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Olivia Rodrigo has built one of the most concentrated hit catalogs of the streaming era, with nine different songs surpassing a billion streams on Spotify despite a discography that spans just two full albums and a handful of standalone singles since her 2021 debut. Here is a look at her 10 most-streamed songs on the platform, based on cumulative totals.

Topping the list is "drivers license," Rodrigo's breakout debut single from her 2021 album "SOUR," which has amassed more than 2.84 billion streams on Spotify. The track launched Rodrigo into global stardom almost overnight, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and holding the top spot for eight consecutive weeks, a run that established the song as one of the defining heartbreak anthems of the streaming music era.

Coming in second is "good 4 u," also from "SOUR," with roughly 2.65 billion streams. The pop-punk-inflected track gave Rodrigo her second No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and has remained a staple of her live performances and playlists years after its release, helping cement "SOUR" as the most-streamed album by a female artist in Spotify's history.

"Traitor," another cut from "SOUR," ranks third with roughly 2.33 billion streams, followed closely by "deja vu" in fourth place with about 2.28 billion streams. "Deja vu" served as the second single released from "SOUR" and became Rodrigo's second single to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, part of a run that made her the first artist in history to have her first three singles all debut in the chart's top 10.

Rounding out the top five is "vampire," the lead single from Rodrigo's 2023 sophomore album "GUTS," with approximately 1.65 billion streams. The song was praised by Pitchfork as its "Best New Track" upon release and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first artist ever to have the lead singles from two career-opening albums both debut atop the chart.

Sixth on the list is "happier," a "SOUR" track with just over 1.64 billion streams, narrowly trailing "vampire" and underscoring how deeply Rodrigo's debut album continues to dominate her overall streaming totals more than four years after its release. "Favorite crime," also from "SOUR," follows in seventh place with roughly 1.54 billion streams.

"Jealousy, jealousy" rounds out the eighth spot with about 1.26 billion streams, another "SOUR" cut that has remained a consistent presence in Rodrigo's overall catalog performance. Ninth on the list is something of an outlier among Rodrigo's biggest hits: "All I Want," originally recorded for the soundtrack of Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" in 2019, well before her mainstream pop breakthrough. The song has accumulated more than 1.15 billion streams, making it the only track in Rodrigo's top nine billion-stream songs not written primarily by Rodrigo alongside her longtime producer and collaborator, Dan Nigro, and one of only two songs in her top tier not drawn from "SOUR."

Closing out the top 10 is "brutal," the opening track from "SOUR," with just over 838 million streams, a total that falls short of the billion-stream mark reached by the nine songs ranked above it but still places it comfortably among Rodrigo's most-streamed work overall.

What stands out most clearly across the ranking is just how disproportionately Rodrigo's 2021 debut album continues to drive her overall streaming numbers. With the exception of "vampire" from "GUTS" and "All I Want" from her pre-fame Disney work, every song in her top nine billion-stream tracks comes from "SOUR," a concentration that is unusual compared with most artists of similar scale, whose biggest hits are typically spread more evenly across multiple albums released over the course of a career.

Rodrigo's rapid rise has been closely tied to her songwriting partnership with Nigro, who has co-written and produced nearly every song in her catalog aside from "All I Want." That partnership has shaped not just Rodrigo's own sound but has had a broader influence on the direction of mainstream pop music in the years since "SOUR" was released, as a wave of subsequent artists have drawn comparisons to the confessional, guitar-driven style the two helped popularize.

Beyond her existing catalog, Rodrigo's streaming totals are likely to keep climbing following the June 12, 2026, release of her third studio album, "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love." Early tracks from that project have already begun accumulating streams of their own, and industry watchers expect at least some of the album's singles to eventually join the ranks of her billion-stream songs given the pace at which her earlier releases reached that milestone.

Rodrigo's overall Spotify totals reflect the scale of her impact across a relatively brief but historically significant career. Across her full catalog of roughly 60 tracks, Rodrigo has accumulated more than 26.7 billion total streams on the platform, according to data from Spotify statistics tracker Kworb, with her music continuing to generate close to 14.7 million streams per day as of the most recent available figures. That places her among the platform's most-streamed active artists, particularly notable given that her entire career discography spans just over five years since "drivers license" first arrived in January 2021.

Rodrigo, now a three-time Grammy winner, has continued to tour extensively in support of her growing catalog, with dates scheduled across North America and Europe extending into 2027, including stops in cities such as Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, London and Barcelona. As her third album continues to find its footing commercially and critically, fans and industry analysts alike are watching closely to see how many of its tracks eventually join the list of songs that have helped make Rodrigo one of the defining pop voices of the streaming era.