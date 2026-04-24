10 Must-Watch Movies on Netflix This April 2026: From Shark Thrillers to Oscar Favorites

LOS ANGELES — Netflix subscribers in the U.S. have a stacked lineup of films to stream throughout April 2026, blending high-octane new originals with timeless classics and buzzy returning favorites that are dominating watch lists nationwide.

As spring weather tempts viewers outdoors, the streaming giant's April slate keeps audiences glued to their screens with shark-infested survival tales, star-studded thrillers and critically acclaimed dramas. Here's a curated look at 10 of the best movies available or newly arriving on Netflix this month, perfect for movie nights from coast to coast.

1. Thrash (2026, New April 10) This breakout Netflix Original has rocketed to the top of charts since its debut, delivering a wild hybrid of disaster and creature-feature horror. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film follows residents of a South Carolina coastal town devastated by a Category 5 hurricane. Floodwaters bring not just destruction but bloodthirsty sharks swimming through submerged streets. Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak and Djimon Hounsou lead a cast navigating chaos, gore and narrow escapes. While some critics call it silly B-movie fare, its tense set pieces and over-the-top premise make it a crowd-pleasing thrill ride for fans of "Sharknado"-style fun.

2. Apex (2026, New April 24) Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton deliver intense performances in this highly anticipated survival thriller arriving late in the month. Theron stars as a grieving woman seeking solace in a rugged solo trek through the Australian Outback. Her journey turns deadly when she becomes the target of a sadistic hunter played by Egerton. With stunning wilderness cinematography and edge-of-your-seat cat-and-mouse action, "Apex" promises heart-pounding sequences and strong star chemistry. Early buzz suggests it could be one of Netflix's biggest hits of the spring.

3. Roommates (2026, New April 17) Adam Sandler's daughter Sadie Sandler steps into the spotlight in this fresh Netflix comedy. The film follows a shy college freshman who befriends a confident new roommate, only for their budding friendship to spiral into hilarious passive-aggressive rivalry. Packed with a strong ensemble including Chloe East, Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll, it captures the awkward highs and lows of young adulthood with laugh-out-loud moments and relatable charm.

4. Atonement (2007) Keira Knightley, James McAvoy and Saoirse Ronan shine in this sweeping, Oscar-nominated adaptation of Ian McEwan's novel. The story spans decades, exploring love, war and the devastating consequences of a childhood lie. Joe Wright's direction brings lyrical beauty and emotional weight, making it a perennial favorite for viewers craving dramatic storytelling. Its April availability gives new audiences a chance to discover this modern classic.

5. Jaws (1975) Steven Spielberg's masterpiece remains the gold standard for summer blockbusters and shark thrillers. As "Thrash" draws fans to aquatic horror, Netflix's inclusion of the original — plus sequels — offers the perfect pairing. Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss battle a great white terrorizing a beach town in a film that still delivers masterful tension and unforgettable scares decades later.

6. American Gangster (2007) Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe deliver powerhouse performances in Ridley Scott's gritty crime epic. Washington stars as real-life Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, while Crowe plays the determined detective pursuing him. The film's rich 1970s detail, intense performances and moral complexity make it essential viewing for fans of prestige dramas and true-story thrillers.

7. Mission: Impossible (1996) Tom Cruise's iconic franchise kicks off with this high-stakes original, now streaming alongside later entries. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team race to clear their names after a botched mission. The film's practical stunts, clever twists and relentless pace set the template for one of Hollywood's most enduring action series.

8. Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Sandra Hüller's riveting performance anchors this Oscar-winning courtroom drama. When a husband dies after falling from a window, his wife becomes the prime suspect. Justine Triet's film masterfully blurs lines between truth and perception in a tense exploration of marriage and justice. Its addition to Netflix brings fresh acclaim to U.S. viewers.

9. The Iron Claw (2023) This biographical wrestling drama delivers emotional punches with Zac Efron's transformative performance as Kevin Von Erich. The film chronicles the Von Erich family's triumphs and tragedies in the ring, offering a moving look at brotherhood, legacy and the cost of athletic glory. Strong supporting work and visceral fight scenes elevate it beyond typical sports biopics.

10. Hell or High Water (2016) Chris Pine and Ben Foster star as brothers turning to bank robbery in a desperate bid to save the family ranch in this modern Western. Jeff Bridges shines as the Texas Ranger on their trail. Taylor Sheridan's sharp script and David Mackenzie's direction create a gripping tale of economic hardship and familial bonds that resonates powerfully today.

Beyond these standouts, Netflix continues rotating strong library titles including "IF," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "The Creator" and family favorites like "Matilda." New documentaries such as "Untold: Chess Mates" and "The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson" add compelling nonfiction options for viewers seeking real-life stories.

Industry observers note Netflix's strategy this month balances buzzy originals with evergreen hits to drive engagement. With rising interest in both escapist thrills and prestige fare, the platform's April offerings cater to diverse tastes across generations. Analysts expect "Thrash" and "Apex" to boost subscriber viewing hours significantly.

For families, comedies and animated options like "The Bad Guys 2" provide lighter viewing. Action enthusiasts can binge the "Mission: Impossible" collection, while drama lovers revisit award contenders. Availability can vary slightly by region, so checking the app for U.S. libraries is recommended.

Netflix has invested heavily in original content while leveraging licensed catalog strength, creating a robust monthly rotation. As competition in streaming intensifies, the service's ability to mix fresh releases with proven crowd-pleasers keeps it dominant in U.S. households.

Viewers looking for more can explore trending charts or personalized recommendations. Whether craving shark attacks, wilderness chases or heartfelt stories, April 2026 delivers something for every Netflix subscriber. Grab the popcorn and settle in — the month's best watches are ready to stream.