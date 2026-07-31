Wordle players facing Friday's puzzle can find help here, with hints and the full solution for game number 1,868, the daily word puzzle from The New York Times.

The word puzzle, which challenges players to guess a five-letter word within six attempts, has remained one of the most consistently popular daily games since its rise to viral popularity in 2022. Friday's puzzle proved relatively approachable for most solvers, according to data from the New York Times' WordleBot, which tracks how the average player performs each day. WordleBot recorded an average completion time of 3.5 moves in easy mode and 3.3 moves in hard mode for Friday's puzzle, figures that place it toward the more solvable end of the difficulty spectrum compared with recent days.

For players looking for hints before jumping straight to the answer, several clues can help narrow down the possibilities without giving the solution away entirely. The word refers to an item commonly used to carry personal belongings, often associated with items such as wallets, keys, phones and other everyday essentials that people might grab before leaving the house. The same word can also describe a sum of money awarded as a prize, particularly in the context of sports or competitions.

Structurally, today's word contains two vowels among its five letters, and there are no repeated letters anywhere in the word, meaning each of the five letters used appears only once. The word begins with the letter "P." For those wanting one final hint before the reveal, the word can specifically refer to a type of handbag, a usage many players likely encountered immediately upon seeing the earlier clues about carrying personal items.

Today's Wordle answer is PURSE.

A purse most commonly refers to a small bag used, particularly by women, to carry money, identification, cosmetics and other personal items. The word also carries a secondary meaning in the world of sports and competitive events, where it refers to the total prize money awarded to winners of a tournament, race or match, a usage rooted in the historical practice of literally presenting winners with a bag of coins.

Puzzle strategy writers who cover Wordle daily described Friday's solve as satisfying, if not entirely straightforward. One writer covering the puzzle for Tom's Guide described starting with the opening word ORATE, chosen because it contains several of the most frequently occurring letters found across five-letter English words. On the first guess, only the letter "E" registered as correctly placed, while "R" appeared in the word but in the wrong position, narrowing the field to 31 possible remaining answers according to WordleBot's tracking. The same writer noted that alternative opening words, including SPLAT and CLASP, would have narrowed the field even more efficiently, down to 20 and 10 possible answers respectively, illustrating how choice of starting word can meaningfully affect solve speed on any given day.

Wordle strategy guides commonly recommend a systematic approach for players working through the daily puzzle: begin with an opening word that tests several common vowels and consonants simultaneously, then use the resulting feedback, letters marked in green for correct placement, yellow for correct letters in the wrong position, and gray for letters not present in the word at all, to progressively eliminate incorrect possibilities across subsequent guesses. Analysis of the full archive of Wordle answers published to date shows that the letters E, A, R, O, T, L, I and S appear most frequently across winning words, information some players use to prioritize which letters to test early in a solve.

Wordle, originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle before being acquired by The New York Times in 2022, has remained one of the most popular daily word games worldwide, spawning a broader ecosystem of related puzzles now published by the Times, including Connections, Connections: Sports Edition, Strands and the Mini Crossword, all of which are typically released and refreshed at the same time each day alongside the main Wordle puzzle.

Players looking to maintain their daily Wordle streak, a feature the game uses to track consecutive days of play, can find Friday's puzzle and previous archived puzzles through the official Wordle website. The New York Times also continues to publish daily hints and strategy guidance across its games section for players seeking assistance without immediately revealing the day's answer outright, a resource that has become a regular part of many players' daily puzzle-solving routine.