BOSTON — Despite a disappointing first-round playoff exit and mounting questions about roster construction under the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, the Boston Celtics are not actively shopping star forward Jaylen Brown or guard Derrick White this offseason, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

Brown, coming off a season in which he expressed that it was his favorite year with the franchise despite the early postseason departure, has faced scrutiny and speculation about his future in Boston. However, Windhorst pushed back on trade rumors during a recent appearance on CLNS Media's Boston Sports Network.

"I'm going to tell you I have not actually heard any material, true discussions. I'm certain maybe someone has called on Jaylen Brown maybe, but I have not heard one iota of Jaylen Brown truly being available or Derrick White being available," Windhorst said.

The comments come as the Celtics navigate significant financial commitments. With Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for much of the season, Boston had already shed big salaries last summer in anticipation of a step back. Heading into this offseason, the team remains committed to paying more than $145 million combined on Brown, Tatum and White.

Brown, 29, signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension in 2023 that runs through the 2028-29 season. His future with the team has drawn attention, particularly as the Celtics evaluate long-term flexibility under the apron rules that impose steeper luxury tax penalties.

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White, who turns 32 in July, saw a statistical dip this past season. His Win Shares per 48 minutes fell to .129 from .161 in his first three full seasons with Boston, and his effective field goal percentage dropped to 48.9% after hovering around 57% previously. Despite the regression, his defensive versatility and playoff experience remain valuable assets for a contending roster.

The Celtics' early playoff exit — their first since 2019 — has fueled broader discussions about roster tweaks. Tatum's absence created challenges, with the team relying heavily on Brown and others to carry the load. Brown's public comments about the season being his favorite sparked debate among fans and analysts regarding his mindset and fit alongside Tatum.

Windhorst's reporting cools immediate blockbuster speculation, including hypothetical links to stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. While some league observers have floated such scenarios due to Milwaukee's own struggles, the insider emphasized there is no indication Boston is pursuing major shakeups involving its core.

Boston's front office, led by President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, has a history of patient roster building. After winning the 2024 championship, the team has prioritized continuity while managing cap constraints. The addition of younger talent and strategic depth moves could still occur without parting with Brown or White.

Brown has been a cornerstone in Boston since being drafted third overall in 2016. A two-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP, he has evolved into a dynamic scorer and defender. His playoff performances, including strong showings in previous deep runs, underscore his value even amid the recent setback.

Financial pressures loom large across the league. Teams above the second apron face restrictions on using mid-level exceptions and signing free agents, pushing organizations like the Celtics to evaluate high-salary combinations. Tatum and Brown's deals represent significant long-term investments that could limit agility if the roster underperforms.

Despite rumors, multiple reports indicate the Celtics view Brown as integral to their future. His leadership and two-way play complement Tatum's scoring prowess, forming one of the league's most formidable duos when healthy. Any decision to move him would require a transformative return that few teams could offer.

White, acquired in a 2022 trade from the San Antonio Spurs, has become a fan favorite for his hustle and basketball IQ. His contract extension through 2028-29 with a player option adds stability to the backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday or potential newcomers.

The broader NBA landscape features several stars potentially available, including Antetokounmpo amid Milwaukee's rebuild considerations. However, Windhorst and other insiders have downplayed realistic pathways for Boston to acquire such talent without major upheaval.

For the Celtics, the offseason priorities likely include supporting Tatum's recovery, adding perimeter shooting or frontcourt depth, and maintaining competitiveness in a loaded Eastern Conference. Free agency and the draft offer avenues for incremental improvements without disrupting the core.

Brown's agent and the player have not publicly indicated dissatisfaction with Boston. His commitment to the organization remains strong, though the business of basketball often forces difficult choices as contracts mature.

League executives acknowledge interest from teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and others in Brown if Boston ever made him available, but current signals point to continuity. The Celtics' asking price would likely be prohibitive, requiring multiple high-level assets and future picks.

As the June draft and free agency approach, Boston's strategy will come into sharper focus. Fans hope for stability around Tatum and Brown, who have delivered memorable moments including the 2024 title. Rebuilding chemistry after injuries will be key for a bounce-back campaign.

Windhorst's insights provide reassurance to the Celtics faithful that major changes involving franchise pillars are not imminent. While the salary cap realities demand vigilance, the organization appears committed to maximizing the current window with its star duo intact.

The coming weeks will test that resolve as offers arrive and internal evaluations intensify. For now, the message from reliable sources is clear: Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are staying put as the Celtics aim to return to contention.