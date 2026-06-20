Saturday's Wordle puzzle delivered an answer drawn from everyday vocabulary that nonetheless proved trickier to solve than its straightforward letter pattern might have suggested, with even experienced solvers needing more guesses than the strong start they got would typically allow.

The Answer

Today's Wordle answer on Saturday, June 20, 2026, is DRAKE. Today's answer refers to a male duck — a five-letter noun that starts with D, has two vowels, three consonants, and has no repeated letters.

Hints That Preceded the Reveal

Ahead of revealing the solution, puzzle outlets offered solvers a series of clues to help them work through the puzzle independently. Today's word has two vowels, and there are no repeated letters. Today's word starts with the letter D.

One outlet offered a culturally specific hint pointing toward the answer's secondary, more famous meaning as a stage name. A hint for today's Wordle was: October's Very Own, a reference that nodded toward the word's association with the popular musician's well-known nickname and record label, separate from its primary dictionary definition referring to a male duck.

A Deceptively Difficult Solve

Despite the puzzle's relatively common five-letter word and a strong opening guess for at least one veteran solver, Saturday's puzzle proved more stubborn to crack than expected. One columnist detailed a particularly frustrating path to the solution. "You'd think that getting three green letters on my first turn would set me up nicely for a three or even two-turn win. Alas, it took me four goes to get DRAKE," the columnist wrote.

The columnist's usual starter, ORATE, which contains all five of the most common Wordle letters, turned "R," "A," and "E" green on the first guess. That left just 15 possible answers, according to WordleBot. Most of the Bot's best Wordle start words struggled to compete with that, but some performed a little better. TREND, for example, leaves 13 answers, while DRATS lowers that to seven. The best answer the columnist could see was CLADE, which left just three options.

Even with three correctly placed letters secured after the opening guess, narrowing down the remaining possibilities required careful consideration of the available candidate words. Normally, solvers focus on playing a mix of "L," "I," "S," "N," and "C" on subsequent turns, but when a player already has three green characters locked in, they can't afford to be too fussy about which additional letters they test.

Average Performance Metrics

Despite the puzzle's apparent difficulty for some solvers, broader data suggests most players found Saturday's puzzle reasonably manageable overall. Most people find uncovering today's Wordle answer to be reasonably straightforward. According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes Wordle #1,827 in 3.6 moves in easy mode, or 3.5 moves if playing under hard-mode rules.

Strategy Tips for Future Puzzles

Wordle veterans continue to emphasize several core strategic principles that can help players navigate difficult puzzles regardless of the specific word involved on any given day. Players should not rule out duplicate letters too quickly just because they've tried a letter once, since Wordle answers sometimes use the same letter twice, as in words like SHEEP or BLOOM.

Solvers are also encouraged to balance risk and certainty depending on how many guesses they have remaining. The first two or three guesses can be used more freely to eliminate as many unused letters as possible, but if a player is down to their last two guesses, it's best to avoid wild guesses and instead opt for words that fit all known rules established by the prior color-coded feedback.

A Tradition of Daily Wordplay

Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that was created by Josh Wardle in 2021. After surging in popularity, it was acquired by The New York Times. The game's objective is simple: guess a hidden five-letter English word within six attempts.

To play, solvers go to the official Wordle website and start by typing any valid five-letter word. The game then provides feedback based on which letters appear in the word and where, with letters changing color to give players clues: green indicates a letter is in the word and in the correct spot, while yellow indicates a letter is in the word but in the wrong position.

Tracking Past Puzzles

For players who want to review recent solutions or simply enjoy looking back at the broader history of the daily puzzle, multiple outlets maintain running archives of previous Wordle answers. Saturday's DRAKE solution followed Friday's puzzle, continuing what has become a consistent pattern of the New York Times drawing from a wide range of vocabulary — from everyday nouns to words carrying notable pop-culture double meanings — to keep the now five-year-old daily phenomenon fresh for its dedicated player base.

Looking Ahead

Players who didn't manage to guess Saturday's puzzle shouldn't worry, as there's always next time. For those wanting more practice, past puzzles remain available to play on the official Wordle archive.

With Saturday's DRAKE now in the books, attention turns to Sunday's puzzle, number 1,828, as the Wordle community continues its daily ritual of shared guessing, occasional frustration, and the small but satisfying triumph of cracking the code in as few attempts as possible — even when, as Saturday demonstrated, a strong start doesn't always guarantee an easy finish.