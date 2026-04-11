More than two decades into his career, Chris Brown remains one of R&B and pop's most consistent hitmakers, with his catalog dominating streaming platforms in 2026. "Under The Influence" stands tall as his most-streamed track on Spotify with over 1.8 billion plays, while classics like "No Guidance" and early smashes continue to rack up millions of daily streams.

Brown, affectionately known as Breezy, has released more than a dozen studio albums since bursting onto the scene in 2005. His blend of smooth vocals, sharp dance moves and genre-blending production has earned him multiple Grammy Awards and a dedicated global fan base. As of April 2026, his music continues to resonate across generations, with newer releases from the "11:11" era mixing seamlessly with decade-old favorites on playlists and radio.

Compilations of his greatest hits in 2026 frequently highlight the same core tracks, though rankings vary slightly depending on whether the metric is Billboard chart performance, Spotify streams or critical acclaim. Here is a consensus top 10 drawn from current streaming data, historical chart peaks and enduring popularity.

No. 10: "Forever" (2008, from "Exclusive") Originally created for a Doublemint gum commercial, "Forever" became an anthem for celebrations and young love. The upbeat track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has amassed over 800 million Spotify streams. Its infectious chorus and energetic production helped cement Brown as a pop crossover star. In 2026, it remains a staple at weddings and parties.

No. 9: "With You" (2007, from "Exclusive") Brown delivered a more acoustic, heartfelt ballad with "With You," which climbed to No. 2 on the Hot 100. The Stargate-produced song showcased his vulnerable side and strong vocal range. It has surpassed 690 million streams on Spotify and continues to appear on romantic playlists worldwide. Critics often cite it as one of his purest pop-R&B moments.

No. 8: "Loyal" (featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga, 2014, from "X") A club and radio domination track, "Loyal" became a cultural catchphrase. It peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 but spent weeks atop urban charts. The song's catchy hook and featured verses made it a party staple. In 2026 it still receives heavy airplay and features prominently in throwback sets.

No. 7: "Look At Me Now" (featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes, 2011, from "F.A.M.E.") This high-energy hip-hop track highlighted Brown's rapid-fire flow alongside two rap legends. It earned a Grammy nomination and became one of his most acclaimed rap-leaning releases. The song's fast-paced delivery and infectious beat keep it popular among fans who appreciate his versatility.

No. 6: "Run It!" (2005, from "Chris Brown") Brown's debut single announced his arrival at age 16. The dance-heavy track topped the Hot 100 for five weeks and introduced the world to his smooth vocals and impressive choreography. It remains a foundational hit that defined early 2000s R&B-pop and still lights up dance floors in 2026.

No. 5: "Go Crazy" (with Young Thug, 2020, from "Slime & B") Released during the pandemic, "Go Crazy" became a massive streaming success and cultural moment. The bouncy, feel-good track spent months on charts and inspired countless TikTok dances. It helped keep Brown relevant during a challenging period and continues to generate streams daily.

No. 4: "Fine China" (2013, from "X") A bold artistic shift, "Fine China" paid homage to Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder with its retro-soul groove. The single showcased Brown's maturity as an artist and received praise for its sophisticated production. It stands as one of his most critically respected releases.

No. 3: "No Guidance" (featuring Drake, 2019, from "Indigo") After years of speculation about their relationship, Brown and Drake delivered a smooth, sultry collaboration that exceeded expectations. "No Guidance" became a chart smash and has accumulated more than 1.29 billion Spotify streams. Its sensual vibe and polished production made it a late-2010s R&B highlight.

No. 2: "Kiss Kiss" (featuring T-Pain, 2007, from "Exclusive") Featuring T-Pain's signature auto-tune, "Kiss Kiss" topped the Hot 100 for three weeks. The playful, flirtatious track captured the fun side of Brown's artistry and became a defining song of the mid-2000s. Its energy still resonates with fans two decades later.

No. 1: "Under The Influence" (2022, from "Indigo") Currently Brown's biggest streaming success with over 1.83 billion plays on Spotify as of April 2026, "Under The Influence" blends seductive R&B with modern production. The track's moody atmosphere and catchy melody have made it a favorite for late-night listening and playlists. It exemplifies how Brown's catalog continues to thrive years after release, often outperforming newer singles in daily streams.

Beyond these standouts, Brown's recent work from the "11:11" album and its deluxe editions, including tracks like "Residuals," has earned radio success and Grammy consideration. In 2026 he continues dropping new music and collaborations, keeping his output fresh while his classics maintain strong catalog performance.

Brown's ability to evolve across pop, R&B and hip-hop has sustained his relevance. From teenage heartthrob to seasoned veteran, he has navigated personal challenges while consistently delivering hits. His dance skills, often showcased in elaborate music videos, add another layer to his artistry that fans still celebrate.

Streaming has reshaped how fans engage with his music. Playlists and algorithms keep older tracks alive, while viral moments on TikTok and social media introduce his catalog to new generations. In early 2026, Brown's total streams across platforms continued to climb, with several songs crossing major milestones.

Critics and fans alike note his vocal talent and production instincts. Whether delivering heartfelt ballads or high-energy club tracks, Brown demonstrates range few artists match. Collaborations with stars like Usher, Future and Drake have expanded his reach without diluting his signature sound.

As Brown approaches his 37th birthday later in 2026, his music shows no signs of slowing. Tours, new releases and constant catalog rotation ensure he remains a fixture in contemporary R&B. Playlists titled "Chris Brown Greatest Hits 2026" and similar collections on YouTube and Spotify draw millions of views and plays, proving the staying power of his best work.

For new listeners or longtime fans revisiting his discography, these 10 songs offer an ideal entry point. They capture the evolution of an artist who helped define modern R&B while pushing boundaries in pop and dance music.

Brown's influence extends beyond charts. His style, choreography and emotional delivery have inspired countless emerging artists. In an era where streaming metrics often define success, his ability to maintain high daily streams on decade-old tracks underscores genuine fan connection.

As the music industry continues shifting toward catalog consumption, Chris Brown's top songs illustrate how quality songwriting and versatile performance create lasting value. Whether you're discovering him in 2026 or have followed since "Run It!," these tracks represent the best of Breezy — catchy, emotional and undeniably danceable.