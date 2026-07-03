Friday's Wordle puzzle brought welcome relief to players who had struggled through some of the trickier words of the past several days, with puzzle number 1,840 featuring a familiar, commonly used five-letter noun that most players were able to crack well within the six-guess limit.

The answer to today's Wordle is a word with several distinct meanings across music, sports and law enforcement. Most immediately recognizable as the thin stick wielded by an orchestra conductor to keep rhythm and direct an ensemble, it also describes the short tube passed between runners during a relay race, a staff carried by a drum major or majorette, and a truncheon or club used as a symbol of authority or as a defensive tool. The phrase "passing the ___," meaning to hand off a responsibility or role from one person to the next, has embedded the word deeply into everyday English usage well beyond its literal contexts.

According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle puzzle 1,840 in 3.6 moves in easy mode or 3.5 if playing by hard rules, making it one of the more accessible puzzles of the week. The answer contains three of the five most common letters in Wordle answers, which helped experienced solvers narrow the field quickly with their opening guesses. Tom's Guide noted that starting with the popular opener ORATE revealed O, A and T as yellow letters, leaving just 23 possible answers remaining after only the first guess, an unusually helpful first-move outcome.

The word's letter structure follows a clean consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant alternating pattern, which players who recognized that sequence early in their guessing process were able to exploit for a rapid solve. It contains no repeated letters and no particularly unusual consonants, two characteristics that kept the puzzle accessible even for players whose opening guesses did not immediately hit multiple yellow or green tiles.

The absence of repeated characters distinguishes today's answer from several recent puzzles, including PUPPY from earlier this week, which relied on a doubled P, and DEMUR, which introduced less common letters that sent some regular players down misleading paths. The run of unusual and moderately difficult answers leading up to today's puzzle had tested players' streaks and patience, making Friday's more straightforward selection a comparatively gentle close to the working week.

WordSolverX noted that starting with a word like CRANE would have highlighted the A and N positions effectively, setting up a direct path to today's answer for many solvers. Other effective second-guess words included TALON, which shares multiple letters with the solution and would have helped players confirm positions while clearing additional unknowns from their remaining pool of possible answers.

The word has appeared in a variety of competitive contexts beyond the relay race setting it is perhaps most associated with in the United States. In classical music tradition, the conductor's baton became a standard tool only in the 19th century, with early orchestral leaders using rolled sheets of paper, violin bows or simply their hands before the modern slender white baton entered common use. In law enforcement contexts, the term covers batons ranging from standard-issue police truncheons to expandable side-handled designs, while in ceremonial contexts, a baton carried by a field marshal or other senior military figure historically served as a physical symbol of rank and authority.

The puzzle was edited by Tracy Bennett, who serves as the New York Times' primary Wordle editor and is responsible for the daily selection that lands in front of millions of players worldwide each morning at midnight local time. The game was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 as a private project for his partner before going viral globally in January 2022 and being acquired by the Times in early 2022 for a reported seven-figure sum. It has since grown into one of the most widely played daily word games in the world, with the publication maintaining its pledge that the puzzle will remain free to play regardless of subscription status.

For players who missed today's puzzle or want to revisit previous answers, the ten most recent Wordle solutions before today were MAVEN, DEMUR, PUPPY, CRUDE, EMCEE, SCOOP, ACUTE, UNITY, QUEER and CURRY, reflecting the variety of word types, letter patterns and difficulty levels that the Times' puzzle team rotates through to keep daily players engaged without allowing any single approach or strategy to dominate across extended stretches of consecutive puzzles.