NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Thursday, August 6, 2026, challenged players to sort 16 words into four coherent groups of four, testing both vocabulary knowledge and lateral thinking. Puzzle number 1152 featured categories ranging from childhood playthings to famous landmarks and everyday locations defined by specific physical features.

The completed groups are as follows. Yellow, the most straightforward category, consists of classic wooden toys: Alphabet Blocks, Cup-and-Ball, Jacob's Ladder and Lincoln Logs. These traditional items have entertained children for generations through simple mechanical or construction play.

Green groups places that contain lanes: Bowling Alley, Freeway, Supermarket and Swimming Pool. Each location features designated pathways or lanes used for movement, recreation or organization of space.

Blue gathers iconic Roman landmarks: Colosseum, Pantheon, Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain. These well-known sites draw millions of visitors annually and represent enduring symbols of the city's architectural and historical heritage.

Purple collects places with nets: Barclays Center, Fishing Boat, Hockey Rink and Tennis Court. Nets appear in each setting for purposes ranging from sports containment to practical catch mechanisms.

Connections requires players to identify the hidden relationships among the 16 displayed words. Correct groups turn a matching color and lock into place. Players receive four mistakes before the board is revealed in full. The difficulty progression typically moves from the most obvious yellow category to the more obscure purple one.

Hints available before full solutions pointed players toward the themes without naming them outright. One set of clues described the yellow group as child's play, the green as locations that have tracks, the blue as Italian monuments and the purple as settings involving mesh material. These prompts helped many solvers progress when the initial board appeared disparate.

The yellow group of classic wooden toys proved accessible for players familiar with traditional playthings. Lincoln Logs, in particular, evoke construction sets made of notched wooden pieces. Cup-and-ball and Jacob's ladder rely on simple physics and dexterity, while alphabet blocks introduce early literacy through physical objects.

The green category required recognition that lanes exist in varied environments. A bowling alley contains the tracks down which balls travel. Freeways feature multiple travel lanes. Supermarkets organize aisles that function as shopping lanes. Swimming pools often mark lanes for competitive or recreational swimming.

Blue demanded knowledge of specific Roman tourist attractions. The Colosseum and Pantheon stand as ancient architectural achievements. The Spanish Steps and Trevi Fountain represent later but equally iconic public spaces that have become essential stops for visitors to the Italian capital.

Purple tested the ability to see the common presence of nets across sports and practical settings. Tennis courts and hockey rinks use nets as part of the playing boundaries or goals. Fishing boats deploy nets as primary tools. Barclays Center, a major arena, incorporates nets in its basketball and other event configurations.

Many players reported that the puzzle felt moderately challenging, with the purple category often requiring the most thought. Red herrings occasionally appeared when words seemed to fit multiple potential themes, a common feature that rewards careful consideration of the strongest overall connections.

Connections forms part of the broader New York Times Games suite that includes Wordle, Spelling Bee and other daily challenges. The game launched as a standalone offering and quickly developed a dedicated following for its emphasis on categorical reasoning rather than pure letter guessing.

Results are typically shared through a grid that indicates the order in which groups were solved and the number of mistakes made, preserving the answers themselves for others still working on the board. Online discussion often centers on which category proved most elusive and which initial groupings led players astray.

For August 6, the mix of nostalgic toys, everyday infrastructure, classical landmarks and net-equipped locations created a balanced board that rewarded both general knowledge and careful observation. Solvers who identified the Roman landmarks early often found the remaining categories easier to isolate.

The puzzle resets daily, offering a new set of 16 words and four fresh categories each morning. Archives allow review of previous solutions, though the live experience remains the primary focus for most participants.

Thursday's edition of Connections demonstrated the game's continuing ability to blend accessible themes with just enough obscurity to keep the experience engaging. Players who completed all four groups without exceeding the mistake limit earned a clean board and the satisfaction of having sorted the day's linguistic puzzle correctly.