Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder has emerged as the overwhelming frontrunner to win the 2026 NBA Most Valuable Player award, with the three finalists now confirmed as Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder guard, already the reigning MVP, delivered one of the most complete seasons in recent memory, leading Oklahoma City to the best record in the Western Conference while posting elite scoring, playmaking and defensive numbers. As the regular season concluded, betting markets and expert consensus placed him as a massive favorite, with implied probabilities often exceeding 95%.

Here are the five top candidates who shaped the 2026 MVP conversation, ranked by their final standing and impact:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Gilgeous-Alexander cemented his status as the league's premier guard with a season that blended scoring efficiency, defensive excellence and leadership. He averaged around 31 points, 6.6 assists and strong defensive metrics while guiding the Thunder to the top seed in a loaded Western Conference. His ability to dominate both ends, combined with Oklahoma City's team success, made him the clear choice for many voters. Analysts praised his evolution into a true superstar who elevates teammates without forcing shots. If he wins, SGA would join a select group of guards who claimed back-to-back MVPs.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets The three-time MVP remained a statistical marvel, posting another triple-double heavy season while carrying Denver through injuries and maintaining contender status. Jokic's basketball IQ, passing vision and efficiency continue to set him apart. Though his team finished slightly behind the Thunder and Spurs in the standings, many voters still viewed him as the most impactful individual player on the floor night after night. A fourth MVP would place him among the all-time greats in league history.

3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs The 22-year-old phenom delivered a breakout campaign that transformed the Spurs into legitimate contenders. Wembanyama's unique combination of size, skill and defensive versatility produced eye-popping numbers and altered opposing game plans. His presence on both ends helped San Antonio secure one of the top seeds in the West. While some voters hesitated to crown such a young player, Wembanyama's rapid development and two-way dominance made him a serious finalist and future face of the league.

4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers After joining the Lakers, Doncic put together another high-volume scoring and playmaking season. His creativity and ability to generate offense in isolation or through pick-and-roll sets kept him in the conversation throughout the year. However, questions about team success and defensive consistency likely prevented him from climbing higher in the final voting. Still, his individual brilliance ensured he remained a top-five candidate.

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics Brown enjoyed a strong season as a key piece of the Eastern Conference contenders. His scoring, athleticism and improved playmaking helped the Celtics maintain elite status. While not always in the daily MVP chatter, consistent production and winning made him a respectable fifth-place finisher in many rankings and player polls.

The 2026 MVP race stood out for its depth and quality. At various points during the season, Wembanyama, Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander all held the top spot on official ladders. The final stretch saw Gilgeous-Alexander pull away as Oklahoma City dominated and he maintained exceptional efficiency.

Team success played a major role in the voting, as it traditionally does. The Thunder, Spurs and Nuggets all posted strong records, giving their stars a platform to showcase individual excellence within winning contexts. Defensive impact also factored heavily, with Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander earning praise for two-way contributions that separated them from pure scorers.

Advanced metrics supported the top candidates. Gilgeous-Alexander led in several efficiency categories while posting strong plus-minus numbers. Jokic continued to dominate in value-based metrics like RAPTOR and BPM. Wembanyama's defensive metrics were historically elite for his age and position.

Player polls and anonymous surveys often mirrored the public debate, with many current NBA players splitting votes between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic while acknowledging Wembanyama's meteoric rise. The race generated significant media coverage and fan engagement throughout the season.

As the playoffs unfold, attention shifts from individual awards to team achievements, but the MVP discussion will linger until the official announcement. Gilgeous-Alexander enters as the heavy favorite, yet the presence of Jokic and Wembanyama as finalists ensures the award retains its prestige in a highly competitive year.

For basketball fans, the 2026 MVP race offered a showcase of generational talent. Whether Gilgeous-Alexander repeats, Jokic adds to his legacy or Wembanyama claims the award in record time, the winner will join an elite group of players who defined the era.

The coming weeks will bring clarity as the NBA honors its best. Until then, the debate among fans, analysts and players continues to celebrate one of the strongest MVP fields in recent memory.