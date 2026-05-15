Scottie Scheffler Poised to Dominate 2026 PGA Championship as Heavy Favorite at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the final rounds of the 2026 PGA Championship as the overwhelming favorite to claim his second major title of the year, building on a dominant season and a strong opening performance at Aronimink Golf Club that has him sharing the lead after Round 1.

Scheffler, who has been the most consistent player on the PGA Tour throughout 2026, fired a 3-under 67 in the first round to tie for the lead alongside several others, including Min Woo Lee and a handful of surprise names. His steady ball-striking, elite iron play and calm demeanor under pressure have bookmakers installing him as a massive favorite at around +166 to win the Wanamaker Trophy, a dramatic shift from his pre-tournament odds of +390.

The 29-year-old Texan has won multiple times this season and finished runner-up in both the Masters and another signature event, showcasing the kind of form that makes him the clear man to beat in this loaded field. With Rory McIlroy scuffling early and other top contenders like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele lurking but facing an uphill battle, many experts believe Scheffler's combination of power, precision and mental toughness positions him perfectly for victory at Aronimink.

Why Scheffler Stands Above the Rest

Scheffler's game has few weaknesses right now. He leads the Tour in strokes gained off the tee and approaches, categories that matter immensely on Aronimink's demanding layout with firm greens and strategic risk-reward holes. His putting, often a question mark in the past, has stabilized enough to avoid big mistakes, allowing his ball-striking excellence to shine through.

Analysts highlight his experience in big moments. As the defending champion from last year's PGA, Scheffler knows what it takes to close out a major. His ability to stay composed when others falter has been evident throughout 2026, where he has rarely posted rounds in the 70s. Even on days when his putter runs cold, his tee-to-green superiority keeps him in contention.

Rory McIlroy, the sentimental favorite for many seeking his first major since 2014, struggled in the opening round and sits further back. While the Northern Irishman remains dangerous with his length and creativity, his inconsistency this season makes him a longer shot than in years past. Jon Rahm, Cameron Young and Ludvig Åberg are also in the mix, but none match Scheffler's current level of dominance.

Read more How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club

Field Depth and Course Setup Favor Favorites

Aronimink Golf Club, with its tree-lined fairways and precise approach requirements, rewards players who control their golf ball. This setup plays directly into Scheffler's strengths. The field is stacked with major winners and rising stars, yet the gap between Scheffler and the rest feels significant after Round 1. Betting markets reflect this reality, with the American sitting well clear of the pack.

Bryson DeChambeau opened with a disappointing score, highlighting the boom-or-bust nature of his game. While capable of brilliance, his high-variance style makes him less reliable over four rounds compared to Scheffler's metronomic consistency. Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka remain threats, but both would need near-perfect golf to overtake the world No. 1 from here.

Weather forecasts for the weekend call for firm, fast conditions that should continue to favor precision over pure power. Scheffler's well-rounded game gives him an edge in these scenarios, where scrambling and lag putting become critical.

Historical Context and Path to Victory

Scheffler would join an elite group if he wins this week. Only a handful of players have claimed multiple majors in the same year in recent decades. His path involves maintaining focus over the next three days, avoiding big numbers and capitalizing on the par-5s where his length provides an advantage. If he posts rounds in the mid-60s over the weekend, a victory seems almost inevitable.

For golf fans, a Scheffler win would cement 2026 as potentially his breakthrough year of sustained excellence. Already considered the best player in the world by many metrics, adding another major would silence remaining doubters and further solidify his place among the game's modern greats.

Underdog Stories and Weekend Drama

While Scheffler is the clear favorite, golf's beauty lies in its unpredictability. Long shots like Min Woo Lee, who is tied for the lead, could make a run. Veterans such as Justin Rose or surprise performers could emerge if the top contenders stumble. The expanded drama of a major championship ensures compelling storylines regardless of the outcome.

Social media has already lit up with predictions and debates. Fans are sharing bold takes on whether Scheffler can close the deal or if McIlroy will finally break his major drought. The conversation underscores golf's passionate fanbase and the sport's ability to captivate even casual observers during major weeks.

What to Watch This Weekend

All eyes will be on Scheffler as he attempts to pull away from the pack. His pairing and tee times will draw large galleries, with fans eager to witness history in the making. Meanwhile, contenders like Åberg and Schauffele must post low numbers early to apply pressure. The back nine at Aronimink is expected to produce plenty of drama as the leaderboard tightens on Sunday afternoon.

Regardless of who ultimately lifts the Wanamaker Trophy, the 2026 PGA Championship has already delivered strong performances and compelling narratives. Scheffler remains the player to beat, but golf has a way of rewarding those who seize the moment when opportunity knocks.

As the second round begins, the golf world waits to see if the world's best player can translate his stellar season into major championship glory once again. For Scheffler, it's another chance to prove he belongs among the greats. For everyone else, it's a shot at pulling off one of the sport's most memorable upsets. The stage is set for an unforgettable weekend at Aronimink.