NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Saturday, June 6, 2026, challenged players with clever word groupings centered around everyday concepts, emotions, animals and common phrases, with the solution now available for those seeking to verify their results or catch up on the daily brain teaser.

Puzzle number 1091 featured 16 words that solvers had to categorize into four groups of four, each linked by a unifying theme. The puzzle maintained the game's signature balance of straightforward and tricky connections, delivering an engaging mental workout for millions of daily players worldwide.

Today's Connections Groups and Answers

Yellow Category (Easiest): Pillar Words: POLE, POST, SHAFT, STAKE

Green Category: Indicate, as Emotions Words: BETRAY, DISPLAY, EXPRESS, REGISTER

Blue Category: Kinds of Lizards Words: BASILISK, DRAGON, MONITOR, SKINK

Purple Category (Hardest): _____ Table Words: DINNER, DRAFTING, ROUND, TIMES

The yellow group focused on structural supports or upright objects, while the green category captured ways emotions or feelings can be shown or revealed. The blue group required knowledge of reptile terminology, and the purple category tested familiarity with compound phrases involving different types of "tables."

Many players found the yellow and green groups accessible through logical deduction, while the blue and purple categories demanded more specialized vocabulary or lateral thinking. The mix kept the puzzle fresh and rewarding for both casual and dedicated solvers.

How Players Tackled Saturday's Puzzle

Solvers typically started by identifying obvious clusters, such as potential synonyms or thematic links. Early recognition of emotion-related verbs often led to the green group, while spotting structural terms helped unlock yellow. The lizard category surprised some with its specificity, and the "_____ Table" theme rewarded those familiar with idiomatic expressions.

Community discussions highlighted the satisfaction of completing the puzzle in fewer mistakes, with many sharing their solve paths and occasional near-misses on social platforms. The New York Times' Connections Companion provided hints and post-game analysis for those wanting deeper insights.

Connections' Continued Popularity

Since its launch, Connections has become a staple alongside Wordle in the New York Times' expanding word game portfolio. The game's format — categorizing 16 words into four themed groups — encourages pattern recognition, vocabulary expansion and collaborative solving among friends and online communities.

On June 6, 2026, puzzle 1091 continued this tradition, drawing participants who appreciate its daily reset and increasing difficulty gradient. The social sharing feature, which allows players to post emoji grids without spoiling answers, has been key to its viral appeal and community building.

Analysts credit the game's success to its perfect blend of challenge and accessibility. Unlike purely luck-based games, Connections rewards knowledge, deduction and persistence, making victories feel earned. The New York Times carefully curates words to avoid obscurity while maintaining engagement.

Strategies for Mastering Connections

Experienced players recommend scanning for standout words that might fit multiple categories as starting points. Looking for synonyms, homophones, proper nouns or thematic clusters often accelerates progress. Saving the most difficult category for last, as the game suggests through its color coding, helps maintain momentum.

For Saturday's puzzle, focusing on versatile words like "POST" or "DRAGON" provided strong entry points. Regular play builds intuition for common connection types, such as compound phrases, categories of animals or emotional expressions.

The game also offers educational value, exposing players to new vocabulary and cultural references. Teachers and language enthusiasts frequently incorporate it into learning routines for its cognitive benefits.

Cultural Phenomenon and Community

Connections has fostered vibrant online discussions on Reddit, X and Discord, where players compare solve times, share strategies and celebrate streaks. The June 6 puzzle sparked conversations about lizard species and idiomatic uses of "table," showcasing the game's ability to spark curiosity.

Its influence extends beyond entertainment, appearing in workplace icebreakers, family game nights and even corporate team-building activities. The daily ritual provides a shared cultural moment in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

Looking Forward in the NYT Games Calendar

As Connections continues its steady run, anticipation builds for future puzzles that test solvers' ingenuity. The New York Times maintains a careful balance in word selection, ensuring puzzles remain fair while varying in difficulty.

Companion games like Wordle, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword offer additional daily challenges within the same ecosystem, creating a comprehensive word game experience for enthusiasts.

Saturday's solution exemplified the game's appeal: straightforward enough for broad participation yet clever enough to delight word lovers. Whether solved perfectly or with a few mistakes, each puzzle contributes to players' growing linguistic agility and daily sense of accomplishment.

For those who missed the June 6 edition, past puzzles remain accessible through the archive. The beauty of Connections lies in its consistent fresh start each day, allowing players to reset and improve regardless of previous performance.

As millions worldwide continue engaging with the game, it reinforces the joy of language, pattern recognition and collective problem-solving. Puzzle 1091, with its pillars, emotions, lizards and tables, joins the ever-growing list of Connections challenges that unite players in a simple yet intellectually stimulating daily ritual.