Wednesday's Wordle puzzle delivered another moderately challenging word to kick off the month of July, with puzzle number 1,838 featuring a five-letter verb that many players describe as familiar but not immediately intuitive, particularly given an unusual vowel pairing that sent some solvers down misleading paths before landing on the correct answer.

The word of the day is DEMUR. The answer is a verb meaning to raise doubts, objections or reluctance, particularly in a formal or legal context. Think of a witness hesitating to answer, a lawyer lodging an objection, or someone politely expressing resistance before going along with a decision. Synonyms include "disagree" and "waver."

According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle puzzle 1,838 in 4.1 moves in easy mode or 4.0 if playing by hard rules. Those figures place Wednesday's puzzle solidly in the moderately difficult tier, consistent with a word that most adult English speakers recognize but may not use in everyday conversation, creating exactly the kind of guessing uncertainty the puzzle is designed to generate.

The word's letter composition is what makes it genuinely tricky despite its apparent simplicity. DEMUR features two vowels and three consonants, with no repeated letters. The E-U vowel pairing is less frequent than standard A-E or O-E combinations common in Wordle answers. That unusual vowel sequence is one of the primary traps Wednesday's puzzle lays for experienced solvers, many of whom have trained themselves to expect more common vowel patterns when narrowing down possible answers in the later stages of a game.

A second, subtler trap involves a longer variant of the same word. The psychological pull toward "DEMURE," a six-letter word meaning modest or reserved, is real for players who recognize the D-E-M-U-R letter string partway through their guessing process. DEMURE, of course, is one letter too long for Wordle's strict five-letter format, making it an easy false trail for solvers who may feel momentarily confident before realizing their letter count is off.

Wednesday's answer also proved difficult for players relying on the game's most popular opening words. DEMUR contains just two of the ten most common Wordle letters, though they are both in the top five, which meant starting words like ORATE produced two yellow characters rather than an immediate head start on a clear solution. Even with the letters R and E confirmed early in a game, solvers still faced a relatively large pool of remaining possibilities before the correct answer could be pinpointed.

For players who need strategic guidance on working through today's puzzle without turning to the outright answer, a tiered hint system helps narrow the field progressively. The word is a verb. It starts with D and ends with R. The two vowels sit in positions 2 and 4, creating an alternating consonant-vowel-consonant-vowel-consonant pattern. Among the strongest second-guess words for Wednesday's specific answer, WordleBot analysis pointed toward MODEL as leaving only five possible remaining answers after an ORATE opener, a considerably better result than most other common second-guess choices available given the puzzle's letter composition.

DEMUR is a masterclass in why players should never ignore a word just because it looks unfamiliar. The letters are all common — D, E, M, U, R — but the combination doesn't pop up in casual speech often. If you've eliminated most of the alphabet and a valid five-letter word exists with your known letters, trust the pattern, not your intuition.

That advice reflects a broader strategic principle that separates experienced Wordle players from occasional solvers. Wordle's puzzle editors, working under the New York Times' games division, have periodically noted the value of selecting words that sit at the edge of a solver's active vocabulary, familiar enough that players recognize them on sight once the answer is revealed, but obscure enough in everyday use that they do not immediately surface as a first or second guess during the solving process. DEMUR fits that profile precisely.

The game itself was created by Josh Wardle in 2021 as a private project built for his partner, before going viral globally in January 2022 and being acquired by the New York Times shortly afterward for a reported seven-figure sum. The publication has maintained the puzzle's core mechanics unchanged since acquiring it: players receive six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word, with color-coded feedback after each guess indicating correct letters in the right position, correct letters in the wrong position, or letters not present in the word at all. A new puzzle is released once per day at midnight in each player's local time zone, with every player worldwide receiving the same word on the same day.

Wednesday marks the first day of July and the opening of what Wordle enthusiasts often consider the summer stretch of the calendar, when the puzzle continues its daily release without interruption while millions of players maintain streaks that have in some cases stretched across hundreds of consecutive correct answers. For those whose streak survived DEMUR, the next puzzle arrives at midnight local time, with puzzle number 1,839 bringing a fresh five-letter challenge to start the month.

Players who were unable to solve Wednesday's puzzle before their six guesses ran out can find prior answers and additional strategic resources through the New York Times Games section, which also hosts Connections, Strands, the Mini Crossword and several other daily games. The New York Times also offers a Connections Bot, modeled after WordleBot, which allows players to submit their completed grid and receive a numeric score alongside analysis of how efficiently they navigated each day's puzzle.