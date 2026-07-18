BTS drew the largest crowd of the group's career Friday night, performing before 92,000 fans at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, in what marked the biggest single-night audience the K-pop supergroup has ever played to since debuting in 2013.

The concert, part of the European leg of the group's Arirang World Tour, filled France's largest stadium beyond its listed 80,000-person capacity, with fans packed in for roughly 150 minutes of continuous performance. More than 90,000 members of the group's fan base, known as ARMY, had gathered outside the venue as early as an hour before the show began, chanting the group's traditional cheering call listing each member's Korean name. When the seven members emerged onstage amid red smoke, the crowd erupted, with some fans reportedly fainting or needing assistance from safety staff amid the overwhelming noise and emotion, and others moved to tears simply from seeing the group perform in person.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were among those in attendance, seen on broadcast cameras holding light sticks known as ARMY bombs throughout the performance. Macron later shared a video of the concert filmed on his phone to his Instagram account, writing simply, "Welcome to Paris."

The set list moved through material spanning the group's career, opening with "Hooligan" before running through the "Arirang" album's title tracks, with fans singing along fluently in Korean. The show also featured longtime fan favorites including "FAKE LOVE," "Not Today," "IDOL," "Butter" and "Dynamite," along with two surprise additions for the French crowd: "A Song Dedicated to the Small Things" and "JUMP." Throughout the performance, fans stood and sang continuously without sitting or resting, a display of stamina and devotion that reporters covering the show described as remarkable given the concert's length.

The production leaned heavily on elements of Korean cultural heritage, incorporating stage design and performance references tied to traditional tal masks, the Buddhist seungmu dance, the Taegeuk symbol, the circle dance known as ganggangsullae, and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Pyrotechnic elements inspired by sparklers and traditional Korean fire rituals accompanied songs including "FYA" and "Burn It," adding to the visual spectacle throughout the night.

The international makeup of the crowd stood out as one of the evening's defining features. Fans from across Europe and beyond, including from Spain, Portugal, Italy, Norway, England, Ukraine, Argentina, the Philippines and Turkey, waved their national flags throughout the show, creating an atmosphere reporters compared to a World Cup or Olympic event. French fans were spotted waving a hybrid flag combining France's tricolor with South Korea's Taegeuk symbol, while women wearing hijabs waved light sticks alongside others dressed in traditional Korean hanbok attire. When an image of Spanish fans waving their flag appeared on the venue's screens, French fans, still processing France's recent World Cup semifinal loss to Spain, responded with a good-natured chorus of jeers.

Members of BTS addressed the crowd directly throughout the night, expressing gratitude for what they described as an unusually passionate reception even by the standards of their global tour. Jungkook, the group's youngest member, spoke in French, telling fans he had spent a happy evening with them and would never forget the memory. Jin, the group's oldest member, referenced his experience carrying the Olympic torch in Paris in 2024, saying he had again enjoyed a wonderful day surrounded by fans. V attempted a French greeting despite acknowledging uncertainty about his pronunciation, drawing cheers after mentioning his fondness for croissants and snails. RM, the group's leader, also spoke in French, expressing happiness at returning to Paris while forming a heart shape with his hands.

Suga, who had previously said the Paris stop was the tour date he anticipated most, drew a direct comparison to the group's history at the venue, noting that BTS had performed at the same stadium seven years earlier to roughly half Friday's crowd size, calling Paris the largest and most passionate audience of the tour. Jimin echoed that sentiment, describing the show as the largest audience in the group's history, while J-Hope asked the crowd in French whether they had enjoyed themselves before calling Paris the city with the best ARMY fan base.

Beyond the celebrity attendees, the concert drew broad coverage from French media outlets. Le Monde published an extensive online feature tracing the group's journey from their 2013 debut to the present, noting that the members' mandatory military service, which many observers had speculated could strain the group, instead appeared to have left them more unified and confident in their identity.

Fans in attendance brought handmade signs and artwork reflecting years of devotion to the group, with messages referencing more than a decade of fandom and long journeys to reach the concert, including at least one sign noting a 3,000-kilometer drive to attend. Attendees also displayed artistic tributes depicting the band members in styles ranging from Renaissance portraiture to superhero-inspired illustrations.

The Paris show capped what has already been a milestone year for BTS following the group's return from an extended hiatus tied to mandatory military service. The "Arirang" album, released in March, previously became the most-streamed K-pop album in Spotify's history, and the group's music video for the single "NORMAL" similarly broke Spotify's single-day streaming record for a K-pop video earlier this month. With the European leg of the tour now concluding, BTS is scheduled to perform at additional stops in the coming days before joining Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber as co-headliners of the FIFA World Cup final halftime show Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.