With the 2026 NBA Draft just one week away, trade chatter has reached a fever pitch across the league, anchored by the ongoing saga surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future. Here are the seven most significant rumors shaping the league's offseason right now.

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1. The Heat Remain Favorites, but Boston Has Sweetened Its Offer

Another day, another slightly different update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade market. The Milwaukee Bucks would like to have a decision on Antetokounmpo's future by the NBA Draft next week. We know the Miami Heat have strong interest, with a rumored trade package centered around Tyler Herro going to Milwaukee. The Boston Celtics are said to be interested in landing the NBA champion, too, but will they ultimately offer enough to get a deal done?

The latest reporting suggests Boston has stepped up its pursuit in recent days. The Heat are still in the driver's seat, but the Celtics have apparently sweetened their offer for the two-time MVP, according to longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel. "I was told a short time ago the Celtics have intensified their efforts to land Antetokounmpo," Woelfel reported, though the source declined to get into specific details.

2. Even Giannis Doesn't Know How This Ends

Despite his stated preference for Miami, the man at the center of the entire saga has acknowledged genuine uncertainty about where he'll land. Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Monday night that although Giannis "wants to be in Miami," there is no guarantee he will, as "even [Giannis] doesn't know how this thing is going to end up."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst added that the holdup regarding a possible trade between the Bucks and the Miami Heat is related to Milwaukee not being "in love" with Miami's offers thus far, which has prompted the Bucks to have conversations with other teams. Windhorst noted that the Heat have improved their offer since last season's trade deadline by offering up the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 draft, plus various players and prospects, including one-time All-Star guard Tyler Herro.

3. Milwaukee's Asking Price Is Drawing Skepticism

Sources close to the situation describe Milwaukee's demands as potentially unrealistic given the current state of the market for Antetokounmpo. Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship — which is the precise opportunity Giannis is known to be seeking if he's going to finally leave Milwaukee after 13 seasons. The Bucks should ask for a massive return for Antetokounmpo, but they may ultimately have to accept a lesser deal because he has just one guaranteed year left on his contract, and the market for him isn't the same as it would have been a year or two ago.

4. Boston's Internal Debate Over Jaylen Brown

The central obstacle to any Celtics deal continues to be the team's reluctance to part with its All-NBA wing. The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn explained, based on conversations with people around the NBA, that Antetokounmpo is unlikely to end up in Boston even though the team is "gauging what it would take" to make the move. Washburn noted the Celtics are trying to figure out if they even want to trade Jaylen Brown, including potential scenarios in which they could try to acquire Antetokounmpo without moving the five-time All-Star.

The Celtics would prefer to do a one-to-one swap; however, Milwaukee values draft picks. Boston could offer up to three first-round picks in the deal, or the Bucks could look to reroute Brown elsewhere to obtain the draft assets they seek. There's also a third option in which the Bucks could simply keep Brown and build around him, though it's unclear how interested Milwaukee is in doing that.

5. Minnesota's Interest Has Cooled, but Could Resurface

Beyond Miami and Boston, the Minnesota Timberwolves were reportedly on the shortlist of teams trying to make a run at Antetokounmpo. However, their pursuit has "cooled," according to The Athletic. Though that could change if they decide to make Jaden McDaniels available. Minnesota might instead focus its efforts on upgrading its existing roster, with Boston's Derrick White reportedly drawing interest from the Timberwolves — though prying him away from the Celtics would not be easy given his recent All-Defensive First Team selection.

6. The Thunder May Move Luguentz Dort for Cap Relief

Away from the Giannis sweepstakes, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder are exploring their own cost-cutting moves tied to a possible draft-night consolidation strategy. If the team makes no cuts and adds two first-rounders to its payroll, it'll face a $286 million tax bill and a record overall expenditure of $554 million for 2026-27. Those financial concerns are also why the Thunder's "most likely pathway...would be to trade [Lu Dort] for a second-round pick or two," according to The Athletic's John Hollinger. That move could trim $17.7 million from the payroll, plus the attendant tax penalties.

7. Isaiah Stewart Braces for a Detroit Exit

Beyond the Giannis-centered drama, several other veteran players are quietly positioning themselves for moves of their own. Isaiah Stewart was one of the best backup bigs in the league last season, but he largely lost his rotation spot to Paul Reed by the end of Detroit's second-round playoff loss to Cleveland. League sources say that the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart is not merely available but outright bracing for a trade that sends him elsewhere this summer as part of any move that the Pistons make to bolster their shooting and playmaking depth.

A League-Wide Reshuffling

The Giannis sweepstakes have effectively become the engine driving much of the league's broader trade activity, given how many other transactions could be set into motion depending on where the two-time MVP ultimately lands. There is no question that the Heat and Celtics are the two teams that have been mentioned most often as Antetokounmpo's main suitors, but there is still no clear and obvious front-runner with the draft approaching.

With the 2026 NBA Draft set for next Tuesday, the Bucks have made clear they would like to resolve the Antetokounmpo situation before then in order to incorporate any draft compensation into their roster-building plans for the coming season. Given the genuine uncertainty surrounding which team ultimately wins the sweepstakes — and the cascading effects that decision could have on names like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Luguentz Dort, and Isaiah Stewart — the coming days are expected to bring a wave of additional reporting and potentially several completed transactions as front offices race to finalize their plans ahead of one of the most consequential drafts in recent NBA history.