, ensuring access to influential titles from previous generations becomes increasingly important for cultural and historical reasons.

Fans have expressed excitement across social media platforms, sharing memories of late-night multiplayer sessions and Zombies survival runs. The ports could spark renewed interest in competitive leaderboards and community events.

Activision has a track record of supporting its legacy titles. Previous remasters and backward compatibility initiatives have kept older Call of Duty games relevant. The PlayStation ports continue that tradition while addressing a specific platform gap.

Details on additional features, such as enhanced visuals or online infrastructure updates, may emerge closer to launch. The July release window provides time for final testing and marketing efforts.

The news adds to a busy period for the Call of Duty franchise. With ongoing live service elements in current titles and speculation about future entries, the ports offer a nostalgic counterpoint to modern developments.

As July approaches, anticipation builds for the opportunity to experience these landmark games on current-generation hardware. For veteran players and newcomers alike, the ports promise accessible entry points into influential chapters of gaming history.