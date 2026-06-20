Luka Doncic Says Championship Matters More Than Awards as Lakers Face Pivotal Offseason

Luka Doncic led the NBA in scoring this season and put together one of the best individual campaigns of his career, but none of that seems to matter to him right now. The Los Angeles Lakers star made clear in a recent interview that personal accolades hold little value to him compared to the franchise's ultimate goal of winning a championship.

A Season Cut Short

The Lakers star suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain on April 2 that kept him out for the entire postseason, and he could only watch from the sideline as his team was swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Lakers went 53-29 during the regular season, but the way things ended left a bad taste for everyone involved.

Despite missing the playoffs entirely, Doncic's regular-season numbers stood among the best of his career. Through 64 games, he averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three.

Not About the Trophies

Speaking with MARCA during a trip to Madrid this week, Doncic made it clear that personal awards are not what drive him. "The media decides those awards," he said. "Of course I want to win every trophy, but the most important thing is winning the championship."

That perspective comes even as Doncic's statistical dominance throughout the season made him a clear contender for major individual honors. Despite that production, the Lakers' season fell apart the moment he went down with the hamstring injury, and the front office now faces the question of how to avoid a repeat heading into next season.

Laying Out What the Roster Needs

Doncic himself laid out what he thinks the roster needs to compete at a championship level next season. "I always need shooters around me because defenses usually double-team me," he explained. "And athletic big men who can protect the rim and finish plays."

In a separate social media post detailing his comments, Doncic elaborated further on the specific type of frontcourt partner he is seeking. "I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him. If I have shooters, they won't double me as much, and it helps me out. I think I always need" shooters around him, he said, according to a post shared on social media documenting his remarks.

Specific Targets Reportedly on His Wish List

Read more Luka Doncic Secret Lakers Meeting Fuels LeBron James Exit Speculation in Blockbuster Drama Luka Doncic Secret Lakers Meeting Fuels LeBron James Exit Speculation in Blockbuster Drama

Those public comments align with reporting from league insiders throughout the spring regarding Doncic's specific preferences for roster additions. Doncic has reportedly already told general manager Rob Pelinka that Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, and Nic Claxton sit at the top of his wish list at center.

Beyond frontcourt help, perimeter depth has also emerged as a focus for the Lakers' offseason planning. Denver's Peyton Watson, who averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks this season, has also been constantly connected to the Lakers as a 3-and-D wing who could thrive next to Doncic without needing the ball in his hands.

The LeBron James Question Looms Large

The bigger question hanging over the franchise is LeBron James. The 41-year-old is set to become a free agent and could retire, and his decision will shape every other move the front office makes this summer.

If James walks away, the Lakers will have more room to add pieces around Doncic, and the upcoming draft could also play a role in filling out the roster. That dynamic has left much of the Lakers' offseason strategy contingent on a decision that remains entirely out of the front office's hands.

Retaining Austin Reaves a Priority

Beyond addressing James's future and pursuing external additions, the Lakers also face a significant internal decision regarding one of their own restricted assets. Retaining Austin Reaves is another priority, though the cost of his next contract could eat into the team's spending power, complicating the broader math of how much additional talent the front office can realistically pursue this offseason.

Building Toward a Familiar Formula

According to additional reporting on the team's offseason approach, the Lakers appear to be looking for a specific mix of complementary pieces that previously worked well around Doncic earlier in his career. Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are players the Lakers would prioritize bringing back as they aim to build around Doncic, with the franchise looking to construct a core similar to the one that helped Doncic lead the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024.

That blueprint suggests the front office views a combination of reliable floor-spacing wings and versatile frontcourt depth, paired with Doncic's elite shot creation, as the formula most likely to return the Lakers to championship contention.

Doncic's Sense of Urgency

For Doncic, none of the noise about salary cap numbers or roster construction changes the underlying goal driving him into this offseason. "Every offseason is important, but this one is even more so," he said. "We need a good team and good people in the locker room."

That sense of urgency reflects both the disappointment of watching last season's playoff run end without him on the floor, and a broader recognition that the championship window for a roster built around his unique skill set may not stay open indefinitely, particularly given the uncertainty still surrounding James's future with the team.

With the draft and the start of free agency both fast approaching, the Lakers face a genuinely consequential stretch in shaping the roster around their franchise player. The team's ability to address Doncic's specific requests for shooting and rim-protecting size, retain key contributors like Reaves, Hachimura, and Hayes, and navigate the uncertainty surrounding James's free agency will collectively determine whether Los Angeles enters next season as a legitimate championship contender or finds itself once again searching for answers after another disappointing playoff exit.

The Lakers need to build a team that can compete for a title, and their franchise player is not going to wait around forever for it to happen.