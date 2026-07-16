Wordle players faced a puzzle Thursday that sent many first-time guessers down the wrong path, with the day's answer pulling from a category of words tied to landforms rather than the everyday vocabulary that tends to dominate the game. The solution to Wordle #1,853 for July 16, 2026, is BUTTE.

The word refers to an isolated hill with steep, near-vertical sides and a small, relatively flat top, a landform most commonly associated with arid regions and the American Southwest. Puzzle trackers noted that the word rhymes with "beaut," "mute" and "flute," a detail offered as a phonetic hint for players who had narrowed down the word's sound but not its spelling.

According to the New York Times' WordleBot, which analyzes daily performance data, the average player needed 4.1 guesses to solve Thursday's puzzle in both regular and hard mode, a pace that places it toward the more difficult end of the spectrum for the month. Several outlets covering the game's daily puzzle noted that BUTTE tripped up players who initially leaned toward more common landform words, including MESA, a similar geological feature distinguished by its larger overall footprint compared with a butte's narrower profile.

Puzzle hint sites offered players a series of escalating clues throughout the day for those who wanted help without seeing the answer outright. The word was described as referring to a type of landform found in dry regions, known for having steep sides and a flat top, and associated with deserts and the American Southwest. A final hint noted the word was smaller than a similar-looking geological formation with a larger footprint, a reference distinguishing a butte from a mesa.

For players who solve the puzzle by tracking their guess patterns, Thursday's session illustrated how quickly a well-chosen middle guess can narrow the field. One columnist covering the puzzle described starting with SPARE, a word that yielded limited new information, before switching to GUILT, which sharply cut down the list of remaining possibilities to just two words: QUOTE and BUTTE. Faced with that fork, the columnist opted against QUOTE due to its repeated letter and relative rarity as a five-letter opener, ultimately landing on BUTTE as the correct solution.

Wordle, the daily word-guessing game that challenges players to identify a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, has become a fixture of many people's morning routines since its original release. The game was first developed as a private prototype in 2013 by software engineer Josh Wardle before he refined it into the public version that launched in 2021. Its simple format — a fresh puzzle released once daily, no downloads required, and a built-in mechanic for sharing results without spoiling the answer for others — helped fuel its rapid rise in popularity by the end of 2021. The New York Times acquired the game in early 2022 and has continued to run it as a daily feature ever since.

Thursday's puzzle was numbered 1,853 in the game's ongoing sequence, continuing a run that has produced a wide range of answers in the preceding stretch of puzzles. The 10 words that appeared in Wordle immediately before Thursday's, according to puzzle trackers, were PSHAW, STEAK, STOUT, CLACK, AVIAN, CANAL, AMEND, DEMON, SLING and TODDY.

Wordle's format has evolved slightly since the Times took over the game. Beginning on February 2, 2026, the newspaper began reintroducing older, previously used words back into the daily rotation rather than relying exclusively on words that had never appeared before. The first recycled word to reappear was CIGAR, notable as both the very first solution ever used in Wordle and the first answer selected after the Times assumed control of the puzzle. Despite the reintroduction of past answers, puzzle trackers noted that none of the most recent 10 solutions were likely to repeat again anytime soon, given how the Times has managed the rotation to avoid clustering repeated words too closely together.

For players looking to improve their odds on future puzzles, hint sites recommended several general strategies that apply beyond Thursday's specific word. Common advice includes opening with a word that covers frequently used vowels and consonants to maximize the information gained from the first guess, testing different vowel placements early to identify structural patterns, and paying close attention to the color-coded feedback — gray, yellow and green tiles — to logically eliminate remaining possibilities rather than guessing at random. Puzzle trackers also encouraged players not to fixate on a single theory if their early guesses stall out, noting that the correct word is often simpler than players initially assume once they step back and reconsider the available letters.

Word-ending patterns can also offer useful clues in a pinch. Common suffixes such as "-ED," "-ER" and "-Y" appear frequently enough in Wordle solutions that keeping them in mind during the middle guesses can help players close in on an answer more efficiently, particularly once several letters have already been confirmed in the correct or partially correct positions.

Thursday's puzzle capped what several trackers described as a stretch of unusually challenging entries in the days leading up to it, with recent puzzles drawing comments from frustrated players whose winning streaks were put at risk by less common vocabulary. Puzzle number 1,854 is scheduled to go live at midnight local time for players around the world, continuing Wordle's daily rhythm of a single shared puzzle experienced individually by millions of people in their own time zones each day.