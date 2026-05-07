MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Brooks Koepka headlines the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic as the clear betting favorite, returning to the Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week in search of his first PGA Tour victory since rejoining the circuit full-time, while a strong international contingent and rising American stars chase the $4 million purse in this opposite-field event.

The third edition of the tournament runs May 7-10 at the scenic Robert Trent Jones Sr. design, offering a 7,347-yard, par-71 layout that rewards length and precise iron play along South Carolina's Grand Strand. With the Truist Championship Signature Event running concurrently in Charlotte, the Myrtle Beach field features 120 players competing for 300 FedExCup points and a chance to climb the rankings.

Koepka, a five-time major champion, sits atop the odds board at +1200 to +1600 across major sportsbooks. The 36-year-old has shown flashes of his elite form since returning from LIV Golf, posting multiple top-20 finishes, and views this event as an opportunity to build momentum and secure future starts in stronger fields.

Top Contenders and Betting Landscape

Davis Thompson follows closely as co-favorite or slight second choice at +1300 to +1800. The 2024 Myrtle Beach runner-up has been in solid form and knows the Dunes layout well. Rasmus Højgaard (+2100 to +2200) brings strong European momentum, while others in the mix include Mac Meissner (+2800), Rico Hoey (+3000), Max Greyserman (+3100), Stephan Jaeger (+3400) and Aaron Rai (+3800).

Notable absences or changes include Marco Penge's withdrawal, with Taylor Montgomery stepping in. Past champions Ryan Fox (2025) and Chris Gotterup (2024) set a precedent for strong ball-strikers prevailing on this bomber-friendly track.

Course and Key Stats Breakdown

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club plays as a classic coastal layout with generous fairways but demanding approach shots, particularly on longer par-4s. Key statistical categories for success include strokes gained: approach, driving distance, par-4 scoring (especially 400-450 yards) and birdie opportunities on the three par-5s.

Bombers with elite iron play have thrived here historically. Koepka ranks among the tour's best in approach play over recent months, giving him a clear edge if his putter cooperates. Thompson and several DP World Tour graduates also fit the profile perfectly.

Weather forecasts call for typical May conditions in Myrtle Beach — warm temperatures, possible afternoon breezes off the Atlantic and scattered showers — which could add another layer of difficulty, particularly around the greens.

Storylines Entering the Week

Koepka's participation injects star power into an otherwise standard opposite-field week. After missing the cut at the Zurich Classic, he is motivated to deliver a strong performance. His major pedigree and proven ability under pressure make him the marquee name, though the compressed odds board offers value deeper down the list.

International flavor comes from players like Rasmus Højgaard, Matti Schmid, Haotong Li and Casey Jarvis. American rising talents including Blades Brown, Max McGreevy and Kevin Yu — who has multiple top-5 finishes here — add depth. Kevin Yu stands out as a strong mid-tier contender after recent solid play.

Historical Trends and Predictions

Previous winners demonstrated strong ball-striking and scoring ability on par-5s. Models and experts highlight Koepka's upside but also flag value in players like Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+3000 to +3600), who gains consistently off the tee and with irons. Longshots such as Kris Ventura or Doug Ghim could surprise at triple-digit odds.

Fantasy and betting analysts recommend balancing favorites with high-upside mid-tier names. The event's birdie-friendly nature rewards aggressive play, but precision around the greens remains critical.

What to Watch For

Round 1 begins Thursday with threesomes off both tees. Coverage will air on Golf Channel and Peacock, with featured groups and live streaming available. The cut falls after 36 holes to the low 65 and ties. Sunday's final round typically delivers drama on the reachable par-5 18th.

A victory for Koepka would mark a significant milestone in his PGA Tour return and potentially vault him back into stronger fields. For others, it represents a prime chance to earn status, FedExCup points and confidence heading into the season's busiest stretch.

As the 2026 Myrtle Beach Classic tees off, all eyes remain on Brooks Koepka, but the depth of the field ensures a competitive week full of storylines. Whether a major champion claims the title or a lesser-known contender breaks through, the scenic Dunes Golf and Beach Club promises memorable golf on the Grand Strand.