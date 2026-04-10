AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler arrived at Augusta National Golf Club this week as the clear betting favorite to claim a third Masters title, but defending champion Rory McIlroy stole the early spotlight by sharing the first-round lead at 5-under par Thursday in the 90th edition of the season's first major.

Scheffler, the world No. 1 and winner of the green jacket in 2022 and 2024, opened with a solid but unspectacular 2-under 70, sitting three strokes off the pace set by McIlroy and surprise co-leader Sam Burns. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, both major champions with strong Augusta pedigrees, struggled in the opening round and fell well back.

The tournament, traditionally held the second full week of April, teed off Thursday amid firm-and-fast conditions that tested precision and rewarded players who kept the ball in the fairways. Only minor course adjustments greeted the 91-player field: the 17th hole (Nandina) played 10 yards longer after the front of the tee box was reduced, stretching the par-4 to 450 yards on the scorecard.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley addressed the membership and media earlier in the week, emphasizing the club's commitment to preserving tradition while adapting to modern equipment and player athleticism. Expectations were high for low scores early before the famed greens firm up over the weekend.

Scheffler the Man to Beat Despite Recent Questions

Scheffler enters the weekend as the consensus favorite at around +340 to +550 odds, depending on the sports book. The 29-year-old Texan has dominated the world rankings for years and boasts an extraordinary record at Augusta: back-to-back wins in even-numbered years and consistent contention even in off weeks.

His iron play remains elite, and his short game has historically bailed him out on the tricky Augusta surfaces. Recent form showed some inconsistency during the Florida Swing and a brief hiatus following the birth of his second child, but few doubt his ability to peak for majors. A third green jacket would place him among legends who have won three or more.

"Scottie is the best player in the world for a reason," one veteran caddie said on-site. "When he gets the putter going here, it's over."

McIlroy's Historic Defense

McIlroy, 36, finally completed the career Grand Slam with his dramatic 2025 Masters victory in a playoff over Justin Rose. The Northern Irishman's emotional breakthrough last year removed the last major monkey from his back, and he arrived in 2026 playing with visible freedom.

His opening 67 matched the lowest score of the day and marked his best start at Augusta in years. McIlroy has spoken openly about the relief of winning here and his desire to defend successfully — a feat last accomplished by Tiger Woods in 2002-2003.

"I'm just enjoying being here without the weight," McIlroy said after his round. "Now it's about trying to add to the collection."

Power Players and LIV Contingent

Jon Rahm (+900 to +1100) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) represent the LIV Golf contingent with legitimate chances. Rahm won in 2023 and has looked sharp on the LIV circuit. DeChambeau contended deep into Sunday last year and brings prodigious length that can overwhelm Augusta when the course firms up.

Other notables in the mix include Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rising stars like Nicolai Højgaard and past contenders such as Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood lurk as potential sleepers.

The field blends PGA Tour stalwarts, LIV standouts and a handful of amateurs, including standout college players earning invitations through recent victories.

Course Setup and Strategy

Augusta National measured 7,555 yards for the 2026 tournament, playing as a par 72. The subtle lengthening of the 17th hole adds a premium on accuracy off the tee for that approach into a green guarded by water and bunkers.

Firm-and-fast conditions prevailed early, making approach shots from the rough nearly impossible to hold and emphasizing the importance of driving accuracy and elite iron play. Players who miss fairways will pay a steep price, especially as the week progresses and the course firms further.

Amen Corner (holes 11-13) once again looms as the decisive stretch. The lengthened 13th hole continues to demand bold yet precise second shots for those chasing eagles.

Weather forecasts called for pleasant spring conditions with minimal wind early in the week, though typical April thunderstorms could appear later. The famed azaleas and dogwoods were in full bloom, providing the postcard backdrop that makes the Masters unlike any other event.

Storylines Beyond the Favorites

Beyond the star power, several narratives captured attention. Can McIlroy become the first player since Woods to successfully defend? Will Scheffler continue his even-year dominance at Augusta? How will the LIV players fare against a deep PGA Tour contingent in a major setting?

Patrick Reed, a past champion, and Justin Rose, runner-up in 2025, bring experience and motivation. Younger Americans like Burns and Akshay Bhatia represent the next wave looking to break through on golf's biggest stage.

The 2026 Masters also marked continued growth in global interest, with expanded international exemptions and strong representation from Europe and Asia.

What to Watch This Weekend

As the field moves into Friday's second round, attention turns to whether McIlroy and Burns can maintain their hot starts or if Scheffler will mount his trademark charge. Contenders must navigate the par-5s aggressively while avoiding disaster on the par-4s that define scoring.

Historical trends favor players with prior Augusta success, strong approach play and hot putters. The cut typically falls around even par or slightly better, meaning early mistakes could prove costly.

For Scheffler, the goal is simple: return to the form that has made him nearly unbeatable at majors in recent cycles. For McIlroy, it's about sustaining the joy and freedom that finally delivered his green jacket.

The 90th Masters promises four days of drama, beauty and elite competition under the towering pines of Augusta National. Whether a familiar champion hoists the trophy again or a new name earns golf immortality, the week will deliver moments that define careers and captivate fans worldwide.