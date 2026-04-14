AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy claimed his second straight Masters green jacket Sunday with a one-stroke victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, pocketing a record $4.5 million winner's check from the tournament's largest-ever $22.5 million purse while Scheffler earned $2.43 million for second place.

McIlroy finished at 12-under 276 after a steady final-round 71, becoming the first player to defend a Masters title successfully since Tiger Woods in 2002. Scheffler, who mounted a strong weekend charge with a 65-68 finish, ended at 11-under 277 after a closing 68. The narrow margin translated directly into a significant payday gap: McIlroy took home $2.07 million more than the runner-up.

The 2026 Masters purse increased by $1.5 million from the previous year, continuing a trend of rapidly growing prize money at Augusta National. The winner's share rose $300,000 from the $4.2 million McIlroy earned in 2025. This marks the highest payout among golf's four majors and reflects the tournament's elevated status and commercial success.

For McIlroy, the victory delivered far more than financial reward. It completed back-to-back green jackets, added 750 FedExCup points, and pushed his career Masters earnings past $13 million across 18 appearances — a new record that surpassed both Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. The 36-year-old Northern Irishman now owns six major titles and 30 PGA Tour victories.

Scheffler, despite the disappointment of finishing one shot short of a third green jacket, collected $2.43 million for his runner-up finish and 500 FedExCup points. The Texan has now earned nearly $10.5 million in just seven Masters starts, placing him second on the career money list at Augusta behind McIlroy. His weekend performance — bogey-free 65 on Saturday followed by another strong 68 — underscored his status as the game's most consistent performer.

The payout structure rewarded top finishers handsomely. Four players tied for third at 10-under 278 — Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Cameron Young — each received $1.08 million. The top four positions all paid at least $1 million, with third place officially listed at $1.53 million before ties reduced the individual shares.

Further down the leaderboard, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns tied for seventh at 9-under and split $725,625 each. Max Homa and Xander Schauffele tied for ninth at 8-under, earning $630,000 apiece. Even players who missed the cut took home $25,000, a longstanding Masters tradition that ensures every professional competitor receives compensation.

The record purse underscores Augusta National's financial strength. Organizers announced the $22.5 million total on Saturday, up from $21 million in 2025. The winner's share has more than doubled since Hideki Matsuyama's 2021 victory, when he earned $2.07 million from a $11.5 million purse.

Beyond the immediate checks, the Masters winner receives significant long-term value. The green jacket guarantees lifetime invitations to the tournament, enhanced endorsement opportunities, appearance fees and elevated status in golf. McIlroy's repeat victory further cements his legacy and could boost his off-course earnings substantially.

Scheffler's near-miss came after a week of mixed conditions that he later suggested disadvantaged early tee times on Friday. Despite the frustration, his runner-up finish adds to an already stellar 2026 season that includes multiple top finishes and continued dominance in world rankings.

The financial disparity between first and second — more than $2 million — highlights how razor-thin margins in major championships translate into life-changing money. One stroke proved worth over $2 million on Sunday at Augusta National.

McIlroy's path to victory included strong play throughout, sharing or holding at least a portion of the lead after every round. His closing 71 proved just enough to hold off Scheffler's late charge, which featured birdies on several key holes but fell short on the demanding back nine.

For context, the 2026 purse distribution followed a standard percentage-based model common in majors, with the winner traditionally receiving about 20% of the total. The increase this year amplified every position's payout, benefiting the entire field that made the cut — 54 players in total.

Players finishing outside the top 12 still earned substantial sums. For example, 12th place paid $517,500, while lower positions scaled down gradually. This structure ensures competitive depth even as the spotlight shines brightest on the leaders.

The payout also carries tax and endorsement implications. Prize money is taxable income, but the prestige of a Masters victory often generates far greater value through sponsorships, merchandise and media opportunities. Both McIlroy and Scheffler, as global superstars, stand to benefit enormously from their high-profile performances regardless of the final margin.

Scheffler's comments after the tournament, including pointed remarks about course setup on Friday and a brief testy exchange with a reporter on Saturday, added color to the week but did not diminish his on-course excellence or the size of his check.

As golf's first major of the year, the Masters continues to set the financial benchmark. Its purse growth outpaces many other events, driven by global television rights, corporate partnerships and the tournament's unique aura.

For McIlroy, the $4.5 million payday caps a triumphant defense and positions him as a favorite heading into the remaining majors. For Scheffler, the $2.43 million serves as consolation in a season where he remains the player to beat week in and week out.

The 2026 Masters will be remembered for McIlroy's historic repeat, Scheffler's valiant charge, and the record money distributed across the field. One stroke separated golf's two brightest stars — and more than $2 million separated their bank accounts.

With the green jacket on McIlroy's shoulders and checks cut for every finisher, Augusta National once again delivered drama on the course and substantial rewards for excellence under pressure.