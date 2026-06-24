Wednesday's Wordle puzzle proved to be one of the more demanding challenges in recent weeks, combining a repeated vowel, an uncommon starting letter, and a word carrying multiple distinct meanings that left many solvers second-guessing their early guesses.

The Answer

Today's Wordle answer on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, is QUEER. Most people find uncovering today's Wordle answer to be pretty tough. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle #1,831 in 4.3 moves in easy mode or 4.4 if playing by hard rules — notably higher than the typical solve rate for recent puzzles.

A Word With Multiple Meanings

Part of what made Wednesday's puzzle tricky was the range of definitions attached to the answer, which can function in more than one grammatical role. If today's Wordle makes you think of something unusual, odd, or different from what is expected, you are heading in the right direction. The puzzle uses simple and familiar letters, but its range of meanings can easily confuse players at first.

One outlet described the word's broader definitional scope in detail: "Different from what is considered normal, usual or expected; strange or odd. It can also describe feeling slightly unwell or faint, or having a suspicion or doubt about a person or situation." The subtle challenge today is that this word works as both an adjective and a verb, and its most common modern use refers to identity, with the term widely used as an umbrella term within the LGBTQ+ community.

Why the Letters Made It So Difficult

A really taxing one today. Not only is there a double "E," but just 23 Wordle answers start with the letter "Q," including this one. The rarity of words beginning with Q significantly narrowed the field of viable guesses, while the repeated "E" added a further layer of complexity for solvers who eliminated that letter too early after testing it in just one position.

A Detailed Look at One Solver's Struggle

One columnist walked through a particularly difficult path to the solution, beginning with a typically reliable opening word. "I began, as usual, with ORATE because it contains all five of the most common Wordle letters. Today, it turned both 'R' and 'E' yellow, but that still left a massive 144 possible answers in play, according to WordleBot."

The columnist noted that even the game's recommended alternative starting words struggled against this particular puzzle. "The Bot's best Wordle start words generally were even worse, with a few quality exceptions. CURLS, for example, which leaves 26 options, and TREND, which eliminates all but 18. That was the most effective answer I could see after a lot of scrolling, which gives you an indication of exactly what a tough puzzle this was."

Recommended Starting Words

For players looking for stronger opening guesses against similarly structured puzzles in the future, strategists pointed to a different set of options. Strong opening words like AUDIO, RAISE, or QUOTE work very well here because they expose common letters early and let you eliminate wrong options fast. This puzzle becomes much simpler once you lock in the vowels and narrow down the placement of the middle letters.

Hints Offered Before the Reveal

Ahead of revealing the solution, puzzle outlets offered a series of progressive clues. It can describe something that is unusual or unconventional, though its most common modern use refers to identity. Today, the word is widely used as an umbrella term within the LGBTQ+ community. Its meaning has evolved significantly over time, with many people embracing it as a positive self-identifier. Depending on context, it can function as both an adjective and a noun.

The Game's Origins

Wordle is a daily word puzzle created by Josh Wardle. Initially developed as a prototype in 2013, it wasn't fully released until 2021. The game challenges players to guess a five-letter word in six tries or fewer, using hints from each attempt to narrow down the answer. Its straightforward concept, accessibility, and the thrill of solving a new puzzle each day helped it surge in popularity by late 2021.

Wordle officially launched in October 2021 but actually started in June of that year and celebrated its first birthday on June 19, 2022. It only grew in popularity toward the end of that year, then went viral in January as the world woke up to its charms. The New York Times bought Wordle for a seven-figure sum in early February 2022, and the game is now part of NYT Games, where it remains entirely free to play.

Other Puzzles Released the Same Day

Wordle players looking for additional daily challenges had several companion puzzles to choose from on Wednesday as well, including NYT Connections puzzle number 1109 and NYT Strands puzzle number 843, both released alongside Wordle as part of the broader NYT Games lineup.

With Wednesday's QUEER now solved by players who successfully navigated both the rare Q-starting letter pattern and the puzzle's repeated vowel, attention turns to Thursday's edition, game number 1832, as the Wordle community continues its now nearly five-year-old daily ritual of collective guessing, occasional frustration, and the small, satisfying triumph of cracking the code in as few attempts as possible — a habit that, based on Wednesday's notably elevated average solve time, shows no sign of becoming any easier nearly five years after the game first captured worldwide attention.