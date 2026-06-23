The Miami Heat have acquired two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to multiple reports, ending months of speculation over the superstar's future and reshaping the league's competitive landscape ahead of the coming season.

The Trade Details

In exchange for the 10-time All-Star, the Bucks will reportedly receive Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and three first-round picks. The Heat will also reportedly receive forward Bobby Portis in the trade.

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A Difficult, Injury-Marred Final Season in Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo, 31, averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in an injury-riddled 2025-26 season. He played only 28.9 minutes per game, his fewest since his rookie season, and appeared in only 36 games, the lowest mark of his career.

Without their star, the Bucks finished the season 32-50, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Miami also missed the playoffs in 2026, failing to make the postseason for the first time since 2019 — meaning both teams enter the trade coming off disappointing campaigns.

A Long Road to This Moment

The league's most valuable player in 2019 and 2020, Antetokounmpo has reportedly flirted with trade requests for much of the last year. Last summer, ESPN reported Milwaukee engaged in discussions with the New York Knicks about a potential Antetokounmpo trade. His name came up again at the February trade deadline, with the Bucks ultimately opting to keep Antetokounmpo through the end of the regular season.

A Postseason Drought Since the 2021 Title

After winning a championship in 2021, Antetokounmpo has struggled to find success in the playoffs, failing to make the conference finals since. In 2022, Milwaukee lost to the Celtics in a seven-game series in the second round. In 2023, the Bucks were upset by the eighth-seed Heat in the first round. In both 2024 and 2025, Milwaukee was eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee's Years-Long Effort to Keep Him Happy

The Bucks, meanwhile, made bold moves in an effort to placate Antetokounmpo over the years. Three years ago, the team broke up its championship-winning core, trading guard Jrue Holiday for Damian Lillard. During the 2023-24 season, Milwaukee also fired head coach Adrian Griffin only 43 games into his tenure and replaced him with Doc Rivers.

Last offseason, Lillard was waived to facilitate the signing of center Myles Turner. And earlier this year, Rivers and the team agreed to part ways at the conclusion of the regular season — a sequence of moves that ultimately failed to convince the franchise's longtime star to remain in Milwaukee.

Miami's Own Recent Struggles

Miami has also struggled to contend in recent years. After reaching the NBA Finals in 2023, the Heat have won only one playoff game over the last three years, making the acquisition of a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber a significant bet on reviving the franchise's championship window.

A Resume Among the Best of His Generation

A member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team, Antetokounmpo is one of the best two-way players in league history. In addition to his two MVPs and 10 All-Star selections, Antetokounmpo is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and has earned seven All-NBA First Team and four All-Defensive First Team honors.

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to its first NBA title since 1971. He won Finals MVP, averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in a six-game series against the Phoenix Suns.

What Miami Gives Up

The departure of Herro represents the most significant cost for Miami in acquiring its new star, given his standing as one of the team's most productive scorers and a former All-Star in his own right. Jaquez Jr. and Ware, both younger players still developing within their NBA careers, along with rookie Jakucionis and three future first-round picks, round out the substantial return Milwaukee secured in exchange for moving on from its longtime franchise cornerstone.

What It Means for Milwaukee's Rebuild

For the Bucks, the trade marks the definitive end of the Antetokounmpo era and the beginning of a new chapter built around younger talent and significant draft capital. The return package gives Milwaukee a young core to build around in Herro, Jaquez Jr., Ware, and Jakucionis, along with three additional first-round picks to further accelerate any rebuilding timeline the franchise chooses to pursue.

What It Means for Miami's Championship Hopes

For the Heat, landing Antetokounmpo represents the kind of singular star acquisition capable of immediately repositioning the franchise among the league's championship contenders, even after a 2026 season that ended without a playoff appearance. Pairing Antetokounmpo with Bobby Portis, who comes over from Milwaukee in the deal, gives Miami a reshaped frontcourt built around one of the most dominant two-way talents of his generation.

With the trade now reportedly agreed upon, attention turns to how both rosters will be further reshaped heading into the new season, as Miami works to surround Antetokounmpo with the complementary pieces necessary to contend for a championship, while Milwaukee begins the process of rebuilding around its newly acquired young talent and draft assets. The full ramifications of one of the most significant trades in recent NBA history will likely continue to unfold throughout the remainder of the offseason, as both franchises adjust their broader roster strategies in light of the deal.