NEW YORK — As LIV Golf navigates its fifth season amid swirling reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund may end financial backing after 2026, the breakaway league continues operations with bold changes designed to enhance competitiveness and global appeal.

Here are 10 essential things to know about LIV Golf as it pushes forward with its 14-event 2026 schedule despite questions over long-term viability.

Massive Saudi Backing With Billions Invested: The Public Investment Fund has poured more than $5 billion into LIV Golf since its 2021 launch, with cumulative losses projected to surpass $6 billion by year-end 2026. Recent reports from the Financial Times and others suggest the PIF is considering pulling support as it shifts toward a new five-year domestic-focused strategy emphasizing efficiency and governance. CEO Scott O'Neil reassured players and staff Wednesday that the 2026 season remains fully funded and will proceed "at full throttle," though speculation persists about sustainability beyond this year. 2026 Format Overhaul to 72 Holes: In a significant evolution, LIV Golf switched from its signature 54-hole, no-cut events to traditional 72-hole tournaments starting in 2026. The change aims to reward consistency and align more closely with major championship formats while maintaining the league's innovative spirit. Events now span Thursday to Sunday (with Riyadh as a Wednesday-Saturday exception under lights), increasing the competitive rigor for players. Expanded Field and Team Structure: The 2026 league features 57 players across 13 four-player teams plus five wild-card spots awarded through performance and other criteria. Teams compete for both individual and team championships, with enhanced incentives and an updated points system. This structure emphasizes team golf as a core differentiator, fostering camaraderie and rivalries that have become fan favorites. Global Schedule Spanning 10 Countries: LIV Golf's 2026 calendar is its most ambitious yet, visiting 10 countries on five continents with new stops including South Africa and New Orleans. The season opened in Riyadh in February under lights and includes returning venues like Adelaide, Hong Kong and Singapore. The schedule runs through the team championship in Michigan on Aug. 30, highlighting the league's push for international growth. Star-Studded Roster Led by Big Names: Headliners include Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and others who left the PGA Tour for guaranteed contracts reportedly worth tens or hundreds of millions. The league has attracted both established stars and emerging talents, with players like Joaquin Niemann performing strongly. Wild cards and relegation/promotion elements add dynamism to roster composition. Controversial Origins and Sportswashing Accusations: Financed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, LIV Golf has faced persistent criticism over human rights concerns and allegations of "sportswashing" — using sports to improve the kingdom's image. The league's arrival in 2022 sparked bitter disputes with the PGA Tour, including lawsuits, player bans and fines from the DP World Tour. While some view it as a disruptive innovator, others see it as a divisive force that fractured professional golf. No-Cut Events and Guaranteed Pay: Unlike the PGA Tour's cut-based system, LIV events guarantee payouts to all participants, with individual purses of $20 million and team prizes adding millions more. This player-friendly model, combined with no-cut formats, was a key recruitment tool but has drawn criticism for reducing competitive pressure compared to traditional tours. Limited Official World Golf Ranking Points: After years of negotiations, LIV events began receiving limited OWGR points in 2026, a crucial step for players seeking eligibility for majors and other events. However, the allocation remains modest, and full integration with the broader golf ecosystem remains incomplete, affecting career pathways for participants. Ongoing PGA Tour Tensions and Uncertain Merger Path: Despite past framework agreement talks, no comprehensive deal has materialized between LIV and the PGA Tour. The league's existence has indirectly pressured the traditional tour to boost purses and innovate, yet deep divisions persist. Legal and competitive battles continue to shape the landscape, with some LIV players maintaining eligibility for the four majors while facing restrictions elsewhere. Future Uncertainty Despite Current Momentum: While CEO O'Neil insists the 2026 season faces no interruptions, reports indicate PIF support could cease afterward amid Saudi economic pressures from the Iran conflict and shifting investment priorities. Players like Garcia have cited assurances of funding through 2032, but analysts warn that without alternative investors, the league's model — heavy on guaranteed contracts and high costs — could prove unsustainable. The coming months will test whether LIV can attract new backing or evolve into a profitable, independent entity.

LIV Golf was founded with the stated goal of growing the game through shorter, more entertaining events, team competition and massive prize money. Its shotgun starts, music-filled atmospheres and global reach have drawn strong crowds at certain venues, notably in Adelaide where it set attendance records.

Yet challenges abound. Viewership and sponsorships outside Saudi-linked entities have lagged behind PGA Tour benchmarks in many markets. The league has struggled to secure broad television deals or mainstream acceptance, contributing to its heavy financial losses.

Defenders argue LIV has injected excitement and innovation into a sport long criticized for stagnation. The team format, in particular, has created compelling storylines and rivalries that traditional stroke-play events sometimes lack.

Critics, including prominent analysts and PGA Tour loyalists, contend the league undermines golf's merit-based traditions and prioritizes spectacle over substance. The sportswashing debate has overshadowed on-course achievements for many observers.

As of mid-April 2026, LIV is staging events with full fields and high stakes. Recent standings show strong performances from players like Rahm and DeChambeau, while teams such as Ripper GC and 4Aces GC battle for supremacy.

The league's decentralized approach to venues and its willingness to experiment — from night golf in Riyadh to new international stops — reflect an aggressive growth mindset. Whether these efforts can overcome financial headwinds remains the central question.

For fans, the appeal often lies in the star power and relaxed vibe. For players, the financial security and team environment provide a compelling alternative to the grind of the PGA Tour.

As diplomatic and economic factors influence Saudi investment decisions, golf insiders will watch closely for any formal announcements from the PIF. In the meantime, LIV Golf maintains its calendar and continues to promote itself as a vibrant, player-centric league reshaping the sport.

The coming weeks and months could prove pivotal. If funding holds and the new 72-hole format gains traction, LIV may solidify its place in professional golf. Should support wane, the league faces difficult questions about restructuring, player contracts and its very existence.

Regardless of outcome, LIV Golf has already left an indelible mark on the game, forcing traditional tours to adapt and sparking global conversations about money, ethics and the future of professional athletics.